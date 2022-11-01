Google has just added eagerly awaited new widgets for iPhone users. Unlike the widgets for the new customizable Lock Screen found in iOS 16, the new widgets can be placed on your home screen wherever there is room. The new widgets are for the video streaming app YouTube and there are two different versions that users can choose from. One is called "Search" which Google says is "the fastest way to search YouTube." It features a search field where the user types in the term he wants to use to search for a video.

18 DAYS AGO