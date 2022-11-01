Read full article on original website
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England coach Shaun Wane 'living the dream'
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England head coach Shaun Wane says he is "honoured" as he prepares to lead his country in the last eight of the Rugby League World Cup in his home town of Wigan on Saturday.
BBC
Tarkowski backs Man City pair for England squad
Everton centre-back James Tarkowski has backed Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to be part of Gareth Southgate’s plans, provided they are 100% fit. “They were both a massive part of the team that played at the Euros, so if they are fit, they go,” Tarkowski told BBC Radio Manchester.
‘I see a confidence’: Chris Woakes notices change in Jos Buttler’s captaincy
Chris Woakes says Jos Buttler ‘has stamped his authority on the team a bit more’ and that using Moeen Ali helps communication with England’s bowlers
BBC
Autumn Tests: Scotland v Fiji - Gregor Townsend's side must perform
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said on Thursday his team need to "deliver winning performances", starting against Fiji on Saturday. It sounds like an obvious thing for any coach...
BBC
Luis Sinisterra: Leeds' Colombia international expected to be out until after World Cup
Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra is expected to be ruled out until after the World Cup with a foot injury, says manager Jesse Marsch. The Colombia international sustained the injury during Leeds' 3-2 home defeat by Fulham in October. The 23-year-old missed his side's Premier League win over Liverpool on...
BBC
Census: Migration biggest part of England and Wales population rise
The number of people in England and Wales who were born outside the UK has increased by 2.5 million since 2011, latest census data shows. The 2021 survey counted 10 million foreign-born people, among a population of 59.5 million in England and Wales. Of these, India was the most common...
BBC
Historic norths' alignment over Scotland in 2026
True, magnetic and grid north have aligned for the first time in UK map-making history, according to Ordnance Survey. Map experts said Scotland would become the focus of the triple alignment in coming years. They said the converged line's 'last stop' on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh.
BBC
Ryan Mills: Sale Sharks sign former Wasps centre on deal until end of season
Sale Sharks have signed former Wasps centre Ryan Mills on a deal until the end of the season. The 30-year-old, who can also play fly-half, became a free agent when Wasps entered administration in October. Director of rugby Alex Sanderson told the Sale website: "He offers cover in an area...
Hull confirm Liam Rosenior as head coach on contract to 2025
Hull have confirmed the appointment of Liam Rosenior, who played for the club from 2010 to 2015, including in an FA Cup final
Soccer-Kennedy injury brings opportunity as Herdman looks to finalise Canada squad
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada defender Scott Kennedy has been ruled out of the Qatar World Cup after sustaining a freak shoulder injury, coach John Herdman confirmed on Wednesday, leaving a spot open for someone to step up.
BBC
Leicester: Willie Kirk replaces Lydia Bedford as Foxes boss
Leicester manager Lydia Bedford has stepped down as manager with director of women's football Willie Kirk taking over the Women's Super League side. Bedford and her assistant Nicola Williams both depart after the players were informed of the decision on Thursday. Leicester are bottom of the WSL table with no...
Qatar hiring spies and ‘fans’ paid for good PR: The countdown to the World Cup is on!
Long ago, we knew this World Cup was going to be tough to fully enjoy with a clean conscience. But the last two days have reminded us that there is so much more still to learn about the chicanery needed for Qatar to secure, maintain, and promote the 2022 World Cup. First there were reports in the AP and Reuters that the World Cup’s organizers are paying for “fans” to attend the tournament and provide good PR. The following day, Swiss outlet SRF was out with a blockbuster report detailing hundreds of millions of dollars spent by the Qatari government to spy on...
USWNT to make first New Zealand trip with January friendlies vs. Football Ferns
For the first time, the U.S. women’s national team is heading to New Zealand. U.S. Soccer has announced a pair of January friendlies for the USWNT against New Zealand, the co-host of the 2023 World Cup along with Australia. After training in New Zealand for six days, the USWNT will face the Football Ferns on January 18 at Sky Stadium in Wellington. The match will kick off at 4 p.m. local time, which will be 10 p.m. ET on January 17 in the United States. The second match will take place at Eden Park in Auckland on January 21 at 4 p.m. local...
BBC
Jurgen Klopp receives freedom of Liverpool honour
Football manager Jurgen Klopp has vowed to defend Liverpool "forever" as he received the freedom of the city. The Reds boss received the honour in a ceremony at Liverpool Town Hall on Wednesday evening. The 55-year-old German is only the second foreign national - after Nelson Mandela - to be...
BBC
Scottish football gossip: Ange Postecoglou, Yuki Kobayashi, Ryan Porteous, Andrew Robertson
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is ready to sell his top players and reinvest in replacements in order to make the team more of a force in Europe. (Herald) Japanese defender Yuki Kobayashi, 22, of Vissel Kobe is one of Postecoglou's main targets and a deal is close to being announced by Celtic. (Scottish Sun)
SB Nation
Match Preview: Huddersfield Town v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!
(24th) Huddersfield Town v Sunderland (16th) Tickets: Tickets sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via Sky Sports via the red button and via Sunderland AFC - SAFC. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the...
