metroatlantaceo.com
UGA’s Georgia Economic Outlook Celebrates 40 Years of Essential Insights for Informed Decisions
In 1983, a new Ford Escort station wagon cost $6,779, and a three-bedroom house sold for $75,300. The nation was bouncing back from a recession, and Georgia’s economy was growing like gangbusters. A lot has changed in those 40 years but the Georgia Economic Outlook — which launched with...
metroatlantaceo.com
Gov. Kemp, Supt. Woods Name Winners of Georgia RISE Award
Governor Brian P. Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods today announced the winners of the third annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, which honors those who provide exemplary service in public education. Mrs. Marissa Ramos-Santana, a Bilingual Parent Liaison for Carrollton City Schools, and Sergeant Jacob Wise, a School Resource Officer for Lumpkin County Schools, are this year's winners. They have also been submitted as Georgia’s nominees for the national RISE Award, in which the governor of each state is invited to nominate up to two classified school employees.
metroatlantaceo.com
Fulton County to Launch ‘Operation Green Light’ in Support of Local Veterans
The Fulton County Board of Commissioners announced that the Government Center will be illuminated green from Monday, November 7 through Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, as part of Operation Green Light. Fulton County working in conjunction with the National Association of Counties (NACo), and the National Association of County Veteran...
metroatlantaceo.com
Alliance Residential Opens 318-Unit Prose Fairview, Purchases 22.34 Acres for Prose LaGrange near Atlanta
Alliance Residential Company today announced it has opened Prose Fairview, a Class-A apartment community in Covington. It is the company’s second Prose-branded apartment community to be completed in the Atlanta metropolitan area this year. Located on more than 36 acres at 3655 Fairview Road in Covington, the community includes 318 one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment units averaging a spacious 996 square feet.
metroatlantaceo.com
Absolics Breaks Ground on Planned $600M Manufacturing Site in Georgia for Breakthrough Semiconductor Material
Absolics, Inc., a subsidiary of SKC Co. Ltd., broke ground on a planned $600 million investment in Covington, Ga., for a new manufacturing facility that will supply advanced materials to the U.S. semiconductor industry. The investment will create more than 400 high-skilled jobs in Georgia and help strengthen the U.S....
metroatlantaceo.com
Y3S Open House, Live Music and More at The Works in November
Fall has arrived, the holiday season is just around the corner and The Works is your pace to celebrate. With the opening of the long-awaited entertainment venue, Your 3rd Spot, holiday-themed workshops and live music every weekend, there is always something for everyone in the family to enjoy at the Upper Westside’s largest mixed-use gathering destination.
metroatlantaceo.com
Heyday Midtown Opens Nov. 17, Krog District Location Arrives Early 2023
Today, Heyday announced that its second Atlanta shop, located in the Midtown Promenade off Monroe Drive, will open to the public on Thursday, Nov. 17. Heyday officially made its Atlanta debut in August of this year with the opening of its Perimeter location, and the brand is continuing expansion throughout the city. In Q1 of 2023, Heyday is expected to open its third Atlanta location in the popular Krog District, home to Krog Street Market, Atlanta Stove Works, and SPX Alley, and adjacent to the BeltLine Eastside Trail.
metroatlantaceo.com
Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer to Speak at Chamber Meeting
Join the Cobb Chamber at the final East Cobb Area Council of the year on November 10 where recently appointed Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer will provide an update on the police department and share his vision for the next year and plans for a new precinct in East Cobb. He will also discuss current challenges in the community like gang activity in schools and surrounding areas and how the department is working to keep residents safe.
metroatlantaceo.com
Nobu Atlanta Names Elite Hospitality Talent for Hotel Leadership Team
Nobu Hotel Atlanta, a 152-room Nobu Hospitality destination opening this fall, has selected two industry experts for the brand’s leadership team – Michael Chin as General Manager and Brittney Economos as Director of Sales. Chin and Economos will guide the hotel’s launch in Buckhead, which marks Georgia’s first Nobu property and includes the luxury brand’s iconic Nobu restaurant.
metroatlantaceo.com
Mayor Dickens Appoints Darin Schierbaum as Atlanta’s 26th Chief of Atlanta Police Department
Following a national recruitment, Mayor Andre Dickens is appointing Darin Schierbaum as Atlanta’s Chief of Police. Chief Schierbaum has served in an interim capacity since the previous Chief, Rodney Bryant, retired in June. “Chief Schierbaum shares my vision for public safety in Atlanta,” Mayor Dickens said. “He has earned...
metroatlantaceo.com
The Lawrenceville Arts Center, Home of Aurora Theatre, Offers Plentiful Programming this November
Aurora Theatre is kicking off the holiday season with a line-up of festive, fun events this November. Audiences of all ages will discover afternoons of culture with events that include a concert from fusion band Quarteto Nuevo and a Children’s Playhouse show dedicated to international stories of thankfulness at Happy ThanksTelling: World Folktales of Gratitude. Meanwhile, The Boys Are Back cabaret tribute will bring the best boybands from every era together for one night only. Holly jolly laughs are sure to be had at Aurora Theatre’s beloved holiday revue Christmas Canteen and at comedy nights with Mike Albanese. Contemporary Classics will present a re-telling of The Importance of Being Earnest, and the Gwinnett County Public Library makes a stop at the Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage for its Hooper-Renwick Memorial Author Speaker Series.
metroatlantaceo.com
Kennesaw State Names James Sabourin Vice President of Marketing and Communications
Kennesaw State University President Kathy Schwaig has named James Sabourin to the newly created position of vice president of marketing and communications, effective Jan. 3. He will report directly to Schwaig and serve as a member of the president’s cabinet. Sabourin comes to Kennesaw State with more than 30...
metroatlantaceo.com
DNA Behavior Continues Evolution, Naming Leon Morales as President
Atlanta-based global behavior and money insights company announces new roles for longtime leaders, with Morales taking on Presidency and Massie becoming Executive Chairman. Atlanta-based DNA Behavior International continues its growth and evolution, elevating Leon Morales to President and Chief Energy Officer. A member of the executive team since 2013, Morales previously served as the global organization’s Chief Relationship Officer and Managing Director.
metroatlantaceo.com
Federal Reserve Atlanta: Senior Vice President of Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Named
Jennifer Cowart has been named senior vice president, chief diversity officer, and director of the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ODE&I) for the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Cowart has held the position of assistant general counsel in Legal for the Atlanta Fed since 2018. In her new role,...
metroatlantaceo.com
IEEE Smart Cities Honors Peachtree Corners With 2022 Jury Award, Highlighting International Leadership
Peachtree Corners – one of the United States’ first 5G smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure – has been honored by IEEE Smart Cities as a finalist with its Jury Award following the IEEE International Smart Cities Contest 2022. The organization brings together IEEE’s broad array of technical societies and organizations to advance the state of the art for smart city technologies and to set the global standard. IEEE formally presented this year’s winners at its flagship International Smart Cities Conference (ISC2) 2022 in Paphos, Cyprus on September 27. A link to the official awards can be found here: https://smartcities.ieee.org/ieee-smart-cities-contest-2022/results.
