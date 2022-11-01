ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

I Wanted to Keep My Baby More Than Anything

This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. At the time of my abortion,...
NEVADA STATE
Newsweek

Outrage as Man Dumps Pregnant Girlfriend After 8 Years but 'Wants Her Baby'

The internet has urged a woman to start taking legal advice after her partner left her while eight months pregnant and his new girlfriend started making parenting demands. In a post shared on Mumsnet on Friday, under the username EJLx, the soon-to-be mom wrote that she is about eight months pregnant with a baby girl, which both she and her partner of eight years wanted very much and planned. Until a few months ago, she was living the dream, but when she was about six months pregnant, things started to change.
Salon

Linda Villarosa lays bare an uncomfortable truth in U.S. health care

This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. The premise of Linda Villarosa's book Under the Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and on the Health of Our Nation is simply stated. "The poor health outcomes of the world's wealthiest nation are often presented as a mystery, yet their root causes are hiding in plain sight," she writes. Those root causes are inequality and discrimination, and feeding those roots is racism.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boomer Magazine

Unmannered Child, Concerned Grandmother

A concerned grandmother is unsure how to teach her grandson some table manners without being an interfering nag. See what advice advice columnist Amy Dickinson says in this edition of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. I am facing a dilemma: My 9-year-old grandson needs to be taught some table manners!
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy