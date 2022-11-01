Read full article on original website
Top Speed
This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History
In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
MotorAuthority
Xpeng car-copter completes successful maiden flight
A number of flying car concepts have surfaced over the years, though these have typically been small, light aircraft that can double as cars. This means they still require a runway for takeoffs and landings, making them poorly suited for congestion-filled cities, where if such a thing existed, a flying car could provide the most utility.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 automotive designs of October 2022
We’ve been seeing a torrential and exciting downpour of automotive designs at Yanko Design in October 2022. Each automotive was innovative, bringing to us something we had never seen nor experienced before. From killer speed to dashing good looks, to impenetrable safety standards, every automotive we featured at YD broke some design barrier for us, and hopefully, they did the same for you as well. Hence, we’ve curated a collection of automotive designs that we feel were the best of the lot! From a modernized Ford dune buggy to a Polestar electric bike – each of these drool-worthy automobiles is mercilessly pushing the boundaries of the automotive industry! Automotive enthusiasts will be itching to get their hands on them, and take them for a spin on the streets!
Jalopnik
LiveWire Loses Almost $370 Million as Investors Flee, Forcing Harley-Davidson to Pick Up the Tab
Harley-Davidson insisted on spinning off the LiveWire brand earlier this year. The U.S. bike maker was eager to establish a separate identity for its upcoming electric motorcycles, but it was also eager to secure funding for its new EV brand, doing so through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in lieu of an initial public offering (IPO). That plan has become costlier than Harley could’ve hoped for, now that LiveWire’s funds are being funneled out of the company by investors to the tune of $370 million, according to Ride Apart.
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
yankodesign.com
This stunning split-body racer looks both old-school as well as futuristic
Dubbed the Traroca V1 (which aptly stands for Track and Road Car), this retrofuturistic racer comes from the mind of India-based Rupesh Pathak, a 17-year-old student and design enthusiast. The Traroca V1 pulls inspiration from a lot of places, although Pathak cites the Caterham 7 and Ariel Atom 4 as...
yankodesign.com
Bring your creative designs to life with this fast and smooth 3D printer
3D printers have definitely turned many industries on its head, providing access to production capabilities that are usually only reserved for big companies. These impressive machines have opened the doors to smaller players and individuals, allowing them to move from idea to finished product in days rather than weeks. When it comes to creating something in this fast-paced world, time is always of the essence, and there can be no second lost or wasted, even when it comes to producing prototypes. 3D printers already take the middle man out of the equation, but there’s definitely a lot of room for improvement. That’s where the Flashforge Guider 3 Plus comes in, offering a 3D printer that keeps you agile and responsive by 3D printing your ideas and designs in no time flat.
yankodesign.com
Bullet-shaped electric hydrofoil superyacht tender can casually reach speeds of 40 knots even on rough waters
By floating above the water instead of resting on it, the Alte Volare greatly reduces drag, giving you a yacht that can glide through even rough tides without breaking speed!. The Alte Volare is what they call a tender, or a boat that carries passengers (and sometimes cargo) to yachts or ships positioned off the coast. Designed by the superyacht specialists at Cockswell, the Alte Volare is the result of a years-long technical study that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible “when it comes to fusing advanced engineering with intelligent design.” The elongated ‘limousine tender’ features a combination of an electric powertrain, retractable hydrofoils, and a sleek fuselage-like hull, and was unveiled as a technical study this month at the Monaco Yacht Show.
RideApart
This Is A Suzuki GSX-R1000-Powered Drone, Developed In Part By Kunio Arase
If you’ve ever wondered what retired Suzuki engineer Kunio Arase is up to in 2022, we have some fascinating news for you. The highly-regarded development engineer who helped bring both the Suzuki GSX-R family and the Hayabusa into the world may have stepped back from working directly on motorcycles—but it doesn’t mean that motorcycles left his heart.
techeblog.com
Shift Robotics Debuts Moonwalkers, the World’s Fastest Shoe That Boosts Walking Speed 250%
You could use these shoes to walk on water, or Shift Robotics’ Moonwalkers to boost your walking speed by up to 250%. It’s touted as the world’s fastest shoe and uses an artificial intelligence-powered drivetrain to help you walk at the speed one would typically run at.
yankodesign.com
This sleek mouse design was inspired by a graceful creature of the sea
As computers become a more integral part of human life, we have finally become more acutely aware of the design flaws in the devices that we use to communicate with these machines. Keyboards and mice haven’t changed their designs significantly over the decades, but manufacturers, designers, and especially users are feeling the pain of using these peripherals, quite literally even. While it might be harder to change the design of keyboards drastically, mouse designs are quite ripe for the picking. There are a few ergonomic mice coming out of the market and even more concept designs that try to reinvent the venerable computer pointing device. This mouse design, however, doesn’t stray too far from the norm but still delivers a form that is regal yet almost alien, just like the sea critter it takes inspiration from.
yankodesign.com
Pixel 7 Pro signature design element is apparently its biggest durability flaw
Google doesn’t really have a good track record when it comes to hardware, especially when you consider that it occasionally cancels products for one reason or another. Its hardware products aren’t exactly the most aesthetically pleasing in the market, either, save for a few times it did actually hit gold. Last year’s Pixel 6 was one such example, earning praise and sales for its fresh and quirky new design. The Pixel 7 refines that formula to make the phone look a little more mature and professional without losing its personality. Unfortunately, you always run the risk of tripping when you change something, which seems to be the case with this year’s Pixel 7 Pro, whose sleeker design might have caused it to become less durable than its predecessor.
