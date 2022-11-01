Read full article on original website
Related
Infants Were Alligator Bait In Florida
Documentaries show another unusual side of history. Many historical series recorded alligator bait practices in North and Central Florida. The reports said people used babies to lure alligators ashore. They believed the babies' dark skin color and cries attracted the creatures. Sometimes infants got taken from their parents. What happened in the past? Florida had over 28 powerful firms supplying alligator meat and leather.
Behind the Arizona Drop Box ‘Vigilantes,’ Reporters Find a ‘Well-Organized’ Dark Money Group Tied to Conspiracy Theory Film
Listen to the full episode on Apple, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe. As lawsuits surrounding the Arizona drop box “vigilantes” swirled in court, an obscure group called Clean Elections USA and its Steve Bannon-linked founder took focus in the litigation. Investigative journalists specializing in elections, however, unpacked the less-covered role of True the Vote, a right-wing dark money group that’s been an influential force in conservative politics for more than a decade.
Vote for DeSantis all you want, but stop normalizing hate, anti-Semitism in Florida | Opinion
Fabiola Santiago asks: Why are we tolerating people among us who are intent on giving wings to bigotry?
Vacations to Mexico Are Apparently Being Ruined by Huge Piles of 'Smelly Seaweed'
If you're planning a vacation in Florida, the east coast of Mexico and parts of the Caribbean, do your research before you book. Obviously, weather concerns, especially during hurricane season, should be taken into consideration. But there's another natural phenomenon that could quickly tank your tropical vacation- sargassum. This thick,...
Here's Where Abortion Is on the Ballot — And How to Help Besides Voting
When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, it guaranteed that every future statewide election could change Americans' access to abortion. Changes to state laws have already been swift: as of Nov. 3, more than a dozen states ban abortion at or before six weeks of pregnancy. Although...
Covered California open enrollment begins. What to know about signing up, subsidies and more
A new Biden administration rule will make more families eligible for subsidized health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Covered California estimates that more than 600,000 Californians could benefit.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0