This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham Subpoena
First Permanent Kroger Closing of 2023 Announced
7 Elegant Restaurants To Dine In Atlanta
metroatlantaceo.com
US LBM, Acquires Georgia Truss
US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, has acquired Georgia Truss, an Atlanta-area manufacturer and supplier of structural roof and floor trusses. Georgia Truss designs, manufacturers and supplies roof and floor truss components to contractors, developers and multifamily, commercial and residential builders in the...
metroatlantaceo.com
HPM Johnson Brings Holistic Program Management Services to Georgia
HPM, a Birmingham-based program management firm, and Atlanta-based Johnson Construction Services announce a structured joint venture as HPM Johnson. The strategic partnership delivers holistic and integrated program management, flexible and scalable owner’s representation, and a range of services across the construction lifecycle for new and ongoing projects throughout the Atlanta metropolitan area, throughout Georgia and the Southeast.
Department of Community Affairs no longer accepting new applicants for rental assistance program
ATLANTA — The Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced it has stopped accepting new applications for its rental assistance program. The program, which was started in March 2020 due to the pandemic, was meant to help people pay their rent as costs soared, and as many lost their jobs.
metroatlantaceo.com
Absolics Breaks Ground on Planned $600M Manufacturing Site in Georgia for Breakthrough Semiconductor Material
Absolics, Inc., a subsidiary of SKC Co. Ltd., broke ground on a planned $600 million investment in Covington, Ga., for a new manufacturing facility that will supply advanced materials to the U.S. semiconductor industry. The investment will create more than 400 high-skilled jobs in Georgia and help strengthen the U.S....
metroatlantaceo.com
DNA Behavior Continues Evolution, Naming Leon Morales as President
Atlanta-based global behavior and money insights company announces new roles for longtime leaders, with Morales taking on Presidency and Massie becoming Executive Chairman. Atlanta-based DNA Behavior International continues its growth and evolution, elevating Leon Morales to President and Chief Energy Officer. A member of the executive team since 2013, Morales previously served as the global organization’s Chief Relationship Officer and Managing Director.
metroatlantaceo.com
IEEE Smart Cities Honors Peachtree Corners With 2022 Jury Award, Highlighting International Leadership
Peachtree Corners – one of the United States’ first 5G smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure – has been honored by IEEE Smart Cities as a finalist with its Jury Award following the IEEE International Smart Cities Contest 2022. The organization brings together IEEE’s broad array of technical societies and organizations to advance the state of the art for smart city technologies and to set the global standard. IEEE formally presented this year’s winners at its flagship International Smart Cities Conference (ISC2) 2022 in Paphos, Cyprus on September 27. A link to the official awards can be found here: https://smartcities.ieee.org/ieee-smart-cities-contest-2022/results.
Georgia enters semiconductor sector with $600M factory groundbreaking
A South Korean company with technology developed in partnership with Georgia Tech broke ground Tuesday on a giant new semiconductor materials factory east of Atlanta, signaling Georgia’s first foray into computer chip manufacturing.
metroatlantaceo.com
Gov. Kemp, Supt. Woods Name Winners of Georgia RISE Award
Governor Brian P. Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods today announced the winners of the third annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, which honors those who provide exemplary service in public education. Mrs. Marissa Ramos-Santana, a Bilingual Parent Liaison for Carrollton City Schools, and Sergeant Jacob Wise, a School Resource Officer for Lumpkin County Schools, are this year's winners. They have also been submitted as Georgia’s nominees for the national RISE Award, in which the governor of each state is invited to nominate up to two classified school employees.
Piedmont Henry planning $3.5 million hospital expansion
Piedmont Henry is planning a $3.5 million expansion to create more space for patients who are hospitalized for less than...
