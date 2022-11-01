Read full article on original website
binbits.com
Entity Finance concludes day1 blockchain hub in Paris
An Elrond ecosystem developers hub, Entity Finance has concluded the first day of its X-Day symposium in Paris, France. The event witnessed the coming together of prominent personalities in the digital assets space to deliberate on a wide-range issues relating to the sector. Prominent personalities like The Co-Founder of Elrond...
MAS launches wholesale CBDC projects with Ubin+
Singapore Financial regulator, popularly known as the Monetary Authority of Singapore(MAS) has launched an expanded initiative, Ubin+ to improve cross-border connectivity in wholesale CBDCs. The agency announced the development in its Thursday blog post. According to the announcement, MAS aims to aid its collaboration with international partners through the wholesale usage of CBDCs.
Paxos secures institutional license in Singapore
Leading regulated blockchain infrastructure platform, Paxos has obtained an institutional license to operate in Singapore. The platform announced the development in a Tuesday blog post on its handle. According to the announcement, the firm secured the license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to become eligible to offer digital payment token services under the 2019 Payment Services Act.
Solend protocol attack results to $1.26 million bad debt
Solend a decentralized lending protocol on the Solana network has witnessed an oracle attack on its platform. A Twitter post from the protocol today discloses that it detects an attack on USDH which affected Stable, Coin98, and Kamino isolated pools. As revealed, the attack cost about a $1.26 million deficit.
