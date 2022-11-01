ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Updates: SpaceX launches and lands three-core Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida

By Jamie Groh, Emre Kelly and Craig Bailey, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fdbci_0iuESPoc00

---

Update: Liftoff of Falcon Heavy at 9:41 a.m. EDT! Despite thick fog around pad 39A, the three-core rocket launched from Kennedy Space Center with the USSF-44 mission for the Space Force, then landed its two side boosters at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Read our full post-launch story here.

---

Follow live as SpaceX targets 9:41 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Nov. 1, for the launch of its three-core Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The most powerful operational rocket returns to pad 39A this morning to launch a classified national security mission for the Space Force known as USSF-44.

Shortly after the 27 Merlin engines of the rocket's three boosters roar to life, the two side boosters will separate and make their way back to shore to attempt near-simultaneous landings at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's dual landing zones. Spectators should be prepared for the sonic booms generated during descent.

Space Force forecasters predict a 90% chance of "go" weather conditions for Tuesday's liftoff. A slight chance of cumulus clouds is the only concern

10 things to know: Falcon Heavy is a powerful rocket, and Starman's whereabouts

Follow live updates below (manual refresh required; follow this link for real-time updates ):

The Falcons have landed

9:49 a.m. EDT: The two side boosters have completed near-simultaneous landings at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station's dual landing zones.

Liftoff!

9:41 a.m. EDT: Liftoff! SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launches from Florida, double booster landing expected shortly.

Inside 10 minutes

9:31 a.m. EDT: Less than 10 minutes remain until the Falcon Heavy liftoff attempt from Kennedy Space Center. Everything remains "go" for an on-time liftoff. Today's USSF-44 mission for the U.S. Space Force will mark only the fourth time the most powerful rocket in use has ever flown.

Inside 30 minutes

9:11 a.m. EDT: SpaceX continues to fill all three Falcon Heavy first-stage boosters with propellant. Fueling of the second stage has also begun. All systems and the weather continue to track "go" for a launch attempt at 9:41 a.m. EDT.

" Go" for fueling

8:48 a.m. EDT: The joint SpaceX and Space Force teams have polled "go" to begin fueling Falcon Heavy's three core boosters and upper stage.

Good morning from KSC!

7:45 a.m. EDT: Good morning from a foggy Kennedy Space Center, where we're waiting for visibility to clear ahead of this morning's SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch. Liftoff still on target for 9:41 a.m. EDT.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today:

Florida Today

Florida Today

