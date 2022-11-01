Peachtree Corners – one of the United States’ first 5G smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure – has been honored by IEEE Smart Cities as a finalist with its Jury Award following the IEEE International Smart Cities Contest 2022. The organization brings together IEEE’s broad array of technical societies and organizations to advance the state of the art for smart city technologies and to set the global standard. IEEE formally presented this year’s winners at its flagship International Smart Cities Conference (ISC2) 2022 in Paphos, Cyprus on September 27. A link to the official awards can be found here: https://smartcities.ieee.org/ieee-smart-cities-contest-2022/results.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO