BBC

Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed

Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords may be more reluctant to hold on to buy-to-let properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.

