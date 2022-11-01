ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Basketball player's post prompts reaction

By Morgan Winsor
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ViDnb_0iuEOKw100

Several fans clad in "Fight Antisemitism " shirts were seen sitting courtside at Monday night's basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers in New York City.

Last Thursday, Nets guard Kyrie Irving took to Twitter to post a link to the 2018 film "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" on Amazon Prime Video. The synopsis states that the movie, which is based on a 2015 book of the same name, "uncovers the true identity of the Children of Israel." The Associated Press reported that the film "includes anti-Jewish tropes."

Irving initially defended his right to share the link before deleting his tweet, amid a wave of backlash.

"I'm not going to stand down on anything I believe in," Irving said during Saturday's postgame press conference "I'm only going to get stronger because I'm not alone. I have a whole army around me."

MORE: Antisemitic message referencing Kanye West displayed outside Florida v. Georgia football game
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SaROu_0iuEOKw100
Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters - PHOTO: Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, no. 11, gives a thumbs up toward fans wearing shirts with the phrase "Fight Antisemitism" during the first half of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center in New York City on Oct. 31, 2022.

He noted that he is "not a divisive person when it comes to religion" and embraces "all walks of life."

“Did I do anything illegal? Did I hurt anybody?” he added. “Did I harm anybody? Am I going out and saying that I hate one specific group of people?”

However, Nets owner Joe Tsai said he was "disappointed" by Kyrie's tweet and that it "is hurtful to all of us."

"I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion," Tsai tweeted on Saturday. "This is bigger than basketball."

MORE: The cost to Adidas of cutting ties with Kanye West and Yeezy shoes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oO7rz_0iuEOKw100
Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters - PHOTO: Fans wearing shirts with the phrase "Fight Antisemitism" react during the first half of the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center in New York City on Oct. 31, 2022.

The NBA also criticized Kyrie's tweet in a statement on Saturday.

"Hate speech of any kind is unacceptable and runs counter to the NBA's values of equality, inclusion and respect," the professional basketball league said. "We believe we all have a role to play in ensuring such words or ideas, including antisemitic ones, are challenged and refuted and we will continue working with all members of the NBA community to ensure that everyone understands the impact of their words and actions."

The Anti-Defamation League, a New York-based Jewish civil rights organization, subsequently applauded the NBA and the Nets via Twitter "for responding quickly to condemn the promotion of #antisemitic hate speech."

It's not the first time Irving has stirred controversy for his beliefs. In recent years, he has publicly stated that the Earth is flat, promoted ideas from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and refused New York City's mandate to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the latter of which cost him a four-year contract extension with the Nets.

Comments / 32

Mark Lofton
4d ago

dam, I guess freedom of speech went out the F@#$n door. can't hurt anyone feelings. this is getting a bit ridiculous. if you have an opinion on certain things that makes you antisemitic. SMH

Reply(2)
6
Jerome Poole
4d ago

don't you dare say ANYTHING about Jews. how y'all leave Egypt black but turned white?!? evolution I guess. my grandfather is older than Israel. that's not their land

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

5-star prospects Rob Dillingham, A.J. Johnson from Kanye West's Donda Academy transfer, leaving program in shambles

In October 2021, Kanye West launched Donda Sports Academy and it quickly became an elite high school prep basketball team that was playing in top tournaments and showcases around the country. Five-star prospects Rob Dillingham and Zion Cruz were the first high-major prospects to join the team and soon others followed. West — also known as Ye — showed up periodically throughout the season and would sit courtside watching his young squad.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Anti-Semitic messages in support of Kanye West projected onto buildings in Florida

Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West amid antisemitism backlash. Messages in support of Kanye West’s anti-Semitic outbursts have been projected onto buildings in Florida. Days after two banners reading “End Jewish Supremacy in America” and “Honk if you know it’s the Jews” were displayed on an overpass in Jacksonville, similarly anti-Semitic messages stating “Kanye was right about the Jews” were projected onto buildings in the city.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022

The Pelicans host the Warriors in a late battle tonight in New Orleans! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Pelicans prediction and pick. The Warriors are coming off a one-point loss to the Orlando Magic last night. Stephen Curry scored 39 while Klay Thompson scored 27 in the loss. The Dubs are now just (3-6) on the season and will play a second of a back-to-back. Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins will be out for tonight due to rest. The Warriors will be without their top guys so the odds of them winning this game will be slim.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Are Kevin Durant, other Nets frustrated with Ben Simmons?

Saying it's been a bad start to the Brooklyn Nets' season would be an understatement. Following a drama-filled offseason, the Nets started 2-6 and have already fired their head coach. Making matters worse, Kyrie Irving has been at the center of an off-court controversy after he promoted an antisemitic film...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts as Nets rout Wizards without Irving, Simmons

No Kyrie Irving, no Ben Simmons, no problem for the Brooklyn Nets. With Irving serving the first game of his suspension Friday night, the Nets passed the Washington Wizards, 128-86. The 42-point margin of victory is easily a season-high for the Nets, as the 128 points scored and 86 points...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Lakers Twitter Crushes On Courtside Jeanie Buss

Los Angeles Lakers team majority owner Jeanie Buss pulled a Steve Ballmer, sitting near courtside last night during L.A.'s 130-116 Crypto.com Arena loss against a sharpshooting Lauri Markkanen and the visiting Utah Jazz. L.A.'s best player, All-Star forward LeBron James, battled through a sore left foot that seemed to hamper...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Darvin Ham: Lakers ‘Took A Huge Step Backward’

Worse, they gave up a ton of points, falling by a ridiculous 130-116 count. This from a Lakers team that had been taking great pride in its defense. But as Greg Anthony said on NBA TV, the Jazz seemed as if they were playing “five-on-zero.”. Lakers coach Darvin Ham...
CBS New York

Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving

Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving. The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its relationship with the Brooklyn guard, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs."The Nets made that move Thursday, and a day later, Nike made its decision as well."At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism," the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said. "To that end, we've made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 114, Warriors 105

Pelicans (5-3), Warriors (3-7) Based on who wasn’t available Friday for the visitors, a Western Conference game between Golden State and New Orleans seemed like a mismatch on paper, but the Warriors had no interest in making it an easy night for the Pelicans. Shorthanded Golden State battled for three-plus quarters, before the hosts ultimately pulled away, notching a victory in the Smoothie King Center.
KENNER, LA
CBS Chicago

Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says

HOUSTON (AP) — Migos rapper Takeoff is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed.Takeoff — who was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset — was 28.Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the bowling alley, which is on the third floor, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived.Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said.Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles, police said.Weeks ago, Quavo and Takeoff released their debut "Only Built for Infinity Links," without the third Migos member, Offset.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

‘BagGate’: Professional cornhole is latest sport to be rocked by cheating scandal

Professional cornhole has become the latest sport to be rocked by a cheating scandal after rival players accused each other of using illegal bean bags in the world championships this summer.The scandal, aptly dubbed “BagGate”, unfolded during the 2022 American Cornhole League (ACL) World Championships in Rock Hill, South Carolina, back in August when professional player Devon Harbaugh first complained that competitors Mark Richards and Philip Lopez – the number one ranking doubles team – appeared to be using bags smaller than required.The accusation led to a pause in the competition while the bags were inspected by officials,...
ROCK HILL, SC
ABC News

ABC News

894K+
Followers
188K+
Post
507M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy