Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
KOLO TV Reno
RV fire in Wadsworth displaces family, blamed on space heater
WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) - An RV fire Thursday morning in Wadsworth has displaced a family and killed a cat. Pyramid Lake Fire says they were called to the blaze around 9:15 a.m. at 1000 Smoke Shop Circle, at the Smoke Shop RV Park. The fire was put out a little after 10:00 a.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. After a very cold start, Friday will bring milder weather by afternoon. Expect another round of stormy weather starting over the weekend. A fast-moving, weaker system will slide through Saturday evening into Saturday night, with a wetter, stronger, series of storms Sunday evening through the middle of next week. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
North Lake Tahoe to lift fire restrictions, begin open public burning
LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Starting Monday, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District will lift restrictions on the use of solid-fuel and charcoal barbeque that have been in place in Incline Village and Crystal Bay. Outdoor burning will also be permissible on that day as well. Permits for open...
KOLO TV Reno
Weather-related crashes impact roads in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police responded to three separate weather-related crashes in Fernley Thursday morning. All three crashes were in the area of the roundabout at U.S. 50 Alternate and Farm District Road. One crash involved five vehicles, another involved three, and the third crash involved a single...
KOLO TV Reno
Remains found near Shale Court identified
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Human remains found near Shale Court have been identified as Carol Herrera. The Reno Police Department says the circumstances leading up to her death are still being investigated, and any information that can be provided by the community is welcome by them. The cause and manner...
Record-Courier
The Nov. 4, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Firefighters took advantage of the new moisture to conduct what appeared to be a fairly substantial burn up on Kingsbury on Thursday. That burn was puffing away for most of the afternoon in full view of all of Carson Valley. Representatives from the Nevada Department of...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City to begin Fall 2022 Open Burn Saturday
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Fire Department will be opening up its Fall 2022 Open Burn season this Friday. Burning will be allowed from Nov. 5 to Dec. 4, dependent upon permit status and daily weather conditions. The Department says the period gives residents the chance to...
KOLO TV Reno
Ramp and lane closures begin tonight in Reno and Sparks
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ramp and lane closures on I-80 will begin Thursday night in Reno and Sparks for two separate road repair projects. The closures will be overnight from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on the evenings of Nov. 3 and Nov. 7 for the following repairs:. One lane...
KCRA.com
Video: Bear breaks into Nestlé Toll House Café in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A bear was captured on video making a stop for cookies in South Lake Tahoe. The break-in happened at Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip at Heavenly Village around 7 p.m. The animal climbed on a counter and ate some cookies. Video...
KOLO TV Reno
Fire destroys large shed at Fernley business
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire that burned a large shed behind a Fernley business Sunday night is under investigation. It was reported around 8:00 p.m. at Carpet King Interiors on U.S. 95 Alternate. The building was engulfed in flames when firefighters from the North Lyon County Fire Protection District...
KOLO TV Reno
Eastbound I-80 closed near Gold Ranch by crashes involving 6 semis
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 7:50 A.M. UPDATE: Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue says delays are expected to last throughout the morning as crews work to clear the scene. TMFPD says there are two injuries. ORGINAL STORY: Eastbound Interstate 80 was closed Wednesday morning by crashes involving 6 semi trucks and...
KOLO TV Reno
Police in South Lake Tahoe looking for robbery suspect
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately six feet tall with a thin build. He was also described as wearing all black clothing, a black beanie, a hood over his head and a black face covering.
KOLO TV Reno
Volunteers needed to turn Victorian Square into the magical 39 North Pole Village
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Christmas magic will transform Victorian Square into the annual 39 North Pole Village Dec. 1-3. Lisa Jansen from One Nevada Credit Union, one of the key sponsors, stopped by Morning Break to put out the call for volunteers who are needed to make this the ultimate Christmas destination in Reno-Sparks. Griswold Challenge entries are also being accepted. Deadline to enter is Nov. 26.
Watch: Playful cubs brawl in fresh South Lake Tahoe snow
Yes, bears can have snow days, too.
Watch: Bear wanders into California cafe, steals cookies
A bear paid a visit to a cafe in California and was caught on camera stealing cookies before being ejected by the police.
KOLO TV Reno
DCSO seeks public help finding theft suspect
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say stole a battery from a backhoe at a North Sunridge area construction site. They say on Aug. 10, at around 10:00 p.m., the man was captured on surveillance...
FOX Reno
One person hospitalized after rollover crash in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was hospitalized after a rollover crash in a ditch Wednesday morning. Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue (TMFR) firefighters and the Sparks Fire Department responded to single vehicle rollover crash at La Posada Dr near Cordoba Blvd. on Nov. 2.
2news.com
Latest Snow Totals
It’s been a cold and messy week with snow falling in the mountains and valley floor. Some spots got more than others, but it’s better than nothing. Places like Fernley also saw lake effect snow with this storm. This wasn’t a huge storm but places like the Sierra Snow Lab got over a foot of snow.
KOLO TV Reno
Heavy police presence on north Reno street
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police responded to an incident on Shale Court late Monday night. A large number of officers was seen along the street off Talus Way. Crime scene investigators were seen loading bags into a van. No information has been released about the incident, but officers said they expected to be at the scene all night.
KOLO TV Reno
Tripledemic concerns this season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Health experts are concerned about the potential of a tripledemic this winter with a perfect storm of RSV, Flu and COVID-19 cases. Dr. Sherilyn Duckworth visited KOLO 8 to talk about what families can do to try to protect themselves during this season when respiratory illnesses become more common.
