gowatertown.net
Two vehicle collision in Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A car and pickup had to be towed from the scene after they collided at a Watertown intersection this morning. It happened just before 8:00 a.m. at West Kemp Avenue and Highway 20. A Ford Edge driven by a 17 year-old girl from Watertown was westbound on Kemp,...
gowatertown.net
Center Turn Lane Paving Begins on U.S. Highway 212 Project in Watertown (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that J&J Earthworks Inc. will begin placing center turn lane on U.S. Highway 212 between 14th and 19th Street East on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Center turn lane pavement will be placed in sections to 11th Street East.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Conner Kraft Discusses His Commitment To South Dakota State Men's Basketball
Shanley's Conner Kraft joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. Conner discussed his commitment to South Dakota State men's basketball, previewed the Deacons state football semifinals matchup against Mandan, and more!
gowatertown.net
Codington County Sheriff’s Department collecting winter coats for those in need (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Codington County Sheriff’s Department is invovled in an important service project this month. Their collecting winter gear, everything from coats to hats, and mittens to boots, to give to adults and kids in need. Megan Olson is helping the sheriff’s office coordinate the drive….
dakotanewsnow.com
Lake Area Tech awarded $3.5 million and assumes oversight of South Dakota Mechanical & Technology Solutions
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lake Area Technical College was recently awarded over $3.5 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology. The award is a cooperative agreement that gives Lake Area oversight of South Dakota’s Manufacturing and Technology Solutions (SDMTS) Center, which...
gowatertown.net
Authorities identify man killed in pickup crash east of Waverly
WAVERLY, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a man killed last week in a rollover crash in Codington County. Thirty six year-old Isaiah Horne Senior of Sisseton died when the pickup he was driving went off a road four-and-a-half miles east of Waverly. Preliminary crash...
dakotanewsnow.com
Another nursing home closes in South Dakota
FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Alpha Media USA, another nursing home will be closing its doors for good in South Dakota. The Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence will close in mid-November, joining care centers in Clear Lake, Ipswich, Salem, and Lennox that have recently closed. As of last week, they were operating at half capacity with eight residents living there.
gowatertown.net
Highway Patrol: Man killed in pickup crash in Codington County
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A man was killed in a pickup crash in Codington County Thursday morning. The Highway Patrol says the 36 year-old man was traveling four-and-a-half miles east of Waverly when the 1994 GMC Sierra C-1500 pickup left 164th Street, went into the ditch and rolled. The man was not...
KELOLAND TV
Two facing drug charges after Roberts County traffic stop
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Two men were arrested after a traffic stop in Roberts County. The Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 12:30 Wednesday morning. During a search, needles and other items with meth inside were found. The driver, Sequoyah St. John, and passenger, Adam Backer,...
KELOLAND TV
Person arrested with meth near North Dakota border
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota resident is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in South Dakota. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before midnight Wednesday near the North Dakota border. During a search, nearly 26 grams of meth and nearly 3-thousand dollars were found in the car.
brookingsradio.com
Two arrested in Brookings after allegedly crashing vehicle, then fabricating carjacking story
A juvenile and a young man, both from Brookings, were arrested after crashing a car and then telling police a bogus story about what had happened. Brookings Police Sergeant Joel Perry says a report came in Sunday evening that a vehicle had been stolen at gunpoint from the two young men on the 700 block of 8th Street Southwest. They claimed four males had carjacked the vehicle.
KELOLAND TV
S.D. Supreme Court denies inmate’s claims on plea
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A child rapist will stay in state prison, after a decision and a non-decision by the South Dakota Supreme Court. Roberto Alvarez of Watertown pleaded guilty to one count of rape of a victim younger than 13 — his girlfriend’s daughter, who was five years old. He later sought to change the plea and wanted a change of lawyer. Circuit Judge Robert Spears denied both requests and sentenced Alvarez to 100 years in prison with 15 years suspended.
