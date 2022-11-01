Iowa task force arrests 8 men seeking sex with 14-year-old
DES MOINES, Iowa – A sting operation targeting people seeking sex with underage individuals has resulted in eight arrests in the Des Moines metro.
The three-day operation was conducted last week by the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Child Task Force. According to criminal complaints filed following the sting, the defendants contacted undercover detectives on an escort website seeking sex.
After being told they were communicating with a 14-year-old, the defendants continued to communicate and make plans to meet and negotiated a price for sexual services. They were arrested at the meeting site.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety released the names and charges of the eight men arrested:
- James Ehrenreich Reiser, 37 of Des Moines, IA
710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony
- Kevin Paul Weiser, 43 of Des Moines, IA
710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony
- Shijian Ding, 45, of Ankeny, IA
710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony
- Johnnie Bertrum Meling, 40 of Indianola, IA
710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony
- Kenneth James Jaeger Jr., 55 of Des Moines, IA
710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony
- Damian Lamorn Dudley, 29 of Polk City, IA
710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony
124.401(1)(d) Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver, a Class D felony
- Joshua Michale Lyn Ezzard, 37 of Ankeny, IA
710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony
- Luke Jai Wilkins, 36 of Ames, IA
710A.2A Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony
