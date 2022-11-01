Read full article on original website
wish989.com
North Marcum Boat Ramp Temporarily Closed for Dredging Maintenance at Rend Lake
WHITTINGTON – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake will close the North Marcum boat ramp for maintenance on November 3, 2022. North Marcum boat ramp and the adjacent cove will be temporarily closed to all foot and boat traffic beginning at 10 p.m. on November 3, 2022 through late November for dredging operations to maintain and improve future access. The affected areas will be posted with closure signs for foot traffic and buoys lines by water. Dredging reduces sedimentation deposits that can cause navigation issues during low water events.
southernillinoisnow.com
Fairfield woman trapped, but not injured following Tuesday crash on 161 Extension at Iuka Road
A 43-year-old Fairfield woman was trapped in her car following a two-vehicle crash on the Route 161 Extension at the Iuka Road on Tuesday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Cheryl Hedrick pulled from the stop sign on Iuka Road in front of an eastbound car on the 161 Extension driven by 42-year-old Jared Hoestmann of Damiansville.
wish989.com
Marion Intersection to Close Wednesday for Water Main Maintenance
MARION – The intersection of South Carbon Street and Westminster Drive in Marion will be closed starting Wednesday morning at 8 due to water main maintenance. According to the City of Marion, residents in this area may experience low water pressure and if a boil order is issued, you will be personally notified.
southernillinoisnow.com
UPDATE 3: Centralia Police say victim of what was thought to be a hit and run apparently tried to jump onto cab of passing semi
Centralia Police say an investigation into a fatal hit and run indicates the person killed apparently lunged towards the passenger side of the cab of a semi after it had slowed before receiving a green light and proceeding through the Broadway and Locust intersection early Thursday morning. Lieutenant Steve Whritenour...
southernillinoisnow.com
Du Quoin man killed in foggy car-semi crash in Washington County
A 28-year-old Du Quoin man has died in a car-truck crash in Washington County Tuesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says the crash occurred during extremely foggy conditions on Illinois Route 127 near Mississippi Road. He pronounced the victim, Marcus Young, dead at the scene at 6:45 Tuesday morning.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 30-year-old homeless Centralia man on aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and child endangerment following an incident on November 5th. Terrence Jones is accused of striking a woman multiple times and choking her. She was reportedly holding their child at times during the alleged attack. Police say Jones allegedly had drugs in his possession at the time of his arrest on Tuesday and could also face additional counts.
wfcnnews.com
Large fire destroys Vienna business
JOHNSON COUNTY - Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a commercial structure fire today in Vienna, Illinois. The fire broke out at J.W. Reynolds Monuments between 2:30 and 3:00 p.m. this afternoon. Fire agencies from Vienna, Goreville, Buncombe, Cypress, and Lake of Egypt responded to the scene. Photos from...
wish989.com
Two West Frankfort Men Want to Become Franklin County’s Next County Clerk
BENTON – Franklin County is set to vote for a new County Clerk in Tuesday’s election. Newcomer Republican Kevin Wilson and Democrat John H. Gardner, Jr. – both of West Frankfort – are seeking to become County Clerk and replace Greg Woolard who is retiring after serving two terms.
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Has Busy Sunday
Sunday was not a day of rest for the White County Sheriff’s Department, as three separate incidences took place that day. At 9:50 AM, Deputy Michael Brown went to 28 year old Zachary Kleilein’s residence at 601 East Main Street in Norris City in response to a call that Kleilein’s vehicle and garage were broken into the night before. He said his wife had just cleaned out his vehicle, but he didn’t believe anything was taken. Kleilein said he thought it was kids because the car was locked, other than the driver’s side door. Deputy Brown asked if he wanted to sign a complaint and he said yes. Walking in front of the house, Kleilein showed the Deputy where a couple of items from the garage had been dropped on the ground. The items were a Christmas ornament and a bottle of water. They were photographed, but left with Zachary.
KFVS12
Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill.
Mo. school bus driver called hero after reporting man at bus stop with gun who allegedly threatened to shoot bus. A school bus driver in Iron County, Mo. is being called a hero after reporting a man at a bus stop with a gun who allegedly threatened to shoot the bus.
wpsdlocal6.com
Alexander County Resident Advisory Council pushes back on HUD order to close Connell F. Smith building
PADUCAH — Stay put. That's the message from the Alexander County Resident Advisory Council to the tenants in the Connell F. Smith building in Cairo, Illinois. The Department of Housing and Urban Development recently told tenants they would have to leave because the building would be unsafe in the event of an earthquake.
wish989.com
Jackson County Issued Water Infrastructure Loan from Illinois EPA
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday the issuance of over $70 million in water infrastructure loans to local governments and sanitary districts for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (July – September 2022). The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund (SRF) Program provides low-interest loans...
wish989.com
Trespasser Arrested on Frankfort Community High School Property Tuesday
WEST FRANKFORT – Frankfort Community Unit School District 168 Superintendent Matt Donkin says late Tuesday morning, a person known to school officials trespassed on the property of Frankfort Community High School. The Student Resource Officer and other members of the West Frankfort Police Department responded and the person was...
wfcnnews.com
First ever Christmas parade coming to Marion this month
MARION - There will be a little more Christmas spirit in the City of Marion this year as the first annual "Very Merry Christmas Parade" will kick off later this month. The parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 27 at 5:30 p.m. down Marion's Main Street. Parade Organizer Jill Graskewicz...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion man released on time served after being held in jail 142 days for taking a bike from behind Centralia Police Station
A 60-year-old Marion man has entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor theft in Marion County Court to a charge of taking a bicycle from behind the Centralia Police Department. Thomas Duffer was sentenced to time served. He was given credit for 142 actual days spent in...
Uniontown saves hunter in distress
Uniontown Water Rescue says they made a rescue in Shawneetown on Halloween.
kbsi23.com
2 injured in crash in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau. Traffic was snarled for a time after a motorcycle and car crashed at the intersection of Mount Auburn and Gordonville near William Street about 9:24 a.m. Both drivers went to a local...
southernillinoisnow.com
Former Flora man facing drug induced homicide and meth delivery charges skips bond
A 53-year-old former Flora man has disappeared violating his release on bond on pending Class X drug induced homicide and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine charges. Clay County State’s Attorney Phillip Givens filed a motion to revoke the $1.25-milllion bond of Phillip Blaine Henson on October 26th after he allegedly removed his GPS monitor without permission and disappeared. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Monday.
wmix94.com
DuQuoin man killed in foggy morning crash near Nashville
WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 28-year-old DuQuoin man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on Illinois State Route 127 near Nashville Illinois. According to Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger, he pronounced Marcus D. Young dead at the scene at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. Styninger says Young was the restrained driver...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man charged with criminal trespass to residence
Centralia Police have arrested a 24-year-old Salem man for criminal trespass to an occupied residence in connection with a stolen car, medication and debit card taken from a Centralia woman. Kemper Hotze of North Ohio Street was arrested in connection with an October 21st incident at the Village Apartments on...
