Read full article on original website
Related
I Wanted to Keep My Baby More Than Anything
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. At the time of my abortion,...
I've lived out of my car for 3 years. Here are 10 mistakes people make when living on the road for the first time.
Living out of your vehicle has a learning curve. From over-posting on social media to underestimating the winter, there are some pitfalls to avoid.
‘He would have done the most extraordinary things’: the shock of losing a loved one to Sads
Patrick Walters was in the throes of first love when his apparently healthy partner died in his sleep. How close are we to understanding ‘sudden arrhythmic death syndrome’?
Business Insider
When I became a mom, I was shocked to find out people think staying at home is only for wealthy parents. That doesn't resemble my life at all.
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. I had no idea many millennials...
The Conjoined Twins that had over 21 children
Despite their condition, the Bunker twins made the most of their situation. The Cheng and Eng Bunker twins were conjoined twins who were famous in their time, and again in modern times due to their unique condition. Conjoined twins are very rare and so the understanding of them is still quite limited. Cheng and Eng were born in 1811 in Siam, now Thailand. They were connected by a chest ligament with their livers fused together, sharing a liver. This made them constant companions for life. The twins moved to America at the age of 21 after being exhibited as a sideshow attraction.
Good News Network
I Waited 24 Years to Kiss My Childhood Best Friend–Now We’re Engaged After I Revealed My Secret
A woman who waited 24 years for a first kiss with her childhood best friend is now engaged to be married to him—after keeping her feelings a secret for over two decades. Kate MacNeil and Paul Damon were tied at the hip when they met as young teens in Williamsburg, Virginia in 1997.
Party Canceled After a Mother-In-Law Reveals a Secret About Her Unborn Grandchild
Anyone who has experienced pregnancy can attest to the fact that it is a period of immense change, both physically and psychologically. Not only is your body undergoing changes you didn't anticipate, but you're also experiencing a wide range of feelings, from joy to worry to anger. And your in-laws, whether they are next door or across the country, may also need to be dealt with during this time. So while dealing with family can be difficult under the best of circumstances, pregnancy can add an extra layer of stress.
Woman Wonders If She's A Jerk For Refusing To Take In Her Fiancé's Orphaned 12 Y.O. Half-Brother
A 20-something-year-old lady posted her story on the thread explaining how her fiancé's (also in his late 20s) ultimatum led to their breakup.
Man Refusing to Eat Wife's Birthday Cake and Baking His Own Instead Cheered
In a viral Reddit post, the man said he had always had a chocolate-covered cherry cake for every birthday.
Nurse sparks outrage over her treatment of Black pregnant woman
Footage of a nurse's treatment of a pregnant Black woman has gone viral. In the awful video, a woman named Jillian, 25, is berated by a nurse at a Philadelphia clinic. The incident occurred on 6 October, when the expectant mum went to pick up a pre-approved doctor's note. Jillian...
A 9-year-old just perfectly broke down what living with autism is like for him.
George Yionoulis is pretty much your typical 9-year-old. The fourth-grader from Raleigh, North Carolina, loves "Harry Potter," making art, and eating tacos. Oh, and he loooooooves dancing. The kid has some serious moves. While it's pretty easy to understand why George loves tacos (who doesn't?), there are some things George...
Mom Nervously Asks Man to Switch Airplane Seats and People Have Opinions
To be fair, she offered him a much better seat.
Meghan Markle Says 17-Month-Old Lilibet Has Started Walking: "I'm in the Thick of It"
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's youngest child is on the move. In the Nov. 1 episode of her podcast, "Archetypes," Markle revealed that 17-month-old Lilibet has taken her first steps and started walking. "I'm in the thick of it — toddling," the mom of two said of the princess's latest milestone.
Person doesn't want to pay for AC repairs to help out their dying father
A Home With Trees And A Yard Around ItScott Webb/Unsplash. When you have a family member like a parent that needs help, you may think that they deserve to get anything they need. Perhaps you view it another way and wouldn't help a parent with something, especially if you had a rocky past with them.
My Friend Bad-Mouthed My Fiancé At My Engagement Party—What Should I Do?
"She said that she is very unhappy, and it's hard for her to be happy for me at the moment."
Khloé Kardashian Is a Mom of 2 — See Photos of Her Daughter and Son
If there's one thing we can say about the Kardashian and Jenner kids and babies, it's that they're all absolutely adorable. Khloé Kardashian shares two children with ex Tristan Thompson, whom she dated on and off for several years until the former couple ultimately split for good in December 2021 after the NBA player fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.
Dad Makes Secret Passage Way to Playroom for Daughters and It’s Too Cool
Father-of-the-Year right there!
Outrage as Man Dumps Pregnant Girlfriend After 8 Years but 'Wants Her Baby'
The internet has urged a woman to start taking legal advice after her partner left her while eight months pregnant and his new girlfriend started making parenting demands. In a post shared on Mumsnet on Friday, under the username EJLx, the soon-to-be mom wrote that she is about eight months pregnant with a baby girl, which both she and her partner of eight years wanted very much and planned. Until a few months ago, she was living the dream, but when she was about six months pregnant, things started to change.
Woman Refusing To Host Brother Over Christmas Backed: 'Not Your Child'
"We have a toddler and I just really want to be able to have Christmas Day just us," said the woman.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0