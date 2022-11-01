ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Kemp, Supt. Woods Name Winners of Georgia RISE Award

Governor Brian P. Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods today announced the winners of the third annual Georgia Recognizing Inspirational School Employees (RISE) Award, which honors those who provide exemplary service in public education. Mrs. Marissa Ramos-Santana, a Bilingual Parent Liaison for Carrollton City Schools, and Sergeant Jacob Wise, a School Resource Officer for Lumpkin County Schools, are this year's winners. They have also been submitted as Georgia’s nominees for the national RISE Award, in which the governor of each state is invited to nominate up to two classified school employees.
GEORGIA STATE
metroatlantaceo.com

Fulton County to Launch ‘Operation Green Light’ in Support of Local Veterans

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners announced that the Government Center will be illuminated green from Monday, November 7 through Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, as part of Operation Green Light. Fulton County working in conjunction with the National Association of Counties (NACo), and the National Association of County Veteran...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Alliance Residential Opens 318-Unit Prose Fairview, Purchases 22.34 Acres for Prose LaGrange near Atlanta

Alliance Residential Company today announced it has opened Prose Fairview, a Class-A apartment community in Covington. It is the company’s second Prose-branded apartment community to be completed in the Atlanta metropolitan area this year. Located on more than 36 acres at 3655 Fairview Road in Covington, the community includes 318 one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment units averaging a spacious 996 square feet.
COVINGTON, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Y3S Open House, Live Music and More at The Works in November

Fall has arrived, the holiday season is just around the corner and The Works is your pace to celebrate. With the opening of the long-awaited entertainment venue, Your 3rd Spot, holiday-themed workshops and live music every weekend, there is always something for everyone in the family to enjoy at the Upper Westside’s largest mixed-use gathering destination.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Heyday Midtown Opens Nov. 17, Krog District Location Arrives Early 2023

Today, Heyday announced that its second Atlanta shop, located in the Midtown Promenade off Monroe Drive, will open to the public on Thursday, Nov. 17. Heyday officially made its Atlanta debut in August of this year with the opening of its Perimeter location, and the brand is continuing expansion throughout the city. In Q1 of 2023, Heyday is expected to open its third Atlanta location in the popular Krog District, home to Krog Street Market, Atlanta Stove Works, and SPX Alley, and adjacent to the BeltLine Eastside Trail.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer to Speak at Chamber Meeting

Join the Cobb Chamber at the final East Cobb Area Council of the year on November 10 where recently appointed Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer will provide an update on the police department and share his vision for the next year and plans for a new precinct in East Cobb. He will also discuss current challenges in the community like gang activity in schools and surrounding areas and how the department is working to keep residents safe.
COBB COUNTY, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

Nobu Atlanta Names Elite Hospitality Talent for Hotel Leadership Team

Nobu Hotel Atlanta, a 152-room Nobu Hospitality destination opening this fall, has selected two industry experts for the brand’s leadership team – Michael Chin as General Manager and Brittney Economos as Director of Sales. Chin and Economos will guide the hotel’s launch in Buckhead, which marks Georgia’s first Nobu property and includes the luxury brand’s iconic Nobu restaurant.
ATLANTA, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

The Lawrenceville Arts Center, Home of Aurora Theatre, Offers Plentiful Programming this November

Aurora Theatre is kicking off the holiday season with a line-up of festive, fun events this November. Audiences of all ages will discover afternoons of culture with events that include a concert from fusion band Quarteto Nuevo and a Children’s Playhouse show dedicated to international stories of thankfulness at Happy ThanksTelling: World Folktales of Gratitude. Meanwhile, The Boys Are Back cabaret tribute will bring the best boybands from every era together for one night only. Holly jolly laughs are sure to be had at Aurora Theatre’s beloved holiday revue Christmas Canteen and at comedy nights with Mike Albanese. Contemporary Classics will present a re-telling of The Importance of Being Earnest, and the Gwinnett County Public Library makes a stop at the Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage for its Hooper-Renwick Memorial Author Speaker Series.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
metroatlantaceo.com

DNA Behavior Continues Evolution, Naming Leon Morales as President

Atlanta-based global behavior and money insights company announces new roles for longtime leaders, with Morales taking on Presidency and Massie becoming Executive Chairman. Atlanta-based DNA Behavior International continues its growth and evolution, elevating Leon Morales to President and Chief Energy Officer. A member of the executive team since 2013, Morales previously served as the global organization’s Chief Relationship Officer and Managing Director.
metroatlantaceo.com

IEEE Smart Cities Honors Peachtree Corners With 2022 Jury Award, Highlighting International Leadership

Peachtree Corners – one of the United States’ first 5G smart cities powered by real-world connected infrastructure – has been honored by IEEE Smart Cities as a finalist with its Jury Award following the IEEE International Smart Cities Contest 2022. The organization brings together IEEE’s broad array of technical societies and organizations to advance the state of the art for smart city technologies and to set the global standard. IEEE formally presented this year’s winners at its flagship International Smart Cities Conference (ISC2) 2022 in Paphos, Cyprus on September 27. A link to the official awards can be found here: https://smartcities.ieee.org/ieee-smart-cities-contest-2022/results.
PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA

