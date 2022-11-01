Read full article on original website
Related
PopSugar
The Most Painful Parts of My Abortion Were the Shame and Stigma
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was 16 and on birth-control...
I Live In Alabama. Our Cruel New Abortion Law Has Made My Life Absolute Hell.
"They suggested I should simply carry the fetus to term and watch it die a slow, painful death before burying it in a child-sized coffin."
Texas Woman Nearly Loses Her Life After Doctors Can't Legally Perform an Abortion: 'Their Hands Were Tied'
Amanda Zurawski was 18 weeks pregnant and out walking near her home in Austin, Texas, when she felt abnormal discharge and "what felt like water running down my leg." She made an appointment with her doctor, but wasn't too worried. "I was fairly certain that I'd be told this is normal," Amanda tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I fully expected them to send me home and all would be fine."
I'll Never Forget the Callousness the Doctor Showed Me During My Abortion
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was 22, just barely, when...
Abortions late in pregnancy are a tragedy, not a talking point. Ask these women | Editorial
Imagine getting the most heartbreaking news possible about your deeply wanted pregnancy: Your baby has terrible deformities that will cause her to suffer and die, just moments after birth. Or she will live in a vegetative state hooked up to machines, or endanger a twin fetus. You’d struggle to absorb...
Cori Bush says doctors continued abortion procedure after she changed her mind: 'No, I’m not ready'
Democrat Congresswoman Cori Bush describes her experience telling doctors "No" while they ignored her and continued with an abortion she says she "was not ready for."
Texas woman nearly dies post-miscarriage after she was forced to carry the nonviable pregnancy
Amanda Zurkowski, a Texas woman who recently faced a second-trimester pregnancy loss, says she almost died from sepsis after she was forced to carry the nonviable pregnancy longer than she should have—all due to the Texas abortion ban. When the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier...
Little girl asks hilarious questions after learning her mom is pregnant: 'Did you open your tummy'
'I had no idea that was coming.'
Infants Were Alligator Bait In Florida
Documentaries show another unusual side of history. Many historical series recorded alligator bait practices in North and Central Florida. The reports said people used babies to lure alligators ashore. They believed the babies' dark skin color and cries attracted the creatures. Sometimes infants got taken from their parents. What happened in the past? Florida had over 28 powerful firms supplying alligator meat and leather.
Woman refused life-saving abortion in Missouri after her water broke 18-weeks into her pregnancy is forced to travel to Illinois for procedure: Feds now launch investigation into hospital
The federal government has launched its first investigation into a hospital after a woman was denied an abortion – despite experiencing a medical emergency. Mylissa Farmer, 41, was 18-weeks pregnant when her water broke, leaving her at risk of life-threatening complications - but the hospital refused to perform an abortion despite her 'baby dying inside her'.
I Was Able to Choose an Abortion, and It Saved My Life
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. Content warning: The following essay briefly...
I Wish I'd Known That I Didn't Have to Go Through My Abortion Alone
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. Content warning: The following essay contains...
PopSugar
I Had Seizures After Delivering My Kids. When I Got Pregnant Again, I Chose Abortion.
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. This was something I never thought...
She Feared Giving Birth Would Kill Her. She Fled Her State for an Abortion.
A week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 23-year-old woman decided that she couldn’t wait any longer. She needed a pregnancy test. She hadn’t had a period in weeks, but that hadn’t triggered any alarm bells. The young woman, who VICE News is identifying by the initial R. for privacy reasons, said her period frequently goes missing. But then the evidence started to mount. R.’s breasts started to swell and ache. On July 1, R. said, she went to Walgreens with her friend and picked up two boxes of pregnancy tests.
Pregnant Woman Who Turned Off Husband's Work Alarm Backed: 'Never Wakes Up'
Several users on Reddit criticized the husband, saying he needs to be grow up and "be an adult," advising the wife it is "not your job" to wake him up.
I Make It a Point to Discuss My Abortion With My 15-Year-Old Daughter
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was an 18-year-old freshman in...
Pictured: Inside America's first mobile abortion clinic which will operate on outskirts of Kentucky and Missouri where procedure is outlawed
This is America's first mobile abortion clinic — a 37-foot long RV that will operate on the outskirts of states where the procedure has been outlawed. The clinic is operated by the women's health non-profit Planned Parenthood and will travel along the Illinois border to provide abortions to residents in Kentucky and Missouri.
Mom Nervously Asks Man to Switch Airplane Seats and People Have Opinions
To be fair, she offered him a much better seat.
Woman Kicking Out Her Grieving Sister to Prioritize Her Foster Kid Backed
An estimated 23 million miscarriages occur every year worldwide, which equates to 44 pregnancy losses per minute, according to a 2021 study in The Lancet.
PopSugar
Given the State of Abortion Rights, I Don't Feel Safe Trying to Get Pregnant Again
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. Many physicians don't consider the treatment...
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0