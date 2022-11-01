ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: England coach Shaun Wane 'living the dream'

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England head coach Shaun Wane says he is "honoured" as he prepares to lead his country in the last eight of the Rugby League World Cup in his home town of Wigan on Saturday.
BBC

Tarkowski backs Man City pair for England squad

Everton centre-back James Tarkowski has backed Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips to be part of Gareth Southgate’s plans, provided they are 100% fit. “They were both a massive part of the team that played at the Euros, so if they are fit, they go,” Tarkowski told BBC Radio Manchester.
BBC

Autumn Tests: Scotland v Fiji - Gregor Townsend's side must perform

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said on Thursday his team need to "deliver winning performances", starting against Fiji on Saturday. It sounds like an obvious thing for any coach...
BBC

Census: Migration biggest part of England and Wales population rise

The number of people in England and Wales who were born outside the UK has increased by 2.5 million since 2011, latest census data shows. The 2021 survey counted 10 million foreign-born people, among a population of 59.5 million in England and Wales. Of these, India was the most common...
BBC

Historic norths' alignment over Scotland in 2026

True, magnetic and grid north have aligned for the first time in UK map-making history, according to Ordnance Survey. M﻿ap experts said Scotland would become the focus of the triple alignment in coming years. T﻿hey said the converged line's 'last stop' on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh.
BBC

Ryan Mills: Sale Sharks sign former Wasps centre on deal until end of season

Sale Sharks have signed former Wasps centre Ryan Mills on a deal until the end of the season. The 30-year-old, who can also play fly-half, became a free agent when Wasps entered administration in October. Director of rugby Alex Sanderson told the Sale website: "He offers cover in an area...
BBC

Leicester: Willie Kirk replaces Lydia Bedford as Foxes boss

Leicester manager Lydia Bedford has stepped down as manager with director of women's football Willie Kirk taking over the Women's Super League side. Bedford and her assistant Nicola Williams both depart after the players were informed of the decision on Thursday. Leicester are bottom of the WSL table with no...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Qatar hiring spies and ‘fans’ paid for good PR: The countdown to the World Cup is on!

Long ago, we knew this World Cup was going to be tough to fully enjoy with a clean conscience. But the last two days have reminded us that there is so much more still to learn about the chicanery needed for Qatar to secure, maintain, and promote the 2022 World Cup. First there were reports in the AP and Reuters that the World Cup’s organizers are paying for “fans” to attend the tournament and provide good PR. The following day, Swiss outlet SRF was out with a blockbuster report detailing hundreds of millions of dollars spent by the Qatari government to spy on...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USWNT to make first New Zealand trip with January friendlies vs. Football Ferns

For the first time, the U.S. women’s national team is heading to New Zealand. U.S. Soccer has announced a pair of January friendlies for the USWNT against New Zealand, the co-host of the 2023 World Cup along with Australia. After training in New Zealand for six days, the USWNT will face the Football Ferns on January 18 at Sky Stadium in Wellington. The match will kick off at 4 p.m. local time, which will be 10 p.m. ET on January 17 in the United States. The second match will take place at Eden Park in Auckland on January 21 at 4 p.m. local...
BBC

Jurgen Klopp receives freedom of Liverpool honour

Football manager Jurgen Klopp has vowed to defend Liverpool "forever" as he received the freedom of the city. The Reds boss received the honour in a ceremony at Liverpool Town Hall on Wednesday evening. The 55-year-old German is only the second foreign national - after Nelson Mandela - to be...
SB Nation

Match Preview: Huddersfield Town v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!

(24th) Huddersfield Town v Sunderland (16th) Tickets: Tickets sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via Sky Sports via the red button and via Sunderland AFC - SAFC. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy