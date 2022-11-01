Read full article on original website
brookingsradio.com
Crews continue to fight wildfire near Hill City, it’s now 60% contained
Crews continue to make progress battling the Palmer Gulch Fire near Hill City. As of Wednesday night, the fire was 60% contained. Due to more accurate mapping, the size of the wildfire was determined to be 88 acres. (Note: As of Thursday morning, containment had increased to 75%). Active burning...
KELOLAND TV
Cement truck rollover in Rapid City causes traffic delays
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A cement truck rollover will delay traffic in Rapid City Wednesday. But at about 12:30 p.m. MT Rapid City Police said on Facebook that the cement truck was on its wheels and was one step closer to being moved off the roadway. The Rapid...
KEVN
Cement truck accident closes busy Rapid City street
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s not very often you see a cement truck laying on its side in a busy intersection. On West Boulevard and Omaha Street Wednesday, a concrete mixer rolled over causing a road closure for westbound traffic for several hours. A tow truck and other...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after pursuit near Hermosa
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man was arrested after a pursuit in Custer County Thursday. The Sheriff says it started just after 8:30 Thursday morning. Deputies were looking for a 21-year-old who had allegedly violated a no contact order. One deputy found him on Highway 79 and tried to pull him over, but he kept going.
newscenter1.tv
No decision yet on death penalty for suspects in Rapid City’s Surfwood double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The State of South Dakota has yet to make a determination on whether or not they will pursue the death penalty for any of the suspects accused in an August double homicide on Surfwood Drive in Rapid City. Chase Quick Bear, Benita Cisneros, and Erin...
KELOLAND TV
Snow falls in the Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is coming, at least to the Black Hills region as snow has been spotted. These videos, one of which is from Hill City, show snow blowing its way across the region. This cold weather is making its way into the region after relatively...
kotatv.com
Firefighters continue to work Palmer Gulch Wildfire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Palmer Gulch Wildfire is 40 percent contained as of Monday morning. That’s according to the Great Plains Fire Information blog. The fire (about three miles southeast of Hill City) is about 91 acres. The fire has burned in the valley along Palmer Creek Road and on the above timbered ridge. It is burning in heavy dead and downed fuels, creeping toward the Black Elk Wilderness. “Heavy smoke and snags continue to be a concern for firefighters,” the blog stated.
KELOLAND TV
Shots-fired at Halloween event; fatal rollover; Wildfire in Pennington County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A report of shots-fire brought a heavy police presence to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls early Sunday morning. Multiple officers...
newscenter1.tv
I-90/Lacrosse Street westbound on-ramp to be closed for construction
RAPID CITY, S.D. – According to a release from HDR Engineering, the westbound on-ramp onto Interstate 90 from North Lacrosse Street in Rapid City will be closed beginning 9 a.m. on Thursday. The closure is expected to continue until Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Construction crews will be building the...
newscenter1.tv
Live in the heart of the Black Hills in this $1.2 million luxury home in Lead, SD
LEAD, S.D. – Get out of the city and surround yourself with the beauty of the Black Hills in this luxury home located in Lead, S.D. The breathtaking view from the rim of Spearfish Canyon is one of the many attributes this home has to offer. Conveniently located all of your outdoor recreation begins at the doorstep.
kotatv.com
Feeding South Dakota provides 6,000 Thanksgiving meals
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota will, for the 12th year in a row, providing food for Thanksgiving meals. Feeding South Dakota will distribute enough supplies for 6,000 meals. This is 1,000 meals more than what the organization gave last year. In Rapid City, Feeding South Dakota plans on distributing 1,500 meals.
kotatv.com
Rapid City council shows concern over marijuana paired with alcohol
kotatv.com
Raising the walls for affordable homes in Sturgis
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Affordable housing remains a problem in the Black Hills, but one local organization is working to change that. The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is raising the walls on their fourth Sturgis house. This house is a three bedroom one bath, and starts a trend in Sturgis. Habitat for Humanity is already planning three more.
News Channel Nebraska
Federal court finds Rapid City man guilty of kidnapping Pine Ridge woman
A Rapid City man arrested in Chadron three years ago for kidnapping a Pine Ridge Reservation woman, then assaulting her and holding her hostage was convicted Friday of multiple federal charges from the case. 36-year old Jesse Sierra faces up to life in prison after being found guilty of charges...
kotatv.com
New restaurant in Baken Park adds to a one-stop mall
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Park - Rapid City, is one of the area’s newest restaurants. The Park features a restaurant, casino, and the 707 Night Life a 6,000-square-foot event venue. The grand opening is on November 11 and November 12.
hubcityradio.com
131st South Dakota Stockgrowers Annual Convention underway Thursday
SPEARFISH, S.D.(KBHB) – The 131st South Dakota Stockgrowers Annual Convention opened Thursday morning in Spearfish. Stockgrowers Vice President Les Shaw says there are plenty of new things this year – including attendance by several area FFA groups. The convention opened with legislative insights from the group’s lobbyist Jeremiah...
county17.com
High Wind Watch, Red Flag Warning in place before expected snow Wednesday night
GILLETTE, Wyo. — With a high of 66 forecast today, it’s hard to imagine that in less than 48 hours snow flurries are likely. But that’s what Mother Nature has in store, the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, says. Multiple warnings are in place...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City’s recent moose visitor makes appearance in two more locations
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City was recently greeted by a moose on Wednesday, October 19. This week, the moose made appearances at Knecht Home Center and Western Dakota Technical College. Western Dakota Tech:. Knecht Home Center:. If you have any pictures of moose sightings in the area, make...
KEVN
Pine Ridge man found guilty of first-degree murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A federal jury on Oct. 28 found 29-year-old Colton Bagola guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Sloane Bull Bear. Bull Bear, 30, was shot in the back of the head at a home on the Pine Ridge Reservation Dec. 17, 2019. Bagola was later arrested at his grandmother’s home in Rapid City.
kotatv.com
Rapid City officials look to ban alcohol sales at medical pot dispensaries
