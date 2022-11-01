Read full article on original website
ABC News
Mom speaks out after 14-year-old daughter was denied arthritis medication due to abortion law
For the past decade, Kaitlin Preble of Tucson, Arizona, said she has gone to her local pharmacy each month to pick up her daughter's prescription for methotrexate, a drug that is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, among other things. Preble's daughter, Emma Thompson, was diagnosed at age 3 with juvenile...
I didn’t realise I’d given my daughter rude initials until she was a month old – then it was too late to change it
THEY thought they'd picked out a gorgeous name for their baby girl. But when she was a month old, Scarlett and her husband realised the moniker had left their daughter Amalie with some very inappropriate initials. "When mummy and daddy give you the initials ABJ without even thinking what that...
Mother-in-Law Says Son “Will Not Be Happy Living with a Large Walrus” to Pregnant Daughter-in-Law
Weight stigma, also called sizeism, is discrimination or prejudice against people who are overweight or obese. It can take many forms, from subtle comments and jokes to more overt forms of discrimination, such as refusing to hire someone because of their weight. Due to our society's obsession with being thin, sizeism can lead to name-calling and passive-aggressive comments from close friends and family.
A Woman Who Got Pregnant From A Tinder Hookup Wonders If It’s “Morally Wrong” To Keep The Baby
Surprise pregnancies can inspire a range of emotions: joy, terror, complete shock, or, more often than not, a wild mixture of the aforementioned feelings and then some. A woman who learned she was pregnant five weeks after hooking up with a Tinder date asked Reddit if she was in the wrong for wanting to keep the child and raise them herself, even though her Tinder date made it clear that he does not want to be a dad.
I Live In Alabama. Our Cruel New Abortion Law Has Made My Life Absolute Hell.
"They suggested I should simply carry the fetus to term and watch it die a slow, painful death before burying it in a child-sized coffin."
I was told my unborn baby was dead in the womb – until I asked key question
A MUM-to-be was wrongly told by doctors her unborn baby had died in the womb, before scans revealed her son was alive. Hannah Cole, 26, was admitted to Bradford Royal Infirmary in October after she experienced some unexpected bleeding while she was 22 weeks pregnant. After some scan doctors revealed...
Little girl asks hilarious questions after learning her mom is pregnant: 'Did you open your tummy'
'I had no idea that was coming.'
'You are living in sin!' Mississippi Methodist reverend refuses to baptize baby because her parents aren't wed and because grandma is also in unmarried relationship
A young couple in Mississippi wanted their new baby to be baptized at their church, but said the reverend sent them a letter refusing to perform the sacred ceremony because they were not married and 'living in sin.'. Kamri Mclendon, 18, and her boyfriend of two years, Tristan Mcphail, are...
A Colorado mother who gave birth to twins found out her nurses have the same names that she chose for her babies
Lauren Meehan learned that two nurses who helped deliver her twin babies had the same names that she picked out for them. "It will be a funny story to tell our girls," she said.
KTUL
2 men arrive to pick up their daughter from school, discover it's the same girl
WASHINGTON (TND) — Two men discovered they were - relationally at least - fathers to a young girl when the two met to pick her up from school. According to a series of TikTok videos posted by user @Sheena_20200, who tends the front desk at that school, the two men came in at separate times right before dismissal to check out a young girl each claimed was their daughter.
Christian doctor with 17 years of experience sues hospital for 'sacking her when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it violates her faith'
A Christian doctor with 17 years experience at a Michigan hospital is now suing her former employer, claiming they sacked her and called her 'evil' when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it went against her religious beliefs. Valerie Kloosterman worked as a physician assistant for Michigan Health...
Nobody Knew She Existed Except Her Parents And Siblings — The Case Of Nadine Lockwood
In the summer of 1996, the people of Washington Heights were shocked to learn that a mother had starved her baby to death under their wing. But more terrifying was her reason behind it.
A Young Victim Of Incest Was Denied An Abortion In Florida And Forced To Travel For Care, Planned Parenthood Said
A child who was the victim of incest was denied an abortion in Florida since the state instituted its 15-week ban in July, the local Planned Parenthood chapter told BuzzFeed News. The GOP-controlled state legislature allowed exceptions to the 15-week ban in order to save the pregnant person's life, prevent...
An Unhinged Mother-In-Law Demanded To Hold Newborn Grandkid Before Anyone Else
Becoming a grandmother is a beautiful thing: you get to see your own children become parents themselves, you get to see your legacy passed down to yet another generation, and — apparently — you get to make absolutely ridiculous demands of your daughter-in-law and then sulk when she doesn’t cooperate with your utter madness.
My Child Brought Home This Horrifying Pamphlet From School. I'm Furious — And You Should Be Too.
"I opened the pamphlet and saw two simple sketches of a naked, genderless child, labeled 'FRONT' and 'BACK.' I choked up as I realized what I was meant to do."
Woman who has ‘never been pregnant’ claims in Boston Globe piece to have had multiple life-saving abortions
The Boston Globe published a piece from a woman who claimed she had multiple abortions before the age of 21 despite never being pregnant. The opinion piece headlined, "My first abortion occurred at age 11. Then there were the others," was written by Lora-Ellen McKinney, who is a "pediatric psychologist, an activist artist, and a proud dog mom" according to the Globe. The article was published last week but resurfaced on Sunday when The Daily Caller noticed the headline didn’t align with the story told by McKinney for the Globe’s The Emancipator section that focuses on racial justice and equity.
Quentin Simon’s mom Leilani Simon ‘tried to overdose with kids nearby’ & toddler’s brother had ‘bruises’ ex claims
A DAD has expressed his deep concern about his son's safety and is "questioning everything" after his little boy's mom was named as the sole suspect in the presumed death of one of her other children. Police in Chatham County, Georgia said on Thursday that Leilani Simon is the primary...
TODAY.com
Triplets discover at age 19 how they were conceived
Triplet sisters Savannah, Samantha and Sydney Harper found out at age 19 that they were not biologically related to their mother, a revelation that tested — and ultimately strengthened — their family relationship. One night three years ago, Sydney and Savannah, now 22, were watching a TV show...
Boyfriend’s Family Invites Partner to Thanksgiving Dinner, Then Asks Them to Pay For It
There are some universal qualities that many people just don't find attractive in others, such as a lack of cleanliness or personal hygiene. Lack of personal responsibility is yet another deficiency folks really can't stomach in a romantic partner. Of course, one of the biggest turn-offs is cheapness. Article continues...
"Blood is thicker than water" Woman gives up adopted daughter because of boyfriend
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My father’s best friend’s daughter, Katherine, is crazy about babies. Even as a teenager, she would volunteer to sit out of trips and functions to babysit children.
