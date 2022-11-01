Record number of Emory School of Nursing Faculty win Friends of the National Institute of Nursing Research Awards

Read full article on original website
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
First Permanent Kroger Closing of 2023 AnnouncedJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
metroatlantaceo.com
UGA’s Georgia Economic Outlook Celebrates 40 Years of Essential Insights for Informed Decisions
In 1983, a new Ford Escort station wagon cost $6,779, and a three-bedroom house sold for $75,300. The nation was bouncing back from a recession, and Georgia’s economy was growing like gangbusters. A lot has changed in those 40 years but the Georgia Economic Outlook — which launched with...
metroatlantaceo.com
HPM Johnson Brings Holistic Program Management Services to Georgia
HPM, a Birmingham-based program management firm, and Atlanta-based Johnson Construction Services announce a structured joint venture as HPM Johnson. The strategic partnership delivers holistic and integrated program management, flexible and scalable owner’s representation, and a range of services across the construction lifecycle for new and ongoing projects throughout the Atlanta metropolitan area, throughout Georgia and the Southeast.
metroatlantaceo.com
Gov. Kemp, Supt. Woods Name Winners of Georgia RISE Award
Governor Brian P. Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods today announced the winners of the third annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, which honors those who provide exemplary service in public education. Mrs. Marissa Ramos-Santana, a Bilingual Parent Liaison for Carrollton City Schools, and Sergeant Jacob Wise, a School Resource Officer for Lumpkin County Schools, are this year's winners. They have also been submitted as Georgia’s nominees for the national RISE Award, in which the governor of each state is invited to nominate up to two classified school employees.
Piedmont earns Hospital of the Year award
The Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals has awarded Piedmont Atlanta Hospital with the Large Hospital of the Year distinction. The Hospital of the Year award is an annual distinction that recognizes member hospitals for their impact on individual patients, the health and wellness of Georgia residents, as well as the quality of life of their […] The post Piedmont earns Hospital of the Year award appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
WMAZ
Portraits of Native American leaders at State Capitol tell story of Georgia's indigenous history
ATLANTA — Almost two centuries of American history line the walls at the Georgia State Capitol. Portraits honoring past leaders offer a glimpse into the state's history and how Georgians in the past choose to honor them. Within the almost 300 portraits, sculptures, and other memorials that make up...
metroatlantaceo.com
Federal Reserve Atlanta: Senior Vice President of Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Named
Jennifer Cowart has been named senior vice president, chief diversity officer, and director of the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ODE&I) for the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Cowart has held the position of assistant general counsel in Legal for the Atlanta Fed since 2018. In her new role,...
Editor’s Note: The closure of Atlanta Medical Center is unconscionable
Atlanta Medical Center closed just after midnight this morning and by early evening the signs were already being removed from the building. It’s an inglorious end to a crucial hospital that has been part of the city for a century, most of that time on Boulevard in Old Fourth Ward. Some of us are old […] The post Editor’s Note: The closure of Atlanta Medical Center is unconscionable appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
metroatlantaceo.com
Sterling Culinary Raise $138,000 for Special Olympics
Marlow’s Tavern, the Woodall and Sterling Culinary Management executive chef, CEO, and co-founder John C. Metz is pleased to announce that its 24th Annual Golf Classic has raised $112,363 for Special Olympics Georgia. Combined with the $26,000 donated by guests through the restaurants’ “Be A Champ” September donation program, the contribution increases to more than $138,000.
morehouse.edu
Celebrating the Life of Rev. Calvin Butts ’72
Prolific multidimensional leader had trailblazing impact locally and nationally. On Friday, October 28, Morehouse College President David A. Thomas, Ph.D. released the following statement celebrating the life of prolific alumnus Reverend Calvin Butts ’72. Dear Morehouse Family,. With profound sadness but equally great celebration for an extraordinarily consequential life,...
metroatlantaceo.com
Absolics Breaks Ground on Planned $600M Manufacturing Site in Georgia for Breakthrough Semiconductor Material
Absolics, Inc., a subsidiary of SKC Co. Ltd., broke ground on a planned $600 million investment in Covington, Ga., for a new manufacturing facility that will supply advanced materials to the U.S. semiconductor industry. The investment will create more than 400 high-skilled jobs in Georgia and help strengthen the U.S....
Talking With Tami
Kenneth ‘BabyFace’ Edmonds To Headline The Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball
Guests attending the 39th annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis must get ready to experience a night to remember. UNCF Atlanta is pleased to announce that Kenneth Edmonds, better known by his stage name “Babyface” is the...
metroatlantaceo.com
IEEE Smart Cities Honors Peachtree Corners With 2022 Jury Award, Highlighting International Leadership
Peachtree Corners – one of the United States’ first 5G smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure – has been honored by IEEE Smart Cities as a finalist with its Jury Award following the IEEE International Smart Cities Contest 2022. The organization brings together IEEE’s broad array of technical societies and organizations to advance the state of the art for smart city technologies and to set the global standard. IEEE formally presented this year’s winners at its flagship International Smart Cities Conference (ISC2) 2022 in Paphos, Cyprus on September 27. A link to the official awards can be found here: https://smartcities.ieee.org/ieee-smart-cities-contest-2022/results.
Georgia enters semiconductor sector with $600M factory groundbreaking
A South Korean company with technology developed in partnership with Georgia Tech broke ground Tuesday on a giant new semiconductor materials factory east of Atlanta, signaling Georgia’s first foray into computer chip manufacturing.
Atlanta neighbors struggling with shortage of drug used to treat diabetes
ATLANTA — Diabetic patient Stephen Bonner says people with diabetes are struggling to get the medication they need because of a nationwide shortage. “This is life or death,” said Bonner. Bonner says he’s been waiting for his Type 2 diabetic medication to be refilled. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Grady Hospital developing a help line to address emergency room overcrowding
ATLANTA — Grady Memorial Hospital is currently working a new system that will hopefully decrease the wait times in the hospital's emergency room. Dr. Robert Jansen, the Chief Medical Center for Grady, explained the system is partially in response to the influx of patients the hospital has received since Atlanta Medical Center began closing.
Woman opens up about Medicare changes, financial costs of MS diagnosis
ATLANTA — After a multiple sclerosis diagnosis, retirement means working again for Jennie Grinnage, after she has already worked for 45 years. "I should be enjoying, or at a point in my life where I can cruise control. Not! It's back to – you might want to find a part-time job," Grinnage said.
appenmedia.com
Tempers flare in Kimball Bridge area over redistricting plans
ATLANTA — The second round of redistricting maps for North Fulton appeared to appease most parents concerned with the scope of new attendance zones for next school year. The second set of proposed maps released by Fulton Schools officials Oct. 18 restored most high school feeder patterns and minimized split feeds which had fired up parents in the first round.
metroatlantaceo.com
Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer to Speak at Chamber Meeting
Join the Cobb Chamber at the final East Cobb Area Council of the year on November 10 where recently appointed Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer will provide an update on the police department and share his vision for the next year and plans for a new precinct in East Cobb. He will also discuss current challenges in the community like gang activity in schools and surrounding areas and how the department is working to keep residents safe.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Real Estate Forum Announces Note-Worthy November Guests
Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio offers a great line-up of guests for November. Take some time this month to tun into the latest market updates, real estate developments as well as what to expect in the new year. The award-winning podcast delivers weekly-bite sized episodes packed full of information about today’s hottest industry topics. With the market still experiencing a dramatic transition, both buyers and sellers are in for an interesting Q4 and holiday season.
