Georgia voters continued their steady pace on Tuesday, likely to exceed the two-million mark during Early Voting. As of Wednesday morning, 1,762,981 voters have cast their ballot during Early Voting, with 123,764 showing up on Tuesday, November 1st. Georgia has had record Early Voting turnout since the first day of Early Voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. As of day sixteen of Early Voting in 2018 only 1,352,090 voters had cast a ballot.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO