64% of expectant mothers have a baby shower, and 72% of those people have multiple baby showers to cater to different groups of family and friends. This provides the mom-to-be with the opportunity to celebrate with all the special people in her life and stock up on all the necessities they need for the new baby without breaking the bank. It's usually a time of joy and excitement but that wasn't the case for one woman. U/LorenaCosta2005 took to the internet to post about the shower for her baby that she didn't get an invite to.

15 DAYS AGO