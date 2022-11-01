Read full article on original website
With Over 30 LNG Tankers Waiting Off The Coast Of Europe, US Gas Transporters Could Benefit From Contango
More than 30 natural gas tankers carrying liquified natural gas (LNG) are idling, reported the Wall Street Journal, and slowing their routes off Europe’s coast, waiting for the price of fuel to rise. As Dutch TTF December Gas Futures stabilized to 113.50 euros from a peak in August, natural...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
This Indian Billionaire Piled On More Wealth Than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos Combined In 2021
India’s super-rich are getting richer at a faster clip than their American peers like Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos. What Happened: Coal and green energy tycoon Gautam Adani, Asia’s second-richest person, piled on $49 billion to his wealth in 2021 — which is more than both what Musk and Bezos added in the same period, according to 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, reported Business Standard, an Indian publication.
Xi Jinping Resisting Nuclear Talks, Says US: 'Don't Need To Repeat' 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis
Xi Jinping-led China has shown no interest in discussing steps to reduce the risk posed by nuclear weapons, senior U.S. officials said on Tuesday. What Happened: U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance Alexandra Bell told an Atlantic Council that despite Washington's efforts, Beijing has still not begun engagement on the nuclear talks, reported Reuters.
US Concerned Iran May 'Attack' Saudi Arabia Soon: 'We Will Not Hesitate To Act In Defense'
The U.S. has expressed concerns about threats that Iran poses to Saudi Arabia and says it would not hesitate to respond if necessary. What Happened: "We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis," a National Security Council spokesperson said on Tuesday, reported Reuters.
US Market Poised To End Week On High Note: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Rally As Investors' Attention Moves Away From Fed Rate Hike To Friday's Jobs Report
The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a higher opening on Friday, as rate worries abate and the market prepares to focus on the next big catalyst. On Thursday, the major averages opened lower and moved mostly below the unchanged line before closing firmly in the red, as lingering worries concerning interest rates, mixed economic data and earnings disappointments dragged stocks lower.
Downsizing At Twitter After Musk Takeover, Big Pharma Chains To Pay $14B In Opioid Claims, Tesla Shutters 1st Showroom In China: Top Stories Wednesday, Nov. 02
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter Inc TWTR under a $44 billion deal which followed the firing of CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. Sarah Personette, Twitter's chief customer officer and ad boss, tweeted about her resignation...
This Lawmaker Trades Bonds Over Stocks And Just Bought 2 Municipal Bonds With Great Yields
Lawmaker DelBene purchased a range of between $15,000 to $50,000 in bonds of Round Rock. Corporate and municipal bonds are offering higher yields as the Fed raises interest rates. Democratic Congresswoman Suzan DelBene has made more than 180 trades over the past three years and they are typically in municipal...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points After Fed Raises Rates By 75 Basis Points.
U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, after the US Federal Reserve raised its target fed funds rate by 0.75% on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.70% to 32,882.70 while the NASDAQ rose 0.22% to 10,915.24. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.38% to 3,870.78. Leading and Lagging...
Damaged Nord Stream 1 Pipeline Operator Says Initial Data Suggest Craters At Pipeline Location
Nord Stream AG has completed initial data gathering at the location of the pipeline damage on Line 1 in the Swedish exclusive economic zone. The Russian state-owned Gazprom majorly owns the pipeline. According to preliminary results of the damage site inspection, 'technogenic craters' with a depth of 3 to 5...
Top Economist El-Erian Says Wednesday's Stock Swings Prove Fed's Impact On Volatility: 'I Leave It To You To Judge...'
Allianz chief economic adviser and noted economist Mohamed El-Erian said the stock market’s volatile movement on Wednesday reinforced the Federal Reserve’s reputation as the biggest central bank contributor to market volatility "during an FOMC day." “What stocks have done so far today Reinforces this #Fed’s multi-year reputation as...
Carl Icahn Holds 8% Stake In Beverage-Can Maker Crown Holdings, Calls For Changes: Report
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn who has a stake in the beverage-can maker Crown Holdings Inc CCK believes the company should dispose noncore units and boost buyback. Carl’s stake in the company amounted to about $700 million, making him the company’s second-largest holder, the WSJ reported. Crown lowered its...
These 3 High-Yield REITs Could See Dividend Increases Soon
Real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are long preferred as an alternative investment option to hedge market risks, require upgrades to keep up with the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive rate-hike policy in decades. While some have been debating a long overdue Fed pivot, the consensus is that the central...
Concerned Over Xi Jinping's Return To Power, Tiger Global Pauses China Equity Investments: WSJ
Tiger Global Management, a long-time China investor, has reportedly paused investing in China equities as the company re-examines its exposure to the country following Xi Jinping’s historic re-election for a third term, the Wall Street Journal reported. Geopolitical Tensions: Tiger executives, including founder Charles “Chase” Coleman, have told others...
What's Next For The Market After Aggressive Fed Rate Hike, Hot Jobs Report?
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY lost 2.65% this week in the opening days of November after the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 14% in October, its best month since 1976. On Friday, the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October, exceeding economist estimates of 205,000 jobs. Wages were up 4.7% year-over-year and increased 0.4% from September.
Dogecoin Rally Halts, Bitcoin, Ethereum Down After Fed Rate Hike — But 1 Major Crypto Is Still Charging Ahead
Major coins traded in negative territory on Wednesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1.8% to $999.6 billion at 9:31 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Arweave (AR) 37.4% $14.09. Litecoin (LTC) 15.3% $63.65. Mina (MINA) 15.3% $0.78.
Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Ford, AMD: Hawkish Fed, COVID-19 Woes Spur Retail Interest In These Stocks Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1.5% lower on Wednesday after witnessing a volatile session during Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s policy announcement. Although markets initially cheered the 75 basis points rate hike, which was in line with expectations, along with Powell’s indication of diminishing future hikes, the central bank’s anticipation of a higher bar for the interest rates led to a sell-off later.
Dow Rises 100 Points; Silver Jumps 7%
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.32% to 32,103.41 while the NASDAQ fell 0.09% to 10,333.91. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 3,731.53. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares gained...
Ethereum Tops $1,600 Following US Jobs Data; Dogecoin Becomes Top Loser
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, traded higher on Friday following the release of US jobs data. The U.S. added 261,000 jobs last month, beating average economist estimates of 205,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate came in at 3.7%, missing the 3.5% level. Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded...
A Stock That Could Rise Fore! (Actually 3x) In The Coming Year, Says Wall Street Analyst
Over a five-year growth period, the overall number of golfers climbed from 61 million to 66.6 million, and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp MODG earnings prove it, with Jefferies Investment Banking seeing a potential 200% upside in the stock. Golf became significantly more popular around the world from 2016 to 2021...