MotorTrend Magazine
IH Parts America’s Project Hideous
We don't always fall in love with industry-built project vehicles, especially when they are as hideous as this one admittedly is, but this 1952 International Harvester (IH) "Trout" (formerly a L-110 "Truck" mated with the chassis of a "Scout" to give us "Trout'') is one exception. Fact is, this truck is known fondly as Project Hideous, named so by IH Parts America. The truck is a standout in many ways—functional, eye-catching (in all the right ways), and basically something that we might have built ourselves for an Ultimate Adventure. It's like the folks from IH Parts America studied and did their homework. They understood the assignment. And although it is somewhat hideous, that's kinda the point. These trucks were never on the cutting edge of truly beautiful design, and that's one of the main reasons we, and other IH Truck fans, love the offerings from the light-line. Since looks generally aren't everything in the off-road world, this truck is filled with parts that make it work for what we all do on Ultimate Adventure. So we decided that a full feature on this rig was in order. After all, we have plenty of pictures to show, and also have all the details, from the fire-breathing IH 392 to the Ultimate Dana 60 axles to the NV4500, simple yet effective suspension, and a ton more!
yankodesign.com
The Microsoft Teams Speaker is a smaller, sleeker, wireless version of the company’s Audio Dock
Designed without all the multiport capabilities of the Microsoft Audio Dock which debuted just last month, the Teams Speaker distills its predecessor down to its basic function – being a purpose-built smart speaker for music, calls, and collaboration. With dedicated buttons to help you navigate your Microsoft Teams interface (or even other VoIP services like Skype, Google Meet, Zoom, or FaceTime), the Teams Speaker is a handy accessory to have on your workspace tabletop!
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda CEO: 'I'm Not Sure If We Can Replace the Manual Transmission'
Honda isn't quite ready to give up on stick shifts for good, but the company is realistic about how the dawning EV era likely spells the end of the manual transmission as we know it. During a roundtable interview with Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe and head of electrification Shinji Aoyama, both executives expressed doubt to C/D that Honda would pursue any sort of simulated or artificial manual transmissions for its upcoming EVs, not even for the electric sports cars that are part of its already confirmed future lineup.
yankodesign.com
DeLorean Model JZD gull-winged coupe all set to revive memories of classic DMC-12
After a lull of decades, DeLorean Motor Company finally pulled the wraps off of its grand tourer and created quite a buzz. The American automotive swagger revealed the electric coupe Christened Alpha5 after a gap of nearly four decades and now yet another DeLorean beacons above the horizon. However, it’s not a DMC product, but rather a marque by Kat DeLorean – the daughter of the original brand’s namesake.
yankodesign.com
This shape-changing Mercedes-Maybach has a canvas for digital artists to explore
There are eye-popping concept cars, and then there are some that are totally bonkers. This Mercedes-Maybach concept is exactly what I mean. The grand tourer coupe for high-class nomads is straight out of “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” handbook with its extra-elongated shape, and that’s where it’s Cyberpunkish appeal lies.
yankodesign.com
Meet DEX, an autonomous quadruped cargo robot that can navigate factories in the future
It’s like Boston Dynamics’ robot dog… but with the actual ability to ‘fetch’ cargo within factories and warehouses!. Named DEX for its Dual EXtendable legs (as well as a play on the word dexterity), this purpose-built robot from Schaeffler is a champion of mobility, with jointed legs as well as wheels that allow it to move across flat or uneven surfaces, work up and down ramps, and even climb stairs to get to different parts of a factory floor. Equipped with a flat platform on top and a host of sensors immediately beneath it, DEX can autonomously move around, carrying cargo from point A to B while easily avoiding obstacles that may come in its way.
yankodesign.com
Someone built a LEGO Flip Clock that actually tells the time and now I want one for my desk…
Nothing embodies the spirit of design better than the LEGO Ideas forum. Most people look at a handful of LEGO bricks and see them as constraints (because of their blockish nature), but the LEGO Ideas forum is filled with hundreds of thousands of ideas for products, sculptures, and other incredible installations that JUST use LEGO bricks (we’ve covered our fair share of them too)! It’s the perfect embodiment of working within constraints to deliver great ideas and results! Mirroring that spirit is Sariel Bricks & Pets’ LEGO Flip Clock, which looks and functions exactly like old-timey mechanical flip clocks, and even uses the exact same gear design and mechanism to tell the time. The impressive part? Everything you see is made exclusively from LEGO bricks… barring the number stickers on the flip panels, of course!
Road & Track
Wince in Pain as This LaFerrari Smashes its Side Skirt While Exiting a Parking Spot
This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. There aren't many sounds that make us cringe as hard as crunching supercar metal. This video of a Ferrari LaFerrari ripping its side skirt open on a curb is right up there with the worst slow-speed crashes we've seen, simply because of how avoidable it seemed to be.
