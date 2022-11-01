Poll: Biden approval falls in Colorado, more disapprove than approve
DENVER (KDVR) — President Joe Biden’s approval among Colorado voters continues to fall, particularly among independent voters.
The results of the FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll conducted Oct. 26-29 show an increasingly dissatisfied Colorado regarding Biden. Among voters of all political affiliations, 48.7% of respondents said they disapprove of Biden’s performance as the nation’s executive, while 43.5% said they approve. About 8% said they were unsure or had no opinion.Poll: Polis maintains double-digit lead over Ganahl in race for Colorado governor
This shows a change from a month ago, when a larger share of polled Coloradans said they approve of the president’s job.
A separate FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll was conducted in late September. Then, a small plurality of voters approved, with 44.5% approving, 44.1% disapproving and another 11.5% neutral or no opinion.
Voters have made up their minds more about Biden’s performance in the last month. Only 7.8% said they have no opinion.Poll: Bennet still ahead in narrowing US Senate race
They made up their minds against his performance. The share who approve of Biden dropped 1 point, while the share who disapprove grew 4.6 points.
Biden has lost approval among independent voters, even as Democrats are supporting him more strongly.
About 75% of polled Democrats said they approved of Biden last month . In October’s poll, 85% said they approved.
Among independent voters, the share of those who approve of Biden dropped about 6 points in the last month, while the share disapproving grew 8 points. Now, a narrow majority of Colorado’s independent voters disapprove of the president.Poll: Coloradans would choose Biden over Trump, who gains independent support
Republican opinion stayed largely unchanged, with 85.4% disapproving in September and 88.6% disapproving now.
Methodology: The FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll was conducted October 26-29, 2022. The sample consisted of very likely voters, n=1,000, with a Credibility Interval (CI), similar to a poll's margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3.02 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, region, and race/ethnicity based on 2022 turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, education, and race/ethnicity carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using cell phones via SMS-to-web, an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines, and an online panel.
