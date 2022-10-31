ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

104.3 WOW Country

Former BSU Coach Called “the worst coach in school’s history”

Bryan Harsin is now a freeman who doesn't have to worry about recruiting, boosters, and the pesky media for the first time in years. Coach Harsin has been relieved of his coaching duties. Within thirty days, the former Boise State coach will receive fifty percent of the fifteen million dollar salary owed by his former employer Auburn University.
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

ODIN Works’ OTR-15 named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Idaho’

The OTR-15 by Boise-based company ODIN Works has been named the “Coolest Thing Made in Idaho” through the contest put on by the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance (IMA). The ODIN Tactical Rifle, AR-15 (OTR-15) is the culmination of 10 years of developing the best looking and functional rifle possible. Paige Ricci, marketer and graphic designer at ODIN ...
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

The Best Sandwiches In Boise, According To You!

Let's talk about sandwiches since tomorrow (November 3) is National Sandwich Day! I love, like love a good sandwich. I grew up in Orange County, California until I moved when I was 24 and I can still remember going to "Little Pickle" with my dad and having the best sandwiches! As a young buck, I would get the turkey and cheese. I was a pretty basic as a little kid like most, but as an adult have expanded my pallet.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

3 of the Best Ways to Truly Unplug & Relax in Idaho

Take a second today to pause and be mindful about how stressed out you are. According to National Today, it’s officially National Stress Awareness Day. I think the majority of us carry more stress than we care to admit, and we need these friendly reminders to chill out and put ourselves first every once in a while. And with the holidays right around the corner, now is as good a time as any to put down our phones and try to do other (preferably relaxing) things that can help us alleviate stress and take it easy.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian closing for remodeling

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to a Facebook post from Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian, 2012 N Eagle Rd, the location is closing early today to prepare for a remodel. The hours of operation for today are 6:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. The restaurant will be closed from...
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho high school student killed by motorist is identified

A 16-year-old has died after being hit by a car on the corner of Ten Mile Road and Pine Avenue on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m., according to Meridian Public Safety Public Information Officer Kelsey Johnston. The victim, a student enrolled at Meridian High School, was crossing to the west side of Ten Mile when they were struck by a blue GMC pickup truck heading northbound on Ten Mile. The incident occurred less than a mile from Meridian High. ...
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed […] The post Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Surprising Place in the History of Starbucks’ Famous Holiday Cups

Call us, naive but we didn’t realize just how long Starbucks has been famous for its holiday cups!. To quote Taylor Swift, “Hi. It’s me, I’m the problem. It’s me.” It wasn’t our choice, but we were born and raised in a different part of the country where Dunkin’ Donuts reigns supreme over Starbucks. After graduating college, leaving the cruddy town we grew up in and starting our adult lives in Boise, our Starbucks intake increased greatly.
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Alaska Airlines is suspending service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Boise. The suspension begins in December. The daily flights started in June. It was the first flight in a decade linking eastern Idaho and Boise. Alaska Airlines still has a non-stop flight...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Here’s How To Help A Meridian Family In Need

A Meridian family needs all of our help, prayers, and love this morning. According to their GoFundMe, the Binder family is grieving the loss of their son following a tragic accident that took place in Meridian yesterday. "On Wednesday, November 2 our son Terry was killed in an accident on...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

West Ada School District responds to Meridian teen's death

MERIDIAN, Idaho — CBS2 reached out to the West Ada School District for their response to the recent, tragic loss of the Meridian High School student who was hit and killed on Ten Mile and Pine on the way to school Wednesday morning. Representatives from the West Ada School...
MERIDIAN, ID
104.3 WOW Country

104.3 WOW Country

Boise, ID
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

