BOWLING GREEN — Toledo Public Schools’ Lori Reffert knew about the challenges school districts faced when searching for qualified teachers to fill vacancies, but it wasn’t until she sat among hundreds of fellow educators Friday that she realized how complex and challenging the problem had become. From high costs and barriers that can impede young people from getting required licenses, to low pay, lack of training and support, and increased feelings of stress, Ms. Reffert had heard anecdotes of those reasons for young people’s disdain for teaching and older educators’ departures. But even so, she was surprised when she saw data presented to her while attending Bowling Green State University’s Northwest Ohio Teacher Shortage Summit. In 12 years, Ohio’s issuance of new teaching licenses dropped almost 50 percent, from 9,981 issued in the 2010-11 licensing year to 5,000 in 2021-22, according to state Department of Education data. Interest in studying education among college students, meanwhile, declined by more than 54 percent between 2010 and 2017: from almost 30,000 students to 13,700. And while about 17 percent of Ohio students identify as Black, only 4.3 percent of teachers do.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 16 MINUTES AGO