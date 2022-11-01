Aurora Theatre is kicking off the holiday season with a line-up of festive, fun events this November. Audiences of all ages will discover afternoons of culture with events that include a concert from fusion band Quarteto Nuevo and a Children’s Playhouse show dedicated to international stories of thankfulness at Happy ThanksTelling: World Folktales of Gratitude. Meanwhile, The Boys Are Back cabaret tribute will bring the best boybands from every era together for one night only. Holly jolly laughs are sure to be had at Aurora Theatre’s beloved holiday revue Christmas Canteen and at comedy nights with Mike Albanese. Contemporary Classics will present a re-telling of The Importance of Being Earnest, and the Gwinnett County Public Library makes a stop at the Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage for its Hooper-Renwick Memorial Author Speaker Series.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO