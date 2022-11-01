Read full article on original website
Related
Millions warned of horror Android bug that lets strangers spy on you with phone camera
ANDROID users have been warned about a new hack threat that allows cyber crooks to spy on you through your phone's camera. Experts have uncovered a worrying new form of spyware that attackers could use to take pictures, as well as record video and audio. And that's not the only...
Android Authority
How to delete your search history on Android
Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
Google is giving Apple a dose of its own medicine. iPhone owners will now get annoying messages that an Android user 'reacted' to their text.
Google is pushing Apple to replace SMS mobile messaging system with RCS, which can support more features.
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
CNET
Recover Deleted Text Messages on Your iPhone Without Having to Restore
This might surprise you, but if you ever wanted to find and recover a deleted text message on iOS 15, the only way to do it was to first hope that you had a backup with that specific text, and then restore your iPhone. An overly complicated and time-consuming process, for what should be an easy task.
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Cult of Mac
5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away
Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
Simple iPhone hack exposes apps that are spying on everything you do
YOUR iPhone can reveal exactly how apps are using your most private information. A clever iPhone hack – only possible since last year – can highlight the dangers of over-sharing. It's called the App Privacy Report, and it's tucked away in your iPhone privacy settings. "App Privacy Report...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
CNET
Turn Your Old Android or iPhone Into a Free Security Camera. Here's How
You probably have at least one old phone stuffed in a drawer somewhere. Sure, you can sell it or do a trade-in for a fraction of its purchase price. But if it still turns on, why not give that defunct iPhone or Android a second life?. One of the most...
You'll soon be able to hotspot your phones cellular data with Phone Link on Windows 11
A new Windows preview build brings with it a handful of fixes and improvements, including a new Phone Link feature that lets users connect to their phone's mobile hotspot directly from the Windows 11 Wi-Fi panel
mensjournal.com
Now is the Time to Pick up the Samsung 85” QLED TV at Best Buy
Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com. Sponsored content. We are getting to that time...
Google reportedly spends $100 million on avatars to take on TikTok
Google may be ailing in ad revenue right now and pushing harder on hardware, but it's also seemingly not against spending nine digits to buy an AI-powered imaging company focused on making avatars. That's reportedly what's just happened, according to a source familiar with the matter. That source tells TechCrunch...
daystech.org
Unlock iPhone by using Passkey instead of password; check step-by-step process here- Technology News, Firstpost
The iPhone is famend for its wonderful safety features. Your display passcode and iCloud password are utilised to safe an iPhone as soon as it has been configured. These iPhone passwords are the defences that can maintain intruders out of your confidential information. However, forgetting your iPhone password is usually...
Mic
75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon
Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
Business Insider
How to schedule a text message on your iPhone in 2 ways
To schedule a text message on an iPhone, you'll need a third-party app, like the Scheduled App. To set up recurring messages, you may be able to use the built-in Shortcuts app. Your phone needs to have iOS 13 or later to schedule texts via the Shortcuts app. The instant...
TechRadar
Microsoft launches passwordless authentication for Azure AD on iOS and Android
Microsoft is looking to better protect hybrid workers connecting to its Azure Active Directory (AD) service via iOS or Android endpoints (opens in new tab) from phishing and password (opens in new tab)-stealing attacks. The company has introduced a new authentication method for the enterprise identity service that it says...
Phone Arena
Here's how you can add new YouTube widgets to your iPhone home screen
Google has just added eagerly awaited new widgets for iPhone users. Unlike the widgets for the new customizable Lock Screen found in iOS 16, the new widgets can be placed on your home screen wherever there is room. The new widgets are for the video streaming app YouTube and there are two different versions that users can choose from. One is called "Search" which Google says is "the fastest way to search YouTube." It features a search field where the user types in the term he wants to use to search for a video.
Android Central
S22: Android Update Yesterday, Now Text Messages No Longer Wake Up Screen
Reset app preference, go settings>apps>3 dots upper right corner tap. Reset settings>go to settings>general management>reset>reset settings. Subject says it all. Prior to the Android update yesterday, text messages always woke up the screen and showed as a pop-up. Now, I just hear the alert sound and then see the notification on the AOD. I believe I've tried everything, but I would appreciate any input on how to fix this. Thanks!
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
106K+
Followers
180K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0