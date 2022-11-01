Meet Mr. Kitty! He’s the Heart of the Rockies Radio Pet of the Week!. Mr. Kitty is an extremely lovable 4-year-old domestic shorthair mix. Kitty came to Buena Vista with 10 other cats last week from the Humane Society of Pikes Peak in Pueblo. Time and space were very limited at this shelter, we are very grateful that we had the space to help save these 11 cats. Kitty lived with 2 large dogs and one small dog in his previous home and reportedly got along well with all three of them. He is quite the talker and will great you with meows and head bumps when you first meet him.

BUENA VISTA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO