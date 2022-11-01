Read full article on original website
Related
wish989.com
North Marcum Boat Ramp Temporarily Closed for Dredging Maintenance at Rend Lake
WHITTINGTON – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake will close the North Marcum boat ramp for maintenance on November 3, 2022. North Marcum boat ramp and the adjacent cove will be temporarily closed to all foot and boat traffic beginning at 10 p.m. on November 3, 2022 through late November for dredging operations to maintain and improve future access. The affected areas will be posted with closure signs for foot traffic and buoys lines by water. Dredging reduces sedimentation deposits that can cause navigation issues during low water events.
southernillinoisnow.com
Du Quoin man killed in foggy car-semi crash in Washington County
A 28-year-old Du Quoin man has died in a car-truck crash in Washington County Tuesday morning. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger says the crash occurred during extremely foggy conditions on Illinois Route 127 near Mississippi Road. He pronounced the victim, Marcus Young, dead at the scene at 6:45 Tuesday morning.
wish989.com
Fire Destroys Monument Company in Vienna Tuesday
VIENNA – A fire destroyed a Vienna business Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters from Vienna, Goreville, Cypress, Lake of Egypt, Pope County and Buncombe were called out to battle the blaze at the J.W. Reynolds Monument Company on the courthouse square. According to the Vienna Fire Department, a call came in...
wish989.com
Saline River Farms Awarded USDA Grant for New Meat Processing Plant in Williamson County
MARION – Representatives from Saline River Farms, LLC and the USDA held a joint press conference in Marion Wednesday to announce that the USDA has awarded a grant to Saline River Farms worth over $6.8 million for use in the development of a meat processing plant in Williamson County.
kbsi23.com
2 injured in crash in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people were injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Cape Girardeau. Traffic was snarled for a time after a motorcycle and car crashed at the intersection of Mount Auburn and Gordonville near William Street about 9:24 a.m. Both drivers went to a local...
wish989.com
Two West Frankfort Men Want to Become Franklin County’s Next County Clerk
BENTON – Franklin County is set to vote for a new County Clerk in Tuesday’s election. Newcomer Republican Kevin Wilson and Democrat John H. Gardner, Jr. – both of West Frankfort – are seeking to become County Clerk and replace Greg Woolard who is retiring after serving two terms.
wfcnnews.com
Large fire destroys Vienna business
JOHNSON COUNTY - Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a commercial structure fire today in Vienna, Illinois. The fire broke out at J.W. Reynolds Monuments between 2:30 and 3:00 p.m. this afternoon. Fire agencies from Vienna, Goreville, Buncombe, Cypress, and Lake of Egypt responded to the scene. Photos from...
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Has Busy Sunday
Sunday was not a day of rest for the White County Sheriff’s Department, as three separate incidences took place that day. At 9:50 AM, Deputy Michael Brown went to 28 year old Zachary Kleilein’s residence at 601 East Main Street in Norris City in response to a call that Kleilein’s vehicle and garage were broken into the night before. He said his wife had just cleaned out his vehicle, but he didn’t believe anything was taken. Kleilein said he thought it was kids because the car was locked, other than the driver’s side door. Deputy Brown asked if he wanted to sign a complaint and he said yes. Walking in front of the house, Kleilein showed the Deputy where a couple of items from the garage had been dropped on the ground. The items were a Christmas ornament and a bottle of water. They were photographed, but left with Zachary.
wish989.com
Jackson County Issued Water Infrastructure Loan from Illinois EPA
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday the issuance of over $70 million in water infrastructure loans to local governments and sanitary districts for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (July – September 2022). The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund (SRF) Program provides low-interest loans...
wmix94.com
DuQuoin man killed in foggy morning crash near Nashville
WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 28-year-old DuQuoin man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash on Illinois State Route 127 near Nashville Illinois. According to Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger, he pronounced Marcus D. Young dead at the scene at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday. Styninger says Young was the restrained driver...
wpsdlocal6.com
Deadly crash blocking U.S. 60 in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Crews are responding to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 60 in Livingston County, Kentucky, Monday night. The highway is blocked near the 25 mile marker because of the collision, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The crash happened near Old Salem Church Road...
wish989.com
Trespasser Arrested on Frankfort Community High School Property Tuesday
WEST FRANKFORT – Frankfort Community Unit School District 168 Superintendent Matt Donkin says late Tuesday morning, a person known to school officials trespassed on the property of Frankfort Community High School. The Student Resource Officer and other members of the West Frankfort Police Department responded and the person was...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 30-year-old homeless Centralia man on aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and child endangerment following an incident on November 5th. Terrence Jones is accused of striking a woman multiple times and choking her. She was reportedly holding their child at times during the alleged attack. Police say Jones allegedly had drugs in his possession at the time of his arrest on Tuesday and could also face additional counts.
southernillinoisnow.com
Former Flora man facing drug induced homicide and meth delivery charges skips bond
A 53-year-old former Flora man has disappeared violating his release on bond on pending Class X drug induced homicide and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine charges. Clay County State’s Attorney Phillip Givens filed a motion to revoke the $1.25-milllion bond of Phillip Blaine Henson on October 26th after he allegedly removed his GPS monitor without permission and disappeared. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Monday.
wfcnnews.com
New USDA facility bringing 400 jobs to Williamson County; announcement to be made tomorrow
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A new USDA meat processing facility is now expected to bring around 400 jobs to the Williamson County region. Saline River Farms, LLC, previously announced the development of the 83,000 square-foot plant, which will be located on Illinois Route 166 north of Creal Springs. A press conference...
okawvilletimes.com
Fatal Crash Near Nashville Tuesday Morning
A traffic crash south of Nashville resulted in a fatality Tuesday morning. The accident on State Route 127 near Mississippi Road involved a passenger car and a semi-truck. State Route 127 was closed and traffic had to be rerouted as a result of the accident. No other details were made...
wsiu.org
A deadly fire in Marion is under investigation
One person died and another is in serious condition after a fire this past weekend in Marion. The Marion Fire Department reports the deceased victim succumbed to the fire in a residence at 601 South Market at around 2:30 Saturday morning. After arriving on the scene, the Fire Officer was...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 injured after fire in Marion, IL
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another is injured after a fire early Saturday morning in Marion, Illinois. The Marion Fire Department was dispatched to 601 South Market at 2:36 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. When firefighters arrived the building was fully involved. Firefighters began putting out...
Uniontown saves hunter in distress
Uniontown Water Rescue says they made a rescue in Shawneetown on Halloween.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion man released on time served after being held in jail 142 days for taking a bike from behind Centralia Police Station
A 60-year-old Marion man has entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge of misdemeanor theft in Marion County Court to a charge of taking a bicycle from behind the Centralia Police Department. Thomas Duffer was sentenced to time served. He was given credit for 142 actual days spent in...
Comments / 0