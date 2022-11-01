IEEE Smart Cities Honors Peachtree Corners With 2022 Jury Award, Highlighting International Leadership

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US LBM, Acquires Georgia Truss
US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Georgia Truss, an Atlanta-area manufacturer and supplier of structural roof and floor trusses. Georgia Truss designs, manufacturers and supplies roof and floor truss components to contractors, developers and multifamily, commercial and residential builders in the...
Absolics Breaks Ground on Planned $600M Manufacturing Site in Georgia for Breakthrough Semiconductor Material
Absolics, Inc., a subsidiary of SKC Co. Ltd., broke ground on a planned $600 million investment in Covington, Ga., for a new manufacturing facility that will supply advanced materials to the U.S. semiconductor industry. The investment will create more than 400 high-skilled jobs in Georgia and help strengthen the U.S....
Emory Conference Center Hotel Reimagined with a Multimillion-Dollar Investment
The Emory Conference Center Hotel, Atlanta's first LEED-certified conference center, recently completed a multimillion reimagination of the property, including redesigned conference space with the latest advances in technology and audio-visual systems, amphitheaters, lobby, communal space, bar and hotel guest rooms that put people first. The property, which officially re-opens on November 10 with an event for Emory University officials, hotel owners, meeting planners and guests, features new collaborative spaces and modern amenities designed to invigorate the mind, inspire innovation and reduce stress.
Diesel Shortage Fears Grow for Small Businesses Across Georgia
Mansfield Energy predicts the diesel shortage will have a major impact on the southeast which has small businesses in Georgia preparing for its impact. At S&S Mufflers in Atlanta, owner Rodney Walker said the diesel shortage is going to impact his family’s businesses. See more.
Nobu Atlanta Names Elite Hospitality Talent for Hotel Leadership Team
Nobu Hotel Atlanta, a 152-room Nobu Hospitality destination opening this fall, has selected two industry experts for the brand’s leadership team – Michael Chin as General Manager and Brittney Economos as Director of Sales. Chin and Economos will guide the hotel’s launch in Buckhead, which marks Georgia’s first Nobu property and includes the luxury brand’s iconic Nobu restaurant.
UGA’s Georgia Economic Outlook Celebrates 40 Years of Essential Insights for Informed Decisions
In 1983, a new Ford Escort station wagon cost $6,779, and a three-bedroom house sold for $75,300. The nation was bouncing back from a recession, and Georgia’s economy was growing like gangbusters. A lot has changed in those 40 years but the Georgia Economic Outlook — which launched with...
Fulton County to Launch ‘Operation Green Light’ in Support of Local Veterans
The Fulton County Board of Commissioners announced that the Government Center will be illuminated green from Monday, November 7 through Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, as part of Operation Green Light. Fulton County working in conjunction with the National Association of Counties (NACo), and the National Association of County Veteran...
Gov. Kemp, Supt. Woods Name Winners of Georgia RISE Award
Governor Brian P. Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods today announced the winners of the third annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, which honors those who provide exemplary service in public education. Mrs. Marissa Ramos-Santana, a Bilingual Parent Liaison for Carrollton City Schools, and Sergeant Jacob Wise, a School Resource Officer for Lumpkin County Schools, are this year's winners. They have also been submitted as Georgia’s nominees for the national RISE Award, in which the governor of each state is invited to nominate up to two classified school employees.
Alliance Residential Opens 318-Unit Prose Fairview, Purchases 22.34 Acres for Prose LaGrange near Atlanta
Alliance Residential Company today announced it has opened Prose Fairview, a Class-A apartment community in Covington. It is the company’s second Prose-branded apartment community to be completed in the Atlanta metropolitan area this year. Located on more than 36 acres at 3655 Fairview Road in Covington, the community includes 318 one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment units averaging a spacious 996 square feet.
Record number of Emory School of Nursing Faculty win Friends of the National Institute of Nursing Research Awards
A record number of faculty from the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing have been named award winners by the Friends of the National Institute of Nursing Research (FNINR). The annual awards recognize national nursing research leaders who have made significant contributions to nursing science. The Emory recipients...
Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer to Speak at Chamber Meeting
Join the Cobb Chamber at the final East Cobb Area Council of the year on November 10 where recently appointed Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer will provide an update on the police department and share his vision for the next year and plans for a new precinct in East Cobb. He will also discuss current challenges in the community like gang activity in schools and surrounding areas and how the department is working to keep residents safe.
Sterling Culinary Raise $138,000 for Special Olympics
Marlow’s Tavern, the Woodall and Sterling Culinary Management executive chef, CEO, and co-founder John C. Metz is pleased to announce that its 24th Annual Golf Classic has raised $112,363 for Special Olympics Georgia. Combined with the $26,000 donated by guests through the restaurants’ “Be A Champ” September donation program, the contribution increases to more than $138,000.
Mayor Dickens Appoints Darin Schierbaum as Atlanta’s 26th Chief of Atlanta Police Department
Following a national recruitment, Mayor Andre Dickens is appointing Darin Schierbaum as Atlanta’s Chief of Police. Chief Schierbaum has served in an interim capacity since the previous Chief, Rodney Bryant, retired in June. “Chief Schierbaum shares my vision for public safety in Atlanta,” Mayor Dickens said. “He has earned...
Y3S Open House, Live Music and More at The Works in November
Fall has arrived, the holiday season is just around the corner and The Works is your pace to celebrate. With the opening of the long-awaited entertainment venue, Your 3rd Spot, holiday-themed workshops and live music every weekend, there is always something for everyone in the family to enjoy at the Upper Westside’s largest mixed-use gathering destination.
The Lawrenceville Arts Center, Home of Aurora Theatre, Offers Plentiful Programming this November
Aurora Theatre is kicking off the holiday season with a line-up of festive, fun events this November. Audiences of all ages will discover afternoons of culture with events that include a concert from fusion band Quarteto Nuevo and a Children’s Playhouse show dedicated to international stories of thankfulness at Happy ThanksTelling: World Folktales of Gratitude. Meanwhile, The Boys Are Back cabaret tribute will bring the best boybands from every era together for one night only. Holly jolly laughs are sure to be had at Aurora Theatre’s beloved holiday revue Christmas Canteen and at comedy nights with Mike Albanese. Contemporary Classics will present a re-telling of The Importance of Being Earnest, and the Gwinnett County Public Library makes a stop at the Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage for its Hooper-Renwick Memorial Author Speaker Series.
