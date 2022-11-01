Read full article on original website
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Christina Anthony Leaving Kalamazoo News Channel 3 WWMT
It seems like a rotating story for WWMT as of late with the moving of both Erica Mokay, who was a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly six years ago in January 2017, and Anchor Kate Siefert. Siefert took a job for an Ohio TV station back...
These Are the Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is a great city and like any other city, there are some areas that are more dangerous than others. Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids is often referred to as one of the best cities in America to live in. The city is beautiful downtown with several parks, the Grand River, surrounded by a countryside of rolling hills and not far from Lake Michigan.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Ghafari to unveil new Grand Rapids office
A global architecture firm is opening its new Grand Rapids office next week. Ghafari Associates plans to open its new 8,500-square-foot office on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 37 Ottawa Ave. NW. “The incorporated advanced technology to work across offices provides our team with the ability to collaborate both in person...
Company buys all 3 Craig's Cruisers locations
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Craig's Cruisers, a beloved family attraction center beginning in 1979 with locations in Holland, Muskegon and Grand Rapids, is no longer West Michigan-owned and operated. Five Star Parks & Attractions purchased the three locations in early November. The company owns 19 family entertainment centers across...
Escape to Paris at this sister-owned Grand Rapids bakery opening soon
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re looking for a treat with a little bit of je ne sais quoi added in, two Grand Rapids sisters will soon have your sweet tooth covered. Alyson and Mallory Caillaud-Jones, who have a French mother and American father, are set to open a French bakery in Grand Rapids next month.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
3 Craig’s Cruisers entertainment centers sold to amusement park company
GRAND RAPIDS — The owner of three West Michigan amusement centers sold the locations to an investment group that specializes in family fun attractions. Branson, Mo.-based Five Star Parks & Attractions said in a Wednesday news release it acquired the Craig’s Cruisers locations in Wyoming, Holland and Muskegon with its investment partner Fruition Partners LLC, based in Denver, from owner Craig Cihak.
Three Craig’s Cruisers locations sold
The Craig's Cruisers locations in Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon have been sold.
Tulip Time announces 2023 entertainment lineup
HOLLAND, Michigan — Get ready! Tulip Time is announcing their entertainment lineup for the 2023 May festival. They're also announcing some changes and additions to their attractions...first and foremost the Tulip Immersion Gardens. The most popular attraction last year, the gardens will move from the Ottawa County Fairgrounds to...
Holiday music has arrived on Grand Rapids radio
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that October is in the rearview mirror, the sounds of sleigh bells and Mariah Carrey can now be heard everywhere you go. Some consider Nov. 1 to be the official start to the holiday season and that includes one Grand Rapids radio station who has officially started playing Christmas music.
Over 40 local restaurants participating in Restaurant Week GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Foodies, rejoice! The 13th annual Restaurant Week GR is back, and local restaurants are preparing specialty menus and other goodies to draw food enthusiasts in. From Friday, Nov. 4 until Saturday, Nov. 12, participating restaurants in Grand Rapids will offer special menus just for the...
Ice skating returns to Rosa Parks Circle Nov. 25
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you can't imagine the holiday season without ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle, the wait is almost over. Admission to the ice rink is $2 for anyone 17 years old or younger, and $4 for adults 18 and up. Skate rental is included in your admission.
'Halloween Block' in East Grand Rapids welcomes families for tricks and treats
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — They call it the Halloween Block, and not for nothing. Every year, Cambridge Avenue in East Grand Rapids puts on an impressive display of skeletons and ghosts, with each home getting in on the fun. After an unusual two years of a more limited holiday due to the pandemic, the residents were ready to come back strong.
Historic Marne church restored into home, up for sale
MARNE, Mich. — A longstanding church in the Marne-Tallmadge Township area is one of the newest homes hitting the real estate market after it was completely renovated. The altar and sanctuary on the main level was turned into a modernized kitchen and living area, as well as a master bedroom and dual-vanity bath – all boasting 20-foot ceilings.
'Luckiest store in Michigan' hopes for another Powerball winner Wednesday
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Party World in Comstock Park claims to be the "luckiest store in Michigan." The party store has sold eight major jackpots of $100,000 or more. The last one was about 12 years ago at $57 million. With the Powerball drawing at the second-largest jackpot in...
Grand Rapids Renaissance Church of God in Christ announces passing of senior pastor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Renaissance Church of God in Christ announced the passing of founder and senior pastor Dennis J. McMurray this week. Known as Bishop McMurray, he and his wife Dr. E. Jean McMurray founded the Grand Rapids church in 1992. A native of Muskegon Heights, Bishop...
NOODLEPIG to offer scratch ramen, boba with mission to end child hunger
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — NOODLEPIG, an authentic Japanese ramen and boba shop, is eyeing next week to open its doors in Grand Rapids. Founder and Executive Chief Chris Wessely first talked with 13 ON YOUR SIDE back in October 2021, when he was developing recipes for his from-scratch, gourmet, and fast-casual restaurant.
Man in assisted living loses emotional support dog
A Grand Rapids man who has gone through two strokes and a kidney transplant is asking for your help after losing his emotional support dog outside a grocery store.
Man sent to prison in holdups in Kalamazoo, Kent and Ottawa counties
KENT COUNTY, MI – A man accused of robbing West Michigan credit unions and check-cashing stores has been sentenced to six years in prison. Tommy Maurice-Sans Jurl pleaded guilty to credit-union robbery in a Nov. 18, 2021, holdup at Lake Michigan Credit Union in Byron Center. Five other robbery...
Long awaited upgrades will give new life to historic Grand Rapids ballpark
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — I stopped by Sullivan Field on a beautiful fall afternoon to get some extra footage of the ballpark for this story. There was a man standing along the outside fence of the ballpark looking in. As I approached, he turned to me. "What can you...
Which Restaurants are Offering Thanksgiving Meals To Go in 2022?
If cooking isn’t your forte, or maybe you just want to spend more time with people than your oven this holiday, consider Thanksgiving Meals to Go. These area restaurants are helping take the time out of meal prep so you can enjoy what matters the most this Thanksgiving – your favorite friends and family.
