One in three women of reproductive age in the U.S. now live over an hour away from the closest abortion clinic, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Tuesday. Before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the average travel time to a clinic was less than 30 minutes.
Reproductive justice advocates have been concerned about abortion-access deserts, or large swaths of the country where abortions are illegal, since it first became apparent that the constitutional right to this medical care was in jeopardy. A new study is putting numbers to this dangerous phenomenon. According to a recent report...
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Abortion is a hot-button topic this election, since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturned Roe v. Wade and made abortion rights a question for individual states to settle. Many voters are making their midterm decisions based on this single issue.
The number of online requests for abortion pills has surged nationwide in the months following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, with the largest increases being reported in states that now have total or near-total bans on abortions.
In June, when the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision, which gave Americans broad access to abortion, many across the country were concerned and even alarmed. After all, the decision rolled back what many people saw as a lifetime of freedoms, as the court reversed federal protections...
Daily requests for medication abortion have more than doubled since the Supreme Court's draft decision leaked, according to new research.
LGBT Wedding Cake(shutterstock) The First Amendment of the United States Constitution protects the right to freedom of religion and freedom of expression from government interference. It prohibits any laws that establish a national religion, impede the free exercise of religion, abridge the freedom of speech, infringe upon the freedom of the press, interfere with the right to peaceably assemble, or prohibit citizens from petitioning for a governmental redress of grievances.