Newnan Times-Herald
Menk resigns from school board
With just weeks remaining in her term, Linda Menk stepped away from the Coweta County Board of Education Wednesday, saying she is moving outside her district. Menk was first elected in 2014 and served two terms on the board. She was unseated earlier this year by challenger Rob DuBose, who secured nearly 80 percent of the vote in a runoff election on June 21.
ggc.edu
Georgia Gwinnett College professor of biology promotes inclusion in science through her teaching
Latanya Hammonds-Odie knew from an early age that she would impact others. It was a family tradition. “I’m a third-generation college graduate. Sometimes I joke that I had to get a Ph.D. because that’s the only way I could have done better than my parents and grandmothers,” said Hammonds-Odie, a professor of biology at Georgia Gwinnett College (GGC).
metroatlantaceo.com
EnviroSpark Provides Atlanta Area Nonprofits with New EV Charging Stations at No Cost to Organizations
Georgia-based electric vehicle (EV) charging company EnviroSpark has partnered with Atlanta-based nonprofits Georgia Aquarium, The Woodruff Arts Center, Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, Bobby Jones Golf Course, The Atlanta Humane Society and Atlanta Botanical Garden to install, maintain and operate electric vehicle charging stations as part of EnviroSpark’s growing network of branded stations.
WMAZ
Portraits of Native American leaders at State Capitol tell story of Georgia's indigenous history
ATLANTA — Almost two centuries of American history line the walls at the Georgia State Capitol. Portraits honoring past leaders offer a glimpse into the state's history and how Georgians in the past choose to honor them. Within the almost 300 portraits, sculptures, and other memorials that make up...
metroatlantaceo.com
Nobu Atlanta Names Elite Hospitality Talent for Hotel Leadership Team
Nobu Hotel Atlanta, a 152-room Nobu Hospitality destination opening this fall, has selected two industry experts for the brand’s leadership team – Michael Chin as General Manager and Brittney Economos as Director of Sales. Chin and Economos will guide the hotel’s launch in Buckhead, which marks Georgia’s first Nobu property and includes the luxury brand’s iconic Nobu restaurant.
wabe.org
Judge won't dismiss Georgia election workers' suit against Giuliani
A federal judge on Monday declined to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani by two women who served as election workers in Georgia in November 2020. In the lawsuit filed last December, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss accused Giuliani of defaming them...
metroatlantaceo.com
Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer to Speak at Chamber Meeting
Join the Cobb Chamber at the final East Cobb Area Council of the year on November 10 where recently appointed Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer will provide an update on the police department and share his vision for the next year and plans for a new precinct in East Cobb. He will also discuss current challenges in the community like gang activity in schools and surrounding areas and how the department is working to keep residents safe.
metroatlantaceo.com
Record number of Emory School of Nursing Faculty win Friends of the National Institute of Nursing Research Awards
A record number of faculty from the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing have been named award winners by the Friends of the National Institute of Nursing Research (FNINR). The annual awards recognize national nursing research leaders who have made significant contributions to nursing science. The Emory recipients...
CNBC
What's driving early-voter turnout in Atlanta
Many people are watching Atlanta in the lead-up to 2022's midterm elections. Races for key seats in the U.S. Congress alongside a rematch for the state governor's office have animated voters. In addition, serious concerns over such issues as inflation, voting rights, health care and abortion are drawing people to the polls in droves. If Republican candidates manage to flip seats in the U.S. Senate or House of Representatives, a new era of gridlock could unfold in Washington.
eastcobbnews.com
Developer sues Cobb officials, East Cobb Civic Association for $100M
A developer whose plans for a “sustainable” subdivision in Northeast Cobb was recently rejected is suing Cobb commissioners and a prominent civic group. Christopher M. Hunt of Green Community Development LLC of Atlanta filed what he said is a $100 million class-action suit on Oct. 20 in Cobb Superior Court that also names the East Cobb Civic Association and its current president, Richard Grome, as defendants.
The Citizen Online
Elections Board member blows off report of 123 missing Peachtree City voters, attacks messenger
OPINION — A poll watcher is a person designated by an independent candidate, nonpartisan candidate, a political party, or a political body to observe at a polling place on election day or during advance voting. Poll Watchers may be permitted behind the enclosed space for the purpose of observing the conduct of the election and the counting and recording of votes.
