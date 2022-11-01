ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mother-in-Law Says Son “Will Not Be Happy Living with a Large Walrus” to Pregnant Daughter-in-Law

Weight stigma, also called sizeism, is discrimination or prejudice against people who are overweight or obese. It can take many forms, from subtle comments and jokes to more overt forms of discrimination, such as refusing to hire someone because of their weight. Due to our society's obsession with being thin, sizeism can lead to name-calling and passive-aggressive comments from close friends and family.
A Woman Who Got Pregnant From A Tinder Hookup Wonders If It’s “Morally Wrong” To Keep The Baby

Surprise pregnancies can inspire a range of emotions: joy, terror, complete shock, or, more often than not, a wild mixture of the aforementioned feelings and then some. A woman who learned she was pregnant five weeks after hooking up with a Tinder date asked Reddit if she was in the wrong for wanting to keep the child and raise them herself, even though her Tinder date made it clear that he does not want to be a dad.
'You are living in sin!' Mississippi Methodist reverend refuses to baptize baby because her parents aren't wed and because grandma is also in unmarried relationship

A young couple in Mississippi wanted their new baby to be baptized at their church, but said the reverend sent them a letter refusing to perform the sacred ceremony because they were not married and 'living in sin.'. Kamri Mclendon, 18, and her boyfriend of two years, Tristan Mcphail, are...
2 men arrive to pick up their daughter from school, discover it's the same girl

WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men discovered they were - relationally at least - fathers to a young girl when the two met to pick her up from school. According to a series of TikTok videos posted by user @Sheena_20200, who tends the front desk at that school, the two men came in at separate times right before dismissal to check out a young girl each claimed was their daughter.
Christian doctor with 17 years of experience sues hospital for 'sacking her when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it violates her faith'

A Christian doctor with 17 years experience at a Michigan hospital is now suing her former employer, claiming they sacked her and called her 'evil' when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it went against her religious beliefs. Valerie Kloosterman worked as a physician assistant for Michigan Health...
Woman who has ‘never been pregnant’ claims in Boston Globe piece to have had multiple life-saving abortions

The Boston Globe published a piece from a woman who claimed she had multiple abortions before the age of 21 despite never being pregnant. The opinion piece headlined, "My first abortion occurred at age 11. Then there were the others," was written by Lora-Ellen McKinney, who is a "pediatric psychologist, an activist artist, and a proud dog mom" according to the Globe. The article was published last week but resurfaced on Sunday when The Daily Caller noticed the headline didn’t align with the story told by McKinney for the Globe’s The Emancipator section that focuses on racial justice and equity.
Triplets discover at age 19 how they were conceived

Triplet sisters Savannah, Samantha and Sydney Harper found out at age 19 that they were not biologically related to their mother, a revelation that tested — and ultimately strengthened — their family relationship. One night three years ago, Sydney and Savannah, now 22, were watching a TV show...
