How to delete your search history on Android

Clearing your search history on Android has never been easier. If you are an Android user, deleting your search history is very simple. Furthered by the fact that Google owns and develops Android, the company makes it very easy to access your past search information and clear it. Let’s go over how to delete your search history on Android.
Recover Deleted Text Messages on Your iPhone Without Having to Restore

This might surprise you, but if you ever wanted to find and recover a deleted text message on iOS 15, the only way to do it was to first hope that you had a backup with that specific text, and then restore your iPhone. An overly complicated and time-consuming process, for what should be an easy task.
5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away

Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
Now is the Time to Pick up the Samsung 85” QLED TV at Best Buy

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com. Sponsored content. We are getting to that time...
Google reportedly spends $100 million on avatars to take on TikTok

Google may be ailing in ad revenue right now and pushing harder on hardware, but it's also seemingly not against spending nine digits to buy an AI-powered imaging company focused on making avatars. That's reportedly what's just happened, according to a source familiar with the matter. That source tells TechCrunch...
75 cool gifts that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF on Amazon

Buying gifts can be tricky. You want to make sure that the person you’re shopping for will appreciate whatever you’re giving them, but you also want to avoid ruining your budget for the month. Luckily, there are tons of cool gifts you can find on Amazon that seem expensive but are actually cheap AF.
How to schedule a text message on your iPhone in 2 ways

To schedule a text message on an iPhone, you'll need a third-party app, like the Scheduled App. To set up recurring messages, you may be able to use the built-in Shortcuts app. Your phone needs to have iOS 13 or later to schedule texts via the Shortcuts app. The instant...
Microsoft launches passwordless authentication for Azure AD on iOS and Android

Microsoft is looking to better protect hybrid workers connecting to its Azure Active Directory (AD) service via iOS or Android endpoints (opens in new tab) from phishing and password (opens in new tab)-stealing attacks. The company has introduced a new authentication method for the enterprise identity service that it says...
Here's how you can add new YouTube widgets to your iPhone home screen

Google has just added eagerly awaited new widgets for iPhone users. Unlike the widgets for the new customizable Lock Screen found in iOS 16, the new widgets can be placed on your home screen wherever there is room. The new widgets are for the video streaming app YouTube and there are two different versions that users can choose from. One is called "Search" which Google says is "the fastest way to search YouTube." It features a search field where the user types in the term he wants to use to search for a video.
S22: Android Update Yesterday, Now Text Messages No Longer Wake Up Screen

Reset app preference, go settings>apps>3 dots upper right corner tap. Reset settings>go to settings>general management>reset>reset settings. Subject says it all. Prior to the Android update yesterday, text messages always woke up the screen and showed as a pop-up. Now, I just hear the alert sound and then see the notification on the AOD. I believe I've tried everything, but I would appreciate any input on how to fix this. Thanks!
