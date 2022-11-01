Read full article on original website
I gave birth 48 hours after finding out I was pregnant – I thought I was just tired from my new job
A WOMAN was left shocked after giving birth 48 hours after finding out she was pregnant with her first child. Peyton Stover, a 23-year-old teacher from Nebraska, had just started a new job, and thought she was just tired from new role. Peyton revealed she had gone to the doctors...
Texas Woman Nearly Loses Her Life After Doctors Can't Legally Perform an Abortion: 'Their Hands Were Tied'
Amanda Zurawski was 18 weeks pregnant and out walking near her home in Austin, Texas, when she felt abnormal discharge and "what felt like water running down my leg." She made an appointment with her doctor, but wasn't too worried. "I was fairly certain that I'd be told this is normal," Amanda tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I fully expected them to send me home and all would be fine."
The Most Painful Parts of My Abortion Were the Shame and Stigma
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was 16 and on birth-control...
I'll Never Forget the Callousness the Doctor Showed Me During My Abortion
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was 22, just barely, when...
Pregnant Woman Banning Sister-in-Law's Baby Sleeping in New Cot Backed
"I don't feel comfortable with another child using my newborn's stuff," she said. "I can't explain why. It's just how I feel."
I was told my unborn baby was dead in the womb – until I asked key question
A MUM-to-be was wrongly told by doctors her unborn baby had died in the womb, before scans revealed her son was alive. Hannah Cole, 26, was admitted to Bradford Royal Infirmary in October after she experienced some unexpected bleeding while she was 22 weeks pregnant. After some scan doctors revealed...
Texas woman nearly dies post-miscarriage after she was forced to carry the nonviable pregnancy
Amanda Zurkowski, a Texas woman who recently faced a second-trimester pregnancy loss, says she almost died from sepsis after she was forced to carry the nonviable pregnancy longer than she should have—all due to the Texas abortion ban. When the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier...
Little girl asks hilarious questions after learning her mom is pregnant: 'Did you open your tummy'
'I had no idea that was coming.'
Man Comes Back from Deployment to Surprise Pregnant Wife Before Birth of Their First Child: 'No Words'
Cara Rahming got the surprise of a lifetime from her husband last month. Just one day before they welcomed their first child via cesarean section, she learned that her husband, Harold Leroy Rahming, came home early from his deployment in Iraq with the U.S. Army National Guard so that he could be there for the big moment.
I Live In Alabama. Our Cruel New Abortion Law Has Made My Life Absolute Hell.
"They suggested I should simply carry the fetus to term and watch it die a slow, painful death before burying it in a child-sized coffin."
My baby boy’s rare condition that means I have to hold him all day long – and move him every hour at night
HAVING children is tiring, but one mum has revealed she is up every hour with her little boy due to a rare condition. Charlene Stewart's baby Blake has spina bifida, which affects the spine and is usually apparent at birth. Because of this, the mum-of-five has to hold her baby...
Woman refused life-saving abortion in Missouri after her water broke 18-weeks into her pregnancy is forced to travel to Illinois for procedure: Feds now launch investigation into hospital
The federal government has launched its first investigation into a hospital after a woman was denied an abortion – despite experiencing a medical emergency. Mylissa Farmer, 41, was 18-weeks pregnant when her water broke, leaving her at risk of life-threatening complications - but the hospital refused to perform an abortion despite her 'baby dying inside her'.
Pregnant Woman Walking Out of Her Baby Shower Over In-Laws' Comments Backed
"This guy is a huge a**hole and I really hope OP divorces him," one user said.
Pregnant Woman Not Letting Baby's Dad Attend Scan After He Left Her Praised
An expectant mom has been backed online after revealing she has not invited the unborn child's father to an upcoming ultrasound scan. The pregnant woman is due to discover the child's sex at the scan but has yet to inform her ex, after he told her he "wasn't sure" if he wanted any involvement.
Pregnant Woman Who Turned Off Husband's Work Alarm Backed: 'Never Wakes Up'
Several users on Reddit criticized the husband, saying he needs to be grow up and "be an adult," advising the wife it is "not your job" to wake him up.
"I want to feed her too" Woman pressurizes daughter-in-law to formula feed baby
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My sister is pregnant with her second child and was recounting her ‘horror’ pregnancy stories with my mother and me.
What Is a Sunshine Baby?
Losing a baby can have profound emotional impacts. One way that parents process their grief is by naming and categorizing their experiences. The loss community has come up with various ways to describe the unique types of losses they've experienced, including familiar terms like "rainbow baby" or "angel baby." One lesser known, but meaningful term is "sunshine baby," which describes a baby born before a pregnancy loss.
I Had Seizures After Delivering My Kids. When I Got Pregnant Again, I Chose Abortion.
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. This was something I never thought...
I Make It a Point to Discuss My Abortion With My 15-Year-Old Daughter
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. I was an 18-year-old freshman in...
Under Ky laws, my pregnancy might have killed me. My story could happen to anyone.
OpEd: Women’s lives are on the ballot. Vote no on Amendment 2.
