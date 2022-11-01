RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Palmer Gulch Wildfire is 40 percent contained as of Monday morning. That’s according to the Great Plains Fire Information blog. The fire (about three miles southeast of Hill City) is about 91 acres. The fire has burned in the valley along Palmer Creek Road and on the above timbered ridge. It is burning in heavy dead and downed fuels, creeping toward the Black Elk Wilderness. “Heavy smoke and snags continue to be a concern for firefighters,” the blog stated.

HILL CITY, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO