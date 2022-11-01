Read full article on original website
WLOX
In the Tato Nut kitchen with Theresa Mohler
Families can enjoy two days of fun as the Heritage Farm Live Festival returns to the Stone County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Festival organizer Dick O'Neal tells us what we can expect. How Chevron Pascagoula Refinery's "human energy" powers our community. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. We're not only...
Mississippi Press
What you need to know for this weekend’s 44th annual Peter Anderson Festival
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Final preparations are underway for the 44th annual Peter Anderson Festival Arts & Crafts Festival in downtown Ocean Springs, set to kickoff at 9 a.m. Saturday -- rain or shine. The current forecast call for a 60% chance of rain in Ocean Springs Saturday, but that...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Biloxi 2022
Biloxi is a tropical paradise beckoning travelers to enjoy the scenic splendors of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. There’s never a dull moment in Biloxi, for the city is always buzzing with entertainment, from headliner performances and live music shows to rip-roaring nightlife and elegant fine dining. High rollers flock...
WLOX
Moss Point mourning beloved former band director Julius Hunt
Ocean Springs is getting ready for the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and local businesses are expecting huge crowds. LIVE REPORT: All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. All north and south bound lanes of Hwy 49 have...
WLOX
LIVE REPORT: All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic
Ocean Springs is getting ready for the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and local businesses are expecting huge crowds. Moss Point mourning beloved former band director Julius Hunt. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Long-time band director and music legend Julius Hunt passed away Saturday. He...
WLOX
Gulfport home transformed into haunted house for Halloween
Children begin a night of trick or treating on the island. There's less than an hour to get a sugar rush at this event. You have until 7:30PM to head to Bobby Eleuterius Sports Complex. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT. |. Hugh Keeton joins us from one...
ourmshome.com
Annual Witches’ Brunch Gives Back to the Community
The 5th Annual Witches’ Brunch was held on Saturday, October 22, at the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center (LMDC) in Gulfport. More than 200 witches dined, danced, and competed for the best costume. And more importantly, they raised over $20,000 for the LMDC and Women’s Resource Center. There was...
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
WLOX
High school students train at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport
A recent report showed enrollment at USM’s Gulf Park campus is steadily dropping. Just days into his new role, university president Dr. Joe Paul said he has a plan to fix that. |. This will impact Biloxi drivers for months. Inside the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum's exhibit "Black Art in America"
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum holding Terror on the Rails tonight
Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum in Gulfport has a Terror on the Rails light and haunted tunnel display that kids of all ages can enjoy as they celebrate Halloween today. From 3 this afternoon until 9 tonight, kids can head to the railroad museum for some fun trick-or-treating, riding and...
ourmshome.com
Saluting Veterans and Military Families Across Mississippi
November marks National Veteran and Military Families month, highlighted by Veteran’s Day on Friday, Nov. 11. Here are some of the events celebrating service members and their families. Gulf Coast Veterans Parade. Kick off the weekend by supporting local veterans at the 2022 Gulf Coast Veterans Day Parade in...
WLOX
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: A haunting at the Mary C.
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - “The Mary C.” A name often heard and spoken throughout our community, affectionately referencing the old Downtown Ocean Springs building where so many have attended classes, celebrations, workshops, meetings and events: The Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Arts Center. But the building didn’t...
WLOX
Biloxi auctioning off seized property, old city vehicles, and much more
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re in the market for an old, white pickup truck you should check out Saturday’s public auction at the impound lot on Popp’s Ferry Road in Biloxi. The auction will take place Saturday, November 5 starting at 9 a.m. at the Biloxi...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in Chamblee deadly double shooting arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Police in Chamblee said a suspect in a Tuesday double shooting was arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi. Police haven't named the suspect, but said they're linked to a shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Police responded to the scene and found two people...
gchsstudentpress.org
JROTC competes at Ocean Springs
J.R.O.T.C Rebel Battalion had their first competition at Ocean Springs High School on Oct. 22. The Rebel Battalion competed in a squad competition drill and ceremony. They had four teams, two girls and two boys, one armed and one unarmed of each. Each team consisted of seven cadets. According to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
Southeast Mississippi Voting Guide: A break-down of each race on the ballot
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide on a number of local races including local judges, school board members and the U.S. Representative. Below is a breakdown of what each office is responsible for and a profile of the candidates running for office. Chancery Judge […]
WDSU
Interstate 10 eastbound lanes towards Mississippi line closed after tractor-trailer accident
SLIDELL, La. — Traffic heading to the Mississippi line from Slidell is snarled after the interstate closed because of a vehicle fire. Video sent to WDSU shows a tractor-trailer on fire at mile marker 269 on Interstate 10 East. The tractor-trailer caught fire past the I-10/I-12/I-59 interchange. The eastbound...
WDAM-TV
HFD Asst. Chief Wade appointed as Moss Point’s new fire chief
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department’s assistant fire chief was appointed as the new fire chief for the Moss Point Fire Department during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. According to the City of Hattiesburg, HFD Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade was unanimously approved as the new...
wxxv25.com
All Highway 49 lanes at railroad tracks to close tonight
People in Gulfport have been dealing with road closures along Highway 49 for more than a week, but it’s about to get even worse. All six lanes of Highway 49 in Gulfport near I-10 will close tonight, beginning at 7. Right now, just the southbound lanes are closed. The...
