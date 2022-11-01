ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: Family shot before house fire in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission rejected a zoning change request for a proposed student housing project in Tech Terrace. The panel said the density of the students and vehicles was not appropriate for the lot. Details here: Public hearing ends in vote...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Two Brothers Attempt to Hide Alley Shooting From Lubbock Police

A Lubbock man was injured after being accidently shot over the weekend. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to University Medical Center on Saturday, October 29, just before 9 p.m.. A man was transported to University Medical Center, via private vehicle, after being reportedly shot in an alley behind his family's home in the 2500 block of Bates Street.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Court documents reveal new details about how a Lubbock family was killed in South Lubbock on October 26, 2022. The court documents show it was an apparent murder-suicide. Police and fire officials are investigating the murder of the family. The records identify the suspect as among the dead, William David Boyles, 48, who is listed as a resident of the home. Family members say he went by David.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Thursday morning top stories: Pickup truck driver injured in major crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Second suspect in custody for September 2021 murder. Police made a second arrest in the drive-by shooting death of Dominigo Sirir. 19-year-old Adam Villarreal is charged with murder along with Catelyn Pina who surrendered to police last month. Details here: Second suspect in...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Man Accused of Pointing Shotgun at Girlfriend During Argument

Lubbock Police are still looking for a man that was accused of pointing a sawed-off shotgun at his girlfriend during an argument. Lubbock Police responded to a home along North I-17 at around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, October 29th for reports of shots fired. On arrival, the victim told police that she had been in an argument with her boyfriend. KAMC News reports this fight eventually became physical, culminating with the suspect pointing the shotgun at the victim.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Thursday morning crash turned fatal

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Thursday morning collision that left a 64-year-old man dead. Officers were called to the 400 block of Texas Avenue on November 3, at 9:06 a.m. for reports of a collision with injuries involving a SUV and an armored truck.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation of a collision in the 4900 block of South Loop 289 that left Anthony Deleon, 30, with serious injuries. According to PD’s update, Deleon was driving westbound on the access road when he collided with the rear...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Previous documents gave details on suspect’s involvement in 2021 Lubbock murder

LUBBOCK, Texas — A murder charge was filed Wednesday against Adam Villarreal, 19, for the shooting death of Domingo Siri. Villarreal was already in jail for other charges. EverythingLubbock.com was unable to get the murder warrant against Villarreal on Wednesday. However, he was mentioned in the warrant against Catelyn Pina who was arrested October 5, also […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Semi overturns on E. FM 40, one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are responding to an overturned semi that was carrying diesel fuel at 10515 E. FM 40, between Roosevelt and Acuff. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Jaws of life were requested and Roosevelt Fire was on scene to...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

UPDATED: Heavy rescue called for crash on S. Loop and Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating the crash that occurred in the 4900 block of South Loop 289. LFR and LPD responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on the westbound access road just after 7:30 p.m. LPD...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy