Colorado State

Poll: Biden approval falls in Colorado, more disapprove than approve

By DJ Summers
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — President Joe Biden’s approval among Colorado voters continues to fall, particularly among independent voters.

The results of the FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll conducted Oct. 26-29 show an increasingly dissatisfied Colorado regarding Biden. Among voters of all political affiliations, 48.7% of respondents said they disapprove of Biden’s performance as the nation’s executive, while 43.5% said they approve. About 8% said they were unsure or had no opinion.

Poll: Polis maintains double-digit lead over Ganahl in race for Colorado governor

This shows a change from a month ago, when a larger share of polled Coloradans said they approve of the president’s job.

A separate FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll was conducted in late September. Then, a small plurality of voters approved, with 44.5% approving, 44.1% disapproving and another 11.5% neutral or no opinion.

Voters have made up their minds more about Biden’s performance in the last month. Only 7.8% said they have no opinion.

Poll: Bennet still ahead in narrowing US Senate race

They made up their minds against his performance. The share who approve of Biden dropped 1 point, while the share who disapprove grew 4.6 points.

Biden has lost approval among independent voters, even as Democrats are supporting him more strongly.

About 75% of polled Democrats said they approved of Biden last month . In October’s poll, 85% said they approved.

Among independent voters, the share of those who approve of Biden dropped about 6 points in the last month, while the share disapproving grew 8 points. Now, a narrow majority of Colorado’s independent voters disapprove of the president.

Poll: Coloradans would choose Biden over Trump, who gains independent support

Republican opinion stayed largely unchanged, with 85.4% disapproving in September and 88.6% disapproving now.

Methodology: The FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll was conducted October 26-29, 2022. The sample consisted of very likely voters, n=1,000, with a Credibility Interval (CI), similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3.02 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, region, and race/ethnicity based on 2022 turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, education, and race/ethnicity carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using cell phones via SMS-to-web, an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines, and an online panel.

Patricia Themaras
3d ago

If an illegitimate president were to be put in place to destroy the United States from the inside out...he would do everything that Biden has done.

Roger Womack
3d ago

How can anyone with half a brain approve of Biden ?

