Florida’s gas tax holiday is coming to an end Tuesday; AAA expects the price at the pump to go up

Florida’s gas tax holiday is scheduled to end on Tuesday and experts say drivers should expect to pay more at the pumps.

The gas tax holiday called for a 25-cent-per-gallon tax discount through October and as Halloween ends, so will the saving.

“While Halloween is traditionally a time for filling bags with candy, drivers may also want to fill their gas tank to take advantage of current prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Pump prices will likely rise 25 cents overnight, when the state gas tax expires on Tuesday morning.”

Already Tuesday morning, several Jacksonville-area stations displayed prices at and above $3.50 per gallon.

According to AAA, when the gas tax holiday began in October drivers saw a 22-cent-per-gallon tax saving, but changes in OPEC production during October saw the savings disappear.

WFTV reported earlier this month that Floridians did not see the savings expected and much of the savings went to the gas suppliers instead.

Gas prices for October averaged $3.33 per gallon, which was 6 cents lower from September.

