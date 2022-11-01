Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed
Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords may be more reluctant to hold on to buy-to-let properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
Charities back UN envoy’s warning on further UK austerity
UN rapporteur’s concern is ‘wake-up call’ for Sunak government considering cuts to benefits
BT warns of more job losses as rising bills force bigger cost-cutting drive
Telecom giant blames 18% fall in profits on need for extra savings after £200m energy bill increase and soaring inflation
Comments / 0