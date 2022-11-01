Read full article on original website
🏈 No. 13 K-State with intriguing QB question as Texas looms
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard could have sulked when he lost the starting quarterback job at Kansas State to Adrian Martinez, the transfer from Nebraska who had never thrown a pass for the Wildcats. Howard could have put his name in the transfer portal and looked for playing time at another school.
Impressive start propels K-State past Washburn in exhibition
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State used an impressive first-half start to extend its winning streak in exhibition play to 28 games at home in a 76-49 victory over Washburn on Tuesday night before 6,800 fans at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats have not lost an exhibition game at home since...
🏐 KU's Farris Hits Milestone in Sweep Against K-State
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas native and junior Kennedy Farris tallied her 1000th career dig Wednesday night as the Kansas Jayhawks swept in-state foe Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The Jayhawks swept the Wildcats 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-15). With the win, Kansas improved...
🤼♀️ FHSU adds women's wrestling beginning in 2024-25
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State University President Tisa Mason and Director of Athletics Curtis Hammeke announced on Wednesday the addition of Women's Wrestling as a varsity sport in Athletics, set to begin competition in 2024-25. With the addition of the program, Fort Hays State will have 17 intercollegiate athletic programs (nine women's, eight men's).
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State University president Tisa Mason announced on Wednesday (Nov. 2) the addition of Women’s Wrestling as a varsity sport in Athletics, set to begin competition in 2024-25. With the addition of the program, Fort Hays State will have 17 intercollegiate athletic programs (nine women’s, eight men’s).
Hutch Central Christian game is Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Central Christian Athletic Director Tony Urwiller told Hutch Post that the Cougars playoff matchup with Axtell in Axtell is a Thursday night game with a 6 p.m. start. Should the Cougars win, they will play the winner of Osborne and Colony-Crest.
Asst. Fire Marshal: Kansas house fire intentionally set
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Investigators have determined a Thursday morning Kansas house fire was intentionally set. Just after 3a.m., crews responded to a house fire located at 1280 SW Lane Street in Topeka, according to Assistant Fire Marshal Dylan Smith. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the two...
10-mile-long wildfire burned 14,000 acres in NW Kansas
A fire more than two weeks ago that started in Ness County and spread into neighboring Ellis and Trego counties burned approximately 14,000 acres, according to the Kansas Forest Service. Ellis County Fire Chief Darin Myers told the Ellis County Commission on Tuesday that officials estimated nearly 10,200 acres of...
Sheriff: Man flew from North Carolina to meet underage Kan. girl
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged sex crimes. On Monday, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's office was alerted to possible exploitation of a child, according to a media release. Deputies responded to investigate at a residence in the 400 Block of East Flint Hills Drive, Lake...
Kan. girl arrested after alleged violent attack at high school
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a student at Manhattan High School. Just after 8a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 17-year-old...
Prison time for Kan. man in DUI crash that killed 16-year-old
STOCKTON — A Kansas man pleaded guilty this week to involuntary manslaughter in a DUI-related accident that killed a 16 year-old Plainville girl in April 2021. Zebulun Thomas Cole, 22, Stockton, pleaded guilty in Rooks County District Court on Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter while under the influence of alcohol.
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after struck by a train
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 47-year-old Chad States of Topeka, according to Shawnee County Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 12:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call that a train had struck a pedestrian near NW...
Police report more counterfeit cash used in Kansas
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
Kansas drug task force finds meth, firearms and stolen property
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. On Wednesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 600 BLK SW Roosevelt Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
