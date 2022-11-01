Read full article on original website
Related
Kennesaw State Names James Sabourin Vice President of Marketing and Communications
Kennesaw State University President Kathy Schwaig has named James Sabourin to the newly created position of vice president of marketing and communications, effective Jan. 3. He will report directly to Schwaig and serve as a member of the president’s cabinet. Sabourin comes to Kennesaw State with more than 30...
US LBM, Acquires Georgia Truss
US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Georgia Truss, an Atlanta-area manufacturer and supplier of structural roof and floor trusses. Georgia Truss designs, manufacturers and supplies roof and floor truss components to contractors, developers and multifamily, commercial and residential builders in the...
IEEE Smart Cities Honors Peachtree Corners With 2022 Jury Award, Highlighting International Leadership
Peachtree Corners – one of the United States’ first 5G smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure – has been honored by IEEE Smart Cities as a finalist with its Jury Award following the IEEE International Smart Cities Contest 2022. The organization brings together IEEE’s broad array of technical societies and organizations to advance the state of the art for smart city technologies and to set the global standard. IEEE formally presented this year’s winners at its flagship International Smart Cities Conference (ISC2) 2022 in Paphos, Cyprus on September 27. A link to the official awards can be found here: https://smartcities.ieee.org/ieee-smart-cities-contest-2022/results.
Atlanta Real Estate Forum Announces Note-Worthy November Guests
Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio offers a great line-up of guests for November. Take some time this month to tun into the latest market updates, real estate developments as well as what to expect in the new year. The award-winning podcast delivers weekly-bite sized episodes packed full of information about today’s hottest industry topics. With the market still experiencing a dramatic transition, both buyers and sellers are in for an interesting Q4 and holiday season.
Absolics Breaks Ground on Planned $600M Manufacturing Site in Georgia for Breakthrough Semiconductor Material
Absolics, Inc., a subsidiary of SKC Co. Ltd., broke ground on a planned $600 million investment in Covington, Ga., for a new manufacturing facility that will supply advanced materials to the U.S. semiconductor industry. The investment will create more than 400 high-skilled jobs in Georgia and help strengthen the U.S....
Nobu Atlanta Names Elite Hospitality Talent for Hotel Leadership Team
Nobu Hotel Atlanta, a 152-room Nobu Hospitality destination opening this fall, has selected two industry experts for the brand’s leadership team – Michael Chin as General Manager and Brittney Economos as Director of Sales. Chin and Economos will guide the hotel’s launch in Buckhead, which marks Georgia’s first Nobu property and includes the luxury brand’s iconic Nobu restaurant.
Record number of Emory School of Nursing Faculty win Friends of the National Institute of Nursing Research Awards
A record number of faculty from the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing have been named award winners by the Friends of the National Institute of Nursing Research (FNINR). The annual awards recognize national nursing research leaders who have made significant contributions to nursing science. The Emory recipients...
UGA’s Georgia Economic Outlook Celebrates 40 Years of Essential Insights for Informed Decisions
In 1983, a new Ford Escort station wagon cost $6,779, and a three-bedroom house sold for $75,300. The nation was bouncing back from a recession, and Georgia’s economy was growing like gangbusters. A lot has changed in those 40 years but the Georgia Economic Outlook — which launched with...
Gov. Kemp, Supt. Woods Name Winners of Georgia RISE Award
Governor Brian P. Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods today announced the winners of the third annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, which honors those who provide exemplary service in public education. Mrs. Marissa Ramos-Santana, a Bilingual Parent Liaison for Carrollton City Schools, and Sergeant Jacob Wise, a School Resource Officer for Lumpkin County Schools, are this year's winners. They have also been submitted as Georgia’s nominees for the national RISE Award, in which the governor of each state is invited to nominate up to two classified school employees.
Sterling Culinary Raise $138,000 for Special Olympics
Marlow’s Tavern, the Woodall and Sterling Culinary Management executive chef, CEO, and co-founder John C. Metz is pleased to announce that its 24th Annual Golf Classic has raised $112,363 for Special Olympics Georgia. Combined with the $26,000 donated by guests through the restaurants’ “Be A Champ” September donation program, the contribution increases to more than $138,000.
Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer to Speak at Chamber Meeting
Join the Cobb Chamber at the final East Cobb Area Council of the year on November 10 where recently appointed Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer will provide an update on the police department and share his vision for the next year and plans for a new precinct in East Cobb. He will also discuss current challenges in the community like gang activity in schools and surrounding areas and how the department is working to keep residents safe.
Alliance Residential Opens 318-Unit Prose Fairview, Purchases 22.34 Acres for Prose LaGrange near Atlanta
Alliance Residential Company today announced it has opened Prose Fairview, a Class-A apartment community in Covington. It is the company’s second Prose-branded apartment community to be completed in the Atlanta metropolitan area this year. Located on more than 36 acres at 3655 Fairview Road in Covington, the community includes 318 one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment units averaging a spacious 996 square feet.
Fulton County to Launch ‘Operation Green Light’ in Support of Local Veterans
The Fulton County Board of Commissioners announced that the Government Center will be illuminated green from Monday, November 7 through Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, as part of Operation Green Light. Fulton County working in conjunction with the National Association of Counties (NACo), and the National Association of County Veteran...
The Lawrenceville Arts Center, Home of Aurora Theatre, Offers Plentiful Programming this November
Aurora Theatre is kicking off the holiday season with a line-up of festive, fun events this November. Audiences of all ages will discover afternoons of culture with events that include a concert from fusion band Quarteto Nuevo and a Children’s Playhouse show dedicated to international stories of thankfulness at Happy ThanksTelling: World Folktales of Gratitude. Meanwhile, The Boys Are Back cabaret tribute will bring the best boybands from every era together for one night only. Holly jolly laughs are sure to be had at Aurora Theatre’s beloved holiday revue Christmas Canteen and at comedy nights with Mike Albanese. Contemporary Classics will present a re-telling of The Importance of Being Earnest, and the Gwinnett County Public Library makes a stop at the Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage for its Hooper-Renwick Memorial Author Speaker Series.
