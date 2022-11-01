ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

PopSugar

The Most Painful Parts of My Abortion Were the Shame and Stigma

This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was 16 and on birth-control...
IOWA STATE
People

Texas Woman Nearly Loses Her Life After Doctors Can't Legally Perform an Abortion: 'Their Hands Were Tied'

Amanda Zurawski was 18 weeks pregnant and out walking near her home in Austin, Texas, when she felt abnormal discharge and "what felt like water running down my leg." She made an appointment with her doctor, but wasn't too worried. "I was fairly certain that I'd be told this is normal," Amanda tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I fully expected them to send me home and all would be fine."
AUSTIN, TX
POPSUGAR

I'll Never Forget the Callousness the Doctor Showed Me During My Abortion

This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was 22, just barely, when...
Cadrene Heslop

Infants Were Alligator Bait In Florida

Documentaries show another unusual side of history. Many historical series recorded alligator bait practices in North and Central Florida. The reports said people used babies to lure alligators ashore. They believed the babies' dark skin color and cries attracted the creatures. Sometimes infants got taken from their parents. What happened in the past? Florida had over 28 powerful firms supplying alligator meat and leather.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Woman refused life-saving abortion in Missouri after her water broke 18-weeks into her pregnancy is forced to travel to Illinois for procedure: Feds now launch investigation into hospital

The federal government has launched its first investigation into a hospital after a woman was denied an abortion – despite experiencing a medical emergency. Mylissa Farmer, 41, was 18-weeks pregnant when her water broke, leaving her at risk of life-threatening complications - but the hospital refused to perform an abortion despite her 'baby dying inside her'.
MISSOURI STATE
POPSUGAR

I Was Able to Choose an Abortion, and It Saved My Life

This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. Content warning: The following essay briefly...
ALABAMA STATE
POPSUGAR

I Wish I'd Known That I Didn't Have to Go Through My Abortion Alone

This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. Content warning: The following essay contains...
ARIZONA STATE
Vice

She Feared Giving Birth Would Kill Her. She Fled Her State for an Abortion.

A week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 23-year-old woman decided that she couldn’t wait any longer. She needed a pregnancy test. She hadn’t had a period in weeks, but that hadn’t triggered any alarm bells. The young woman, who VICE News is identifying by the initial R. for privacy reasons, said her period frequently goes missing. But then the evidence started to mount. R.’s breasts started to swell and ache. On July 1, R. said, she went to Walgreens with her friend and picked up two boxes of pregnancy tests.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Mail

Pictured: Inside America's first mobile abortion clinic which will operate on outskirts of Kentucky and Missouri where procedure is outlawed

This is America's first mobile abortion clinic — a 37-foot long RV that will operate on the outskirts of states where the procedure has been outlawed. The clinic is operated by the women's health non-profit Planned Parenthood and will travel along the Illinois border to provide abortions to residents in Kentucky and Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
