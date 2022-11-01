ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Underwood, SD

KELOLAND TV

Cement truck rollover in Rapid City causes traffic delays

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A cement truck rollover will delay traffic in Rapid City Wednesday. But at about 12:30 p.m. MT Rapid City Police said on Facebook that the cement truck was on its wheels and was one step closer to being moved off the roadway. The Rapid...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Cement truck accident closes busy Rapid City street

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s not very often you see a cement truck laying on its side in a busy intersection. On West Boulevard and Omaha Street Wednesday, a concrete mixer rolled over causing a road closure for westbound traffic for several hours. A tow truck and other...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested after pursuit near Hermosa

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man was arrested after a pursuit in Custer County Thursday. The Sheriff says it started just after 8:30 Thursday morning. Deputies were looking for a 21-year-old who had allegedly violated a no contact order. One deputy found him on Highway 79 and tried to pull him over, but he kept going.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow falls in the Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is coming, at least to the Black Hills region as snow has been spotted. These videos, one of which is from Hill City, show snow blowing its way across the region. This cold weather is making its way into the region after relatively...
HILL CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Firefighters continue to work Palmer Gulch Wildfire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Palmer Gulch Wildfire is 40 percent contained as of Monday morning. That’s according to the Great Plains Fire Information blog. The fire (about three miles southeast of Hill City) is about 91 acres. The fire has burned in the valley along Palmer Creek Road and on the above timbered ridge. It is burning in heavy dead and downed fuels, creeping toward the Black Elk Wilderness. “Heavy smoke and snags continue to be a concern for firefighters,” the blog stated.
HILL CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

I-90/Lacrosse Street westbound on-ramp to be closed for construction

RAPID CITY, S.D. – According to a release from HDR Engineering, the westbound on-ramp onto Interstate 90 from North Lacrosse Street in Rapid City will be closed beginning 9 a.m. on Thursday. The closure is expected to continue until Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Construction crews will be building the...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Live in the heart of the Black Hills in this $1.2 million luxury home in Lead, SD

LEAD, S.D. – Get out of the city and surround yourself with the beauty of the Black Hills in this luxury home located in Lead, S.D. The breathtaking view from the rim of Spearfish Canyon is one of the many attributes this home has to offer. Conveniently located all of your outdoor recreation begins at the doorstep.
LEAD, SD
kotatv.com

Feeding South Dakota provides 6,000 Thanksgiving meals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota will, for the 12th year in a row, providing food for Thanksgiving meals. Feeding South Dakota will distribute enough supplies for 6,000 meals. This is 1,000 meals more than what the organization gave last year. In Rapid City, Feeding South Dakota plans on distributing 1,500 meals.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Raising the walls for affordable homes in Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Affordable housing remains a problem in the Black Hills, but one local organization is working to change that. The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is raising the walls on their fourth Sturgis house. This house is a three bedroom one bath, and starts a trend in Sturgis. Habitat for Humanity is already planning three more.
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Park - Rapid City, is one of the area’s newest restaurants. The Park features a restaurant, casino, and the 707 Night Life a 6,000-square-foot event venue. The grand opening is on November 11 and November 12.
hubcityradio.com

131st South Dakota Stockgrowers Annual Convention underway Thursday

SPEARFISH, S.D.(KBHB) – The 131st South Dakota Stockgrowers Annual Convention opened Thursday morning in Spearfish. Stockgrowers Vice President Les Shaw says there are plenty of new things this year – including attendance by several area FFA groups. The convention opened with legislative insights from the group’s lobbyist Jeremiah...
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Pine Ridge man found guilty of first-degree murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A federal jury on Oct. 28 found 29-year-old Colton Bagola guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Sloane Bull Bear. Bull Bear, 30, was shot in the back of the head at a home on the Pine Ridge Reservation Dec. 17, 2019. Bagola was later arrested at his grandmother’s home in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City officials look to ban alcohol sales at medical pot dispensaries

RAPID CITY, SD
RAPID CITY, SD

