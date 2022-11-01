ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Poll: Coloradans would choose Biden over Trump, who gains independent support

By DJ Summers
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16lwVq_0iuESn3A00

DENVER (KDVR) — More Coloradans say they would vote for President Joe Biden than former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, but the difference has narrowed over the last month.

The results of the FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll conducted Oct. 26-29 show a plurality of voters would choose Biden.

Poll: Polis maintains double-digit lead over Ganahl in race for Colorado governor

Among voters of all political affiliations, 46.6% of respondents said they would reelect the incumbent Democratic president in 2024 if it were a choice between him and the Republican former president. Meanwhile, 39.4% said they would vote for Trump.

In the last month, both men have increased the share of Colorado voters who would cast a ballot for them, although Trump’s gain has been larger.

The share of Coloradans favoring Biden grew by eight-tenths of a point from a separate poll conducted in late September . During the same time, Trump expanded his share of likely Colorado voters by 3.6 points.

This reflects a growing distaste for Biden among independent voters, a majority of whom now disapprove of the president’s performance.

Poll: Bennet still ahead in narrowing US Senate race

In the last month, both Democrats and Republicans have become increasingly partisan in their hypothetical choice of president. Independent voters remain more Democratic, but their likelihood of voting for Trump has grown significantly in the last month.

Democrats are leaning more heavily toward Biden than a month ago. In September, about 78% said they would vote for him over Trump in 2024. Now, 87% of Colorado Democrats said they would vote for Biden.

Republicans have similarly hardened in favor of Trump if the two were to run against each other. In September, 78% of Colorado Republicans said they would vote for Trump, which grew to 83% in October.

Poll: Biden approval falls in Colorado, more disapprove than approve

Independents still favor Biden more than Trump, but the share of them who would vote for Biden has dropped one point in the last month to 43.6%. Meanwhile, the share who would vote for Trump has grown from 30.7% to 36.2%.

More from this poll / full results

Methodology: The FOX31 / Channel 2 / Emerson College Polling / The Hill Colorado poll was conducted October 26-29, 2022. The sample consisted of very likely voters, n=1,000, with a Credibility Interval (CI), similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3.02 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, region, and race/ethnicity based on 2022 turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, education, and race/ethnicity carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using cell phones via SMS-to-web, an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines, and an online panel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 20

retired 17
3d ago

It’s sad statement! Colorado voting is dictated by 2 Democratic stronghold areas Denver and Boulder. If not for the population density it would be a Purple state. Rural areas are mostly Republican or Independents, and sadly get over shadowed by Liberals

Reply(9)
11
Jacqueline Harris
3d ago

this Independant does not agree with your findings. Look at our current disaster, and teetering on the brink of a nuclear war.

Reply
6
Related
coloradopols.com

GOP Mouthpiece Concedes: “Governor’s Race Is Over”

With only three days and change remaining in the dreadfully overheated 2022 election season in Colorado, we’ve arrived at what’s known in some regions of the country as “nut-cutting time”–that magic moment when political analysts drop their partisan game faces and start to show some honesty about the expected outcome.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

ELECTION 2022 | CU poll shows top Democratic incumbents leading among likely Colorado voters

Top-ticket Democratic incumbents hold double-digit leads over their Republican challengers among likely Colorado voters, a new poll from the University of Colorado Boulder's nonpartisan American Politics Research Lab shows. The annual Colorado Political Climate Survey also found strong support among likely voters for ballot measures to fund free meals for...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

Biden, Obama set for clash with Trump in Pennsylvania

President Biden and former President Obama are going head-to-head with former President Trump in Pennsylvania this weekend, underscoring the significance of the battleground state ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. Biden and Obama will hold a rally for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) in Philadelphia on Saturday, while Trump […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Westword

Glock-19 Raffle Is Silly, Serious, and Liberals Will Hate It

Jon Caldara, the boisterous frontman for the Independence Institute, a right-leaning Denver-based think tank, is well known for the delight he takes in tweaking liberal sensibilities — and the organization's ongoing "Meat and Heat" raffle, whose prizes include a Glock 19 handgun, a quarter of a hog and an eighth of a steer, is specifically designed to do just that.
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

‘These People Are Not Really Republicans:’ GOP Infighting May Cost GOP a State House Seat

Republicans in El Paso County’s House District 19 failed to select a replacement for former Rep. Tim Geitner (R-Monument) during an attempted vacancy committee meeting this Saturday in Colorado Springs. “Our elected representative from House District 19, Tim Geitner, resigned on Oct. 7,” explained Ryan Graham, the Republican chairman...
99.9 KEKB

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Spate of violent crime unnerves Colorado's business community

The spate of crime that struck metro Denver, including back-to-back shootings that claimed the lives of five people in the last few days alone, has unnerved Colorado's business leaders, some of whom emphasized how the violence is directly affecting residents' quality of life. The recent shootings – which left one killed in Denver on Tuesday, four in Aurora on Sunday – came atop a violent weekend in October, when seven people also died in eight separate shootings along the Front Range. ...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy