BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford sounds off on Errol Spence failed negotiations
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford went on a long rant, trying to change the narrative about why he chose not to stick it out in the negotiations to fight IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr for the undisputed championship. Crawford claims that a hedge fund company contacted...
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford: PBC blocked $50m Errol Spence Jr mega-fight
According to Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr. got blocked from accepting his part in a $50 million undisputed welterweight mega-deal. The current WBO champion was in talks for months about fully unifying the division with Spence in the opposite corner. However, the WBC, IBF, and WBA ruler could not accept...
worldboxingnews.net
Ranking YouTuber Jake Paul will come at a heavy cost to the WBC
Jake Paul is on the verge of becoming the first ‘boxer’ to gain a world ranking without ever fighting a professional boxer. Paul, a YouTuber, is set to enter the World Boxing Council ratings on November 8 at the 60th annual WBC Convention. World Boxing News understands the...
worldboxingnews.net
Tyson Fury vs True Geordie: The exact moment it all went wrong
Tyson Fury let his shield of armor down this week when a podcaster asked questions “The Gypsy King” didn’t want to answer. Fury would have been well aware of the backlash from UK fans over his fight with Derek Chisora. The last thing he wanted was to be reminded bare-faced by someone as direct as True Geordie Brian Davis.
worldboxingnews.net
Jake Paul urged to retire after another Pay Per View tanks badly
Jake Paul had to find another excuse for why the second Pay Per View event in succession on Showtime bombed at the box office. Following the reported 65,000 buys for the Tyron Woodley rematch, Paul’s latest offering will land between two and three hundred thousand, according to Paul himself.
John McCarthy shares his thoughts on a possible Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match: “Too fast, too big; that’s not a good fight”
John McCarthy has given his thoughts on the possibility of Jake Paul taking on Nate Diaz in his next boxing match. Last weekend, Jake Paul beat Anderson Silva to move to 6-0 in his pro boxing career. He did so after dropping ‘The Spider’ in the last round, ultimately proving many critics wrong who thought he’d be overmatched.
worldboxingnews.net
Boxing News: Kenshiro Teraji makes P4P move; Serrano vs Cruz
World Boxing News offers the latest on Kenshiro Teraji’s latest title defense and a world title order for Amanda Serrano. This Tuesday, November 1, at the Saitama Super Arena, Japan’s Kenshiro Teraji achieved a significant victory by stopping Hiroto Kyoguchi in seven rounds. With the victory, Kenshiro increased...
worldboxingnews.net
Calls for Deontay Wilder vs Ruiz, Benavidez vs Plant, MGM May 6
Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. with David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant as co-feature has emerged as the dream event for May 6 in Las Vegas. As WBN reported last week, Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. is on the cards for Las Vegas in the first half of 2023.
worldboxingnews.net
Spence vs Crawford: Falsehoods, feuds, and firesticks – no fight
Spence vs Crawford – Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford used Twitter as the place to air their dirty laundry to the public as fans wondered, ‘is this how champions act?’. A back-and-forth on social media that is too long to put in its entirety came after a...
worldboxingnews.net
Jarrell Miller granted 2022 Las Vegas license despite Tanzania fight
World Boxing News has learned that US Heavyweight force Jarrell Miller can fight in Las Vegas before the end of the year. The controversial boxing figure has a contest in Tanzania this Friday night. However, it looks as though he plans to stay busy with an appearance on the world-famous strip next month.
worldboxingnews.net
Ring Magazine: Digital replaces print, Oscar De La Hoya confirms
Ring Magazine will no longer print its “Bible of Boxing” in a physical format and will begin a new era of completely online publishing. Having recently surpassed 100 years in print, Ring Magazine will launch its next 100 years as a monthly electronic magazine, Oscar De La Hoya has announced.
worldboxingnews.net
Andre Dirrell, Julian Williams opponents named for Nov 5
A jam-packed three-bout lineup of exciting undercard attractions featuring a longtime contender, a former unified world champion and a pair of unbeatens will stream live on the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page this Saturday, November 5 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Armory in Minneapolis preceding SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING.
worldboxingnews.net
Jake Paul blames Halloween, baseball, and NFL for PPV disaster
Jake Paul says his latest Pay Per View disaster is down to many reasons after his victory over Anderson Silva on Saturday night. Paul aired many scenarios that contributed to a second PPV bomb in succession but not because he didn’t face a professional boxer for the sixth time.
