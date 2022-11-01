Read full article on original website
I Wanted to Keep My Baby More Than Anything
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. At the time of my abortion,...
Judge allows lawsuit by Pennsylvania moms over first-grade transgender lessons to move forward
A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled against a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by parents who allege their children's first-grade teacher violated district policy, state law and the Constitution by teaching children about gender dysphoria and transgender transitioning. Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti ruled Oct. 27 in...
LR-131: Montana could establish law that makes any infant born alive a legal person
Residents in Montana will now decide on a statute that would require medical providers to save any infant born alive.
Woman Canceling $12K Check to Help Infertile Friend After Her 'Joke' Backed
"Everything about IVF feels like a slap in the face... to have a friend slap you in the face by pulling the money offer is so wrong," an expert told Newsweek.
Dr. Phil guest shocked by the dumbing down of America's children: 'a coverup within the... system'
Dr. Phil and his guest expressed shock Tuesday on the dumbing down of America's children in schools over the past few decades. "There is a sellout going on… instead of figuring out innovative ways to teach our kids and close the gap; it's like the system is caving to the least and meeting these kids where they are instead of bringing it up to standard," Dr. Phil said.
Mom Nervously Asks Man to Switch Airplane Seats and People Have Opinions
To be fair, she offered him a much better seat.
Woman Wonders If She's A Jerk For Refusing To Take In Her Fiancé's Orphaned 12 Y.O. Half-Brother
A 20-something-year-old lady posted her story on the thread explaining how her fiancé's (also in his late 20s) ultimatum led to their breakup.
'Leave Him': Man Slammed for Telling Fiancée to Pay for His Medical Bills
"Thank God you're seeing him for who he really is BEFORE you bind yourself to him legally," one user said.
Woman Kicking Out Her Grieving Sister to Prioritize Her Foster Kid Backed
An estimated 23 million miscarriages occur every year worldwide, which equates to 44 pregnancy losses per minute, according to a 2021 study in The Lancet.
Groom Uninviting Father Who Refuses to Pay Dragged Online: 'Entitled'
"Unless there's more to the story and your parents' actions that you're not telling, you're being unreasonable and jumping the gun," wrote one Reddit user.
Outrage as Man Dumps Pregnant Girlfriend After 8 Years but 'Wants Her Baby'
The internet has urged a woman to start taking legal advice after her partner left her while eight months pregnant and his new girlfriend started making parenting demands. In a post shared on Mumsnet on Friday, under the username EJLx, the soon-to-be mom wrote that she is about eight months pregnant with a baby girl, which both she and her partner of eight years wanted very much and planned. Until a few months ago, she was living the dream, but when she was about six months pregnant, things started to change.
Person doesn't want to pay for AC repairs to help out their dying father
A Home With Trees And A Yard Around ItScott Webb/Unsplash. When you have a family member like a parent that needs help, you may think that they deserve to get anything they need. Perhaps you view it another way and wouldn't help a parent with something, especially if you had a rocky past with them.
Outrage as Parents Ask Daughter to Spend Less Time With Her Boyfriend
"It's understandable she wants to keep some distance between you and a new relationship," one user wrote.
Linda Villarosa lays bare an uncomfortable truth in U.S. health care
This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. The premise of Linda Villarosa's book Under the Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and on the Health of Our Nation is simply stated. "The poor health outcomes of the world's wealthiest nation are often presented as a mystery, yet their root causes are hiding in plain sight," she writes. Those root causes are inequality and discrimination, and feeding those roots is racism.
Woman Backed For Causing 'Scene' After Sisters-In-Law Announced Pregnancies
"This was needlessly cruel," a Reddit user wrote. "I can't begin to believe that they thought this was OK."
Redditor Gets Sweet Revenge On Plane After Couple Trick Her To Switch Seats
What would you do when you discover a passenger lied about their seating arrangement to trick you into the much-dreaded middle seat?
Woman Refusing To Host Brother Over Christmas Backed: 'Not Your Child'
"We have a toddler and I just really want to be able to have Christmas Day just us," said the woman.
Mom Cheered for Refusing To Babysit Son's Girlfriend's Baby: 'Said No'
"I don't want any major responsibilities right now and honestly, the baby isn't really my grandchild," said the woman in the Reddit post.
Unmannered Child, Concerned Grandmother
A concerned grandmother is unsure how to teach her grandson some table manners without being an interfering nag. See what advice advice columnist Amy Dickinson says in this edition of “Ask Amy.”. Dear Amy:. I am facing a dilemma: My 9-year-old grandson needs to be taught some table manners!
Woman Refusing to Take in Grieving Brother-in-Law After Sister Died Cheered
"We've had more than our fair share of disagreements in the past. He tried to sue me," wrote the Reddit poster in explanation.
