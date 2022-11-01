A takeaway delivery driver has died along with a second man after gunshots were fired in south London.They were killed in Railton Road, Brixton shortly before 8pm on Sunday after locals heard shots ring out and vehicles crashing.On Monday, a Deliveroo driver working near the scene said he knew one of the victims, who had been making his last delivery of the day when he died.Paulo Silva, 42, described him as a “good boy” and “young” and said he had been planning to go to Brazil in December.The Metropolitan Police have not yet confirmed the identities of those who died,...

4 DAYS AGO