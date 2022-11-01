Read full article on original website
aspenpublicradio.org
Glenwood Springs and Pitkin County join Eagle County to oppose Uinta Railway approval
Glenwood Springs and Pitkin County have signed onto a petition to support overturning a federal decision authorizing the building of the Uinta Railway. The proposed railroad would transport crude oil from the Uintah Basin in Utah across more than 100 miles of railroad — some of which pass along the Interstate 70 and Colorado River corridor. It’s set to be operated and constructed by the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition — a group of seven counties in eastern Utah.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Governor Polis Making a November 3 Campaign Stop in Buena Vista
With his 2023 proposed budget published on schedule, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, who is running for re-election to a second term on the Democrat ticket will be making a campaign stop in Buena Vista at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, November 3. The event is billed as a “get out the vote”...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Chaffee County to Receive $1.6 million through Federal LATCF Allocation
Chaffee County will be receiving $1.6 million in disbursements from the federal Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund (LATCF). These funds are a portion of the $2 billion in appropriations made to LATCF through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to provide general support for eligible counties and Tribal governments.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Chaffee County Salvation Army Seeks Volunteers for Kettle Bell Ringing Season
A planning meeting for the Salvation Army kettle bell ringing season is Nov. 10th, at the Touber Building. Individuals and teams of volunteers are needed for the Salvation Army’s annual effort to raise funds to help local residents in need. The bell ringing campaign takes place at Walmart in Salida and at City Market in Buena Vista between November 25th and December 24th.
KJCT8
Valley rain, mountain snow mean slippery, slow Thursday travel
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight tonight until 6 AM Friday above 8,000 feet for the Grand Mesa, Colorado National Monument, the Flat Tops, the Bookcliffs, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the northern San Juan Mountains, Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is likely in these areas. The snow will be blown around by winds gusting to 40-55 mph, limiting visibility and making conditions difficult for travel. This includes Mesa, Glade Park, Aspen, Vail, Crested Butte, Telluride, Ouray, and Minturn.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Nearly 40% of Chaffee County Voters Have Already Voted
Going into the final few days before the election, Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell is reporting that as of Nov. 3rd, 6,032 ballots had been returned to the clerk’s office, or 38% of registered voters in the county. Of those, 40% have been from Unaffiliated voters, 31% from Democrats...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Fremont County Recovering From Cyberattack
After a targeted cyberattack in August, Fremont County is open and resuming normal operations. Fremont County officials and departments are still working on small glitches, building back stronger and more resilient moving forward. The county also is turning its focus toward building a partnership with the State of Colorado to better prepare for attacks like these in the future.
Officials Launched a Parking Fee for Colorado’s Most Popular Fourteener. Here’s How Much Cash It Generated.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Hikers flocked to Colorado’s 14,272-foot Quandary Peak during the pandemic, and in 2020 the mountain surpassed 14,066-foot Mount Bierstadt to become the state’s most-climbed fourteener. The soaring popularity had its downside, however—the parking lot at Quandary Peak/McCollough Gulch often filled up before sunrise, prompting some visitors to park illegally, block emergency access points, and to even leave their cars along secluded roadways in a nearby housing development.
Truck crash in Colorado's mountains highlights risk of new drivers
Brennan Burney had a Commercial Learner's Permit for 8 days when his trailer hauling construction equipment hit another vehicle on Monarch Pass and killed a woman. When an inexperienced driver of a truck hauling heavy construction equipment killed a woman in Gunnison County last year, he unwittingly highlighted a problem within a federal system designed to root out potentially dangerous drivers.
Cañon City Leaf Pick-Up program to start Nov. 14
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — Cañon City will begin its Leaf Pick-Up program starting Monday, Nov. 14. Residents who wish to have their leaves picked up must bag their leaves due to federally mandated stormwater regulations, according to the city. Leaves may no longer be raked into the gutter for loose pickup by the city due […]
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Pet of the Week: Mr. Kitty
Meet Mr. Kitty! He’s the Heart of the Rockies Radio Pet of the Week!. Mr. Kitty is an extremely lovable 4-year-old domestic shorthair mix. Kitty came to Buena Vista with 10 other cats last week from the Humane Society of Pikes Peak in Pueblo. Time and space were very limited at this shelter, we are very grateful that we had the space to help save these 11 cats. Kitty lived with 2 large dogs and one small dog in his previous home and reportedly got along well with all three of them. He is quite the talker and will great you with meows and head bumps when you first meet him.
This Gunnison Home is Probably One of the Coolest in Colorado
I said what I said and I stand by it. For me, this is probably the ideal location for a dream home in the state of Colorado. In a meadow next to the river. This Gunnison, Colorado property is known as the DoubleTree Ranch located in the Ohio Creek Valley.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Unaffiliated Voters Lead Local Ballot Returns
Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell is reporting that as of November 1st, 4,796 ballots had been returned to the clerk’s office. Of those, 41% have been from Unaffiliated voters, 31% from Democrats and 27% from Republican voters. It is too late to mail your ballot. Voters can visit a...
Colorado town named most magical winter wonderland in US
Travel site Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the top 50 most magical winter wonderland towns in the United States.
