I Wanted to Keep My Baby More Than Anything
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. At the time of my abortion,...
Mom Nervously Asks Man to Switch Airplane Seats and People Have Opinions
To be fair, she offered him a much better seat.
Woman Wonders If She's A Jerk For Refusing To Take In Her Fiancé's Orphaned 12 Y.O. Half-Brother
A 20-something-year-old lady posted her story on the thread explaining how her fiancé's (also in his late 20s) ultimatum led to their breakup.
Woman Kicking Out Her Grieving Sister to Prioritize Her Foster Kid Backed
An estimated 23 million miscarriages occur every year worldwide, which equates to 44 pregnancy losses per minute, according to a 2021 study in The Lancet.
'Leave Him': Man Slammed for Telling Fiancée to Pay for His Medical Bills
"Thank God you're seeing him for who he really is BEFORE you bind yourself to him legally," one user said.
Woman Canceling $12K Check to Help Infertile Friend After Her 'Joke' Backed
"Everything about IVF feels like a slap in the face... to have a friend slap you in the face by pulling the money offer is so wrong," an expert told Newsweek.
Man Bashed for Asking Girlfriend to Remove Prosthetic Leg Around Him
The young woman says she lost her leg in a childhood car accident, and it's been a "source of trauma" for her, due to bullying and rejection from past partners.
Woman Backed For Causing 'Scene' After Sisters-In-Law Announced Pregnancies
"This was needlessly cruel," a Reddit user wrote. "I can't begin to believe that they thought this was OK."
Outrage as Parents Ask Daughter to Spend Less Time With Her Boyfriend
"It's understandable she wants to keep some distance between you and a new relationship," one user wrote.
Woman Waiting for Apology After Friend Books Vacation Same Weekend as Birthday Plans Organized Months Ago
A woman was left frustrated after her forgetful friend overlooked their birthday plans together and booked an international trip instead. Sharing her story on Mumsnet, the woman claimed her friend is "chronically late" and frequently forgets their plans. Several months ago, she and the friend decided to plan something nice...
Man Backed for Telling Sister-In-Law to 'Shut Up' About Her Miscarriage
"20 weeks now huh, I remember feeling the baby at 20 weeks. Sadly we lost him at 21," the OP's sister-in-law said to his wife.
Groom Uninviting Father Who Refuses to Pay Dragged Online: 'Entitled'
"Unless there's more to the story and your parents' actions that you're not telling, you're being unreasonable and jumping the gun," wrote one Reddit user.
'My Friend Said She'd Rather Have an Abortion Than a Child Like Mine'
In this original Newsweek essay, parent Liz Brown details a shocking moment with a friend.
Woman Slammed for Tricking Friend Into Wearing 'Horrible' Outfit
"It sounds like a jealousy stunt. Does she often undermine you?" asked one Mumsnet user.
Woman Dumping Boyfriend Due to His Friends 'Ignoring Her' Sparks Debate
"There's a bit of 'divide and conquer' going on and testing his loyalties, which is unpleasant for both of us," wrote the poster on Mumsnet.
Print Magazine
Poor Man’s Feast: When I Stopped Laughing
It was something I hadn’t considered, something that I hadn’t even thought about until a new friend— the kind who shows up in your life fully formed— said to me one day when Susan and I were having dinner with her and her husband: But you’re so funny—
Woman Backed for Disinviting Adopted Sister From Wedding: 'Beyond Upset'
"Apparently, I was never a sister to her," said the heartbroken bride-to-be.
Man Bashed for 'Ruining' Date Night with Girlfriend: 'Poor Woman'
"Killing the vibe ruins the whole night and it sounds like you probably do this a lot," one user commented on the post.
Woman furious at fiance for ruining vacation by taking in his children
Dating a single dad isn’t the same as dating a bachelor. Since single parents will be responsible for their kids and they might prioritize them over dates or vacations. Also, due to this, one has to be flexible to shift plans and involve the children, if necessary.
Woman Backed for Banning Mom From Disability Group: 'Our Safe Space'
"The purpose of the group is to have a support network of other parents with disabilities," explained the Redditor in the now-viral post.
