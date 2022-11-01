ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Record number of Emory School of Nursing Faculty win Friends of the National Institute of Nursing Research Awards

HPM Johnson Brings Holistic Program Management Services to Georgia

HPM, a Birmingham-based program management firm, and Atlanta-based Johnson Construction Services announce a structured joint venture as HPM Johnson. The strategic partnership delivers holistic and integrated program management, flexible and scalable owner’s representation, and a range of services across the construction lifecycle for new and ongoing projects throughout the Atlanta metropolitan area, throughout Georgia and the Southeast.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Gov. Kemp, Supt. Woods Name Winners of Georgia RISE Award

Governor Brian P. Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods today announced the winners of the third annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, which honors those who provide exemplary service in public education. Mrs. Marissa Ramos-Santana, a Bilingual Parent Liaison for Carrollton City Schools, and Sergeant Jacob Wise, a School Resource Officer for Lumpkin County Schools, are this year's winners. They have also been submitted as Georgia’s nominees for the national RISE Award, in which the governor of each state is invited to nominate up to two classified school employees.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Piedmont earns Hospital of the Year award

The Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals has awarded Piedmont Atlanta Hospital with the Large Hospital of the Year distinction. The Hospital of the Year award is an annual distinction that recognizes member hospitals for their impact on individual patients, the health and wellness of Georgia residents, as well as the quality of life of their […] The post Piedmont earns Hospital of the Year award appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Editor’s Note: The closure of Atlanta Medical Center is unconscionable

Atlanta Medical Center closed just after midnight this morning and by early evening the signs were already being removed from the building. It’s an inglorious end to a crucial hospital that has been part of the city for a century, most of that time on Boulevard in Old Fourth Ward. Some of us are old […] The post Editor’s Note: The closure of Atlanta Medical Center is unconscionable appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Sterling Culinary Raise $138,000 for Special Olympics

Marlow’s Tavern, the Woodall and Sterling Culinary Management executive chef, CEO, and co-founder John C. Metz is pleased to announce that its 24th Annual Golf Classic has raised $112,363 for Special Olympics Georgia. Combined with the $26,000 donated by guests through the restaurants’ “Be A Champ” September donation program, the contribution increases to more than $138,000.
ROSWELL, GA
morehouse.edu

Celebrating the Life of Rev. Calvin Butts ’72

Prolific multidimensional leader had trailblazing impact locally and nationally. On Friday, October 28, Morehouse College President David A. Thomas, Ph.D. released the following statement celebrating the life of prolific alumnus Reverend Calvin Butts ’72. Dear Morehouse Family,. With profound sadness but equally great celebration for an extraordinarily consequential life,...
ATLANTA, GA
Talking With Tami

Kenneth ‘BabyFace’ Edmonds To Headline The Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball

Guests attending the 39th annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis must get ready to experience a night to remember. UNCF Atlanta is pleased to announce that Kenneth Edmonds, better known by his stage name “Babyface” is the...
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

IEEE Smart Cities Honors Peachtree Corners With 2022 Jury Award, Highlighting International Leadership

Peachtree Corners – one of the United States’ first 5G smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure – has been honored by IEEE Smart Cities as a finalist with its Jury Award following the IEEE International Smart Cities Contest 2022. The organization brings together IEEE’s broad array of technical societies and organizations to advance the state of the art for smart city technologies and to set the global standard. IEEE formally presented this year’s winners at its flagship International Smart Cities Conference (ISC2) 2022 in Paphos, Cyprus on September 27. A link to the official awards can be found here: https://smartcities.ieee.org/ieee-smart-cities-contest-2022/results.
PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA
appenmedia.com

Tempers flare in Kimball Bridge area over redistricting plans

ATLANTA — The second round of redistricting maps for North Fulton appeared to appease most parents concerned with the scope of new attendance zones for next school year. The second set of proposed maps released by Fulton Schools officials Oct. 18 restored most high school feeder patterns and minimized split feeds which had fired up parents in the first round.
ALPHARETTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer to Speak at Chamber Meeting

Join the Cobb Chamber at the final East Cobb Area Council of the year on November 10 where recently appointed Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer will provide an update on the police department and share his vision for the next year and plans for a new precinct in East Cobb. He will also discuss current challenges in the community like gang activity in schools and surrounding areas and how the department is working to keep residents safe.
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Atlanta Real Estate Forum Announces Note-Worthy November Guests

Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio offers a great line-up of guests for November. Take some time this month to tun into the latest market updates, real estate developments as well as what to expect in the new year. The award-winning podcast delivers weekly-bite sized episodes packed full of information about today’s hottest industry topics. With the market still experiencing a dramatic transition, both buyers and sellers are in for an interesting Q4 and holiday season.
ATLANTA, GA

