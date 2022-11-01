ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 33

James Holden
3d ago

that's a lie I watched the debates he did not say that but good editing I can do it to I can take pieces Janet Mills all babies except the ones she's says is ok want abortion to day of birth even after that's how easily the left are puppets they'll see that not do any Intel for there own and just go with it

Reply(5)
3
phil chase
3d ago

More loony liberal propaganda lies. Lying after all is what the democrats do best👌. Vote red to end the dread, vote Lepage.

Reply(3)
6
Related
WMTW

Comparing abortion views in Maine Governor's race between Janet Mills and Paul LePage

When it comes to abortion rights, incumbent Maine Governor Janet Mills likes to say she's been un-wavering. "A woman's right to choose is and will always be protected in Maine!” Mills, a Democrat and Maine’s first woman governor, told a rally for reproductive rights on Tuesday in Portland. “So long as I am governor, you can be damn sure my veto pen will stand in the way of any and all efforts to undermine, rollback, or outright eliminate the right to abortion in our state!"
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Highlights of final 2022 Maine gubernatorial debate

Five days before Election Day, Maine's leading candidates for Governor, incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage met in their fifth and final debate in Portland on Thursday night, broadcast by WMTW and moderated by Jon Chrisos. The hour covered topics from inflation to education, abortion and health...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Janet Mills and Jared Golden's leads shrink in new poll

AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) -- Gov. Janet Mills and Rep. Jared Golden of Maine’s 2nd District held narrower leads in a poll released on Friday that shows the Democrats in decent position to win their Tuesday elections despite economic strife dominating the 2022 cycle. It was no surprise that Maine’s...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Gov. Mills, lawmakers rally in support of abortion rights in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills took reproductive rights on the campaign trail Tuesday. She rallied with Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, legislators and Planned Parenthood leaders who say abortion rights are on the ballot this election season. Calling the event "Roevember Rally in Monument Square," organizers say rolling back reproductive...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Republicans? Democrats? How Maine’s political landscape has shifted

AUGUSTA, Maine — David Emery remembers when he first ran for office in 1970, Republicans were strong in Maine. “You could go to Knox, Lincoln, and Waldo, Sagadahoc except for Topsham and Bath. All those towns were Republican. A Republican running in Falmouth would win two-to-one,” Emery said. A few years later, he became Maine’s first district congressman — as a Republican.
MAINE STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Mills Administration Sending Inflation Relief Checks to Around 850,000 Residents and Maine People.

On 1st November 2022, the mills admistration declares that they will provide relief checks to the taxpayers of Maine and around the state. The Mills administration will provide relief checks to more than 850,000 people and residents as you can see from the title. This inflation relief is one of the strongest reliefs ever for the residents of the country.
MAINE STATE
TheDailyBeast

New Hampshire GOP Senate Candidate Targeted by Attack at Debate

New Hampshire’s Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc was attacked before a debate on Wednesday night. The former general was attending the event at Saint Anselm College in Goffstown when a person in the crowd outside the debate venue threw a punch at him. “As the General said on stage tonight, it’s time to lower the temperature of the political discourse in this country,” a Bolduc campaign manager said. “Prior to the debate, an individual in the crowd gathered outside attempted to punch the General and was quickly apprehended and arrested. We are grateful to the quick response from law enforcement on the scene.” Bolduc—an election denier who was recently called out for spreading a hoax that kids are using litter boxes in classrooms—was said to have been uninjured in the attack and proceeded with the debate against incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. “Disgusting behavior,” Hassan’s communications director Kevin Donohoe tweeted late Wednesday. “We saw this same libertarian party activist get aggressive with our campaign volunteers at this debate and the last.”Read it at Boston 25 News
GOFFSTOWN, NH
Maine Campus

Governor Mills stance on Maine issues

Current Governor Janet Mills visited the University of Maine campus on Tuesday to rally the student body to vote in the upcoming election. The Maine Campus had the opportunity to ask Mills a few brief questions. Mills reflected on immigration into Maine, what her administration is doing to keep young people in the state and improving the state’s relationship with the Wabanaki people.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Over 400 Portland city employees earn more money than Maine's governor

A group digging into government spending is focusing on Portland city employees who out earned the governor and cost taxpayers millions in 2021. Adam Andrzejewski, the CEO and founder of Open the Books has a breakdown of Portland’s so-called $70,000 Club. Portland’s $70,000 Club is made up of city...
PORTLAND, ME
mainepublic.org

Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end

A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy