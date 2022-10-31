Read full article on original website
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how they cover elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Former BSU Coach Called “the worst coach in school’s history”
Bryan Harsin is now a freeman who doesn't have to worry about recruiting, boosters, and the pesky media for the first time in years. Coach Harsin has been relieved of his coaching duties. Within thirty days, the former Boise State coach will receive fifty percent of the fifteen million dollar salary owed by his former employer Auburn University.
Does BYU have puncher’s chance against Boise State?
Struggling BYU Cougars face a streaking Boise State Broncos team that is solid on both sides of the ball. The Cougars are riding a four-game losing streak while the Broncos have won four straight.
Bowl projections: Why BYU’s next game could impact the New Year’s Six race
The Cougars play at Boise State, a team that appears to be in the race for the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six automatic bid. Also, is Utah set for a Holiday? The Utes’ postseason picture currently is pointing toward San Diego.
An Idaho Bakery That Ranks as One of the Best in America
It’s official! We’ve rounded the corner that leads right into “The Holidays,” which means it’s also the season of goodies and bread and calories — fortunately or unfortunately — depending on your situation and how you want to look at that. As for...
idahobusinessreview.com
ODIN Works’ OTR-15 named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Idaho’
The OTR-15 by Boise-based company ODIN Works has been named the “Coolest Thing Made in Idaho” through the contest put on by the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance (IMA). The ODIN Tactical Rifle, AR-15 (OTR-15) is the culmination of 10 years of developing the best looking and functional rifle possible. Paige Ricci, marketer and graphic designer at ODIN ...
Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho
As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. The post Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
The Best Sandwiches In Boise, According To You!
Let's talk about sandwiches since tomorrow (November 3) is National Sandwich Day! I love, like love a good sandwich. I grew up in Orange County, California until I moved when I was 24 and I can still remember going to "Little Pickle" with my dad and having the best sandwiches! As a young buck, I would get the turkey and cheese. I was a pretty basic as a little kid like most, but as an adult have expanded my pallet.
3 of the Best Ways to Truly Unplug & Relax in Idaho
Take a second today to pause and be mindful about how stressed out you are. According to National Today, it’s officially National Stress Awareness Day. I think the majority of us carry more stress than we care to admit, and we need these friendly reminders to chill out and put ourselves first every once in a while. And with the holidays right around the corner, now is as good a time as any to put down our phones and try to do other (preferably relaxing) things that can help us alleviate stress and take it easy.
Post Register
Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian closing for remodeling
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to a Facebook post from Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian, 2012 N Eagle Rd, the location is closing early today to prepare for a remodel. The hours of operation for today are 6:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. The restaurant will be closed from...
Why Boise And Caldwell Want You To Run On Thanksgiving Morning
November is a time of Thanksgiving and turkey. If you've ever wanted to make room for that Thanksgiving feast and have a good time, then it's time to join us for the Treasure Turkey Day 5K. For twelve years, folks in Boise have gathered on Thanksgiving morning to run, walk,...
Idaho high school student killed by motorist is identified
A 16-year-old has died after being hit by a car on the corner of Ten Mile Road and Pine Avenue on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m., according to Meridian Public Safety Public Information Officer Kelsey Johnston. The victim, a student enrolled at Meridian High School, was crossing to the west side of Ten Mile when they were struck by a blue GMC pickup truck heading northbound on Ten Mile. The incident occurred less than a mile from Meridian High. ...
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed […] The post Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho’s Surprising Place in the History of Starbucks’ Famous Holiday Cups
Call us, naive but we didn’t realize just how long Starbucks has been famous for its holiday cups!. To quote Taylor Swift, “Hi. It’s me, I’m the problem. It’s me.” It wasn’t our choice, but we were born and raised in a different part of the country where Dunkin’ Donuts reigns supreme over Starbucks. After graduating college, leaving the cruddy town we grew up in and starting our adult lives in Boise, our Starbucks intake increased greatly.
kidnewsradio.com
Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Alaska Airlines is suspending service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Boise. The suspension begins in December. The daily flights started in June. It was the first flight in a decade linking eastern Idaho and Boise. Alaska Airlines still has a non-stop flight...
Coalition speaks out against political extremism in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Respect – something former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney believes today’s political climate lacks. “Let’s get back to respecting each other,” Raney said. Last winter, Raney started Defend and Protect Idaho, a political action committee, to combat political extremism in Idaho. Voter...
Here’s How To Help A Meridian Family In Need
A Meridian family needs all of our help, prayers, and love this morning. According to their GoFundMe, the Binder family is grieving the loss of their son following a tragic accident that took place in Meridian yesterday. "On Wednesday, November 2 our son Terry was killed in an accident on...
Top 10 Most Recommended Movie Theaters in the Boise Area
We’re well-into Fall weather now and Winter is right around the corner. That means indoor things to do in the Boise area will become even more popular — and going to the movies is always at the top of the list. But what theaters are the most recommended...
Post Register
West Ada School District responds to Meridian teen's death
MERIDIAN, Idaho — CBS2 reached out to the West Ada School District for their response to the recent, tragic loss of the Meridian High School student who was hit and killed on Ten Mile and Pine on the way to school Wednesday morning. Representatives from the West Ada School...
5 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns You’ll Find in Idaho
Every single year Hallmark Channel, GAC and Lifetime pump out new original Christmas movies and for some reason, it seems like they never choose Idaho as a setting for one of the films. It seems like they're missing out on a HUGE opportunity because the holidays in Idaho truly look...
Missing Idaho woman located safely
WILDER, Idaho — Update: Idaho State Police said the missing vulnerable adult Wilder Police were searching for was located safely Wednesday.
