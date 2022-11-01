ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

97.9 WGRD

These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Ghafari to unveil new Grand Rapids office

A global architecture firm is opening its new Grand Rapids office next week. Ghafari Associates plans to open its new 8,500-square-foot office on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 37 Ottawa Ave. NW. “The incorporated advanced technology to work across offices provides our team with the ability to collaborate both in person...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Company buys all 3 Craig's Cruisers locations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Craig's Cruisers, a beloved family attraction center beginning in 1979 with locations in Holland, Muskegon and Grand Rapids, is no longer West Michigan-owned and operated. Five Star Parks & Attractions purchased the three locations in early November. The company owns 19 family entertainment centers across...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

3 Craig’s Cruisers entertainment centers sold to amusement park company

GRAND RAPIDS — The owner of three West Michigan amusement centers sold the locations to an investment group that specializes in family fun attractions. Branson, Mo.-based Five Star Parks & Attractions said in a Wednesday news release it acquired the Craig’s Cruisers locations in Wyoming, Holland and Muskegon with its investment partner Fruition Partners LLC, based in Denver, from owner Craig Cihak.
WYOMING, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Tulip Time announces 2023 entertainment lineup

HOLLAND, Michigan — Get ready! Tulip Time is announcing their entertainment lineup for the 2023 May festival. They're also announcing some changes and additions to their attractions...first and foremost the Tulip Immersion Gardens. The most popular attraction last year, the gardens will move from the Ottawa County Fairgrounds to...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Holiday music has arrived on Grand Rapids radio

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that October is in the rearview mirror, the sounds of sleigh bells and Mariah Carrey can now be heard everywhere you go. Some consider Nov. 1 to be the official start to the holiday season and that includes one Grand Rapids radio station who has officially started playing Christmas music.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Historic Marne church restored into home, up for sale

MARNE, Mich. — A longstanding church in the Marne-Tallmadge Township area is one of the newest homes hitting the real estate market after it was completely renovated. The altar and sanctuary on the main level was turned into a modernized kitchen and living area, as well as a master bedroom and dual-vanity bath – all boasting 20-foot ceilings.
MARNE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids local news

