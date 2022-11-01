Read full article on original website
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Family shot before house fire in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Lubbock Planning and Zoning Commission rejected a zoning change request for a proposed student housing project in Tech Terrace. The panel said the density of the students and vehicles was not appropriate for the lot. Details here: Public hearing ends in vote...
Two Brothers Attempt to Hide Alley Shooting From Lubbock Police
A Lubbock man was injured after being accidently shot over the weekend. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to University Medical Center on Saturday, October 29, just before 9 p.m.. A man was transported to University Medical Center, via private vehicle, after being reportedly shot in an alley behind his family's home in the 2500 block of Bates Street.
fox34.com
Records: Four dead in south Lubbock result of murder-suicide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Court documents reveal new details about how a Lubbock family was killed in South Lubbock on October 26, 2022. The court documents show it was an apparent murder-suicide. Police and fire officials are investigating the murder of the family. The records identify the suspect as among the dead, William David Boyles, 48, who is listed as a resident of the home. Family members say he went by David.
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Pickup truck driver injured in major crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Second suspect in custody for September 2021 murder. Police made a second arrest in the drive-by shooting death of Dominigo Sirir. 19-year-old Adam Villarreal is charged with murder along with Catelyn Pina who surrendered to police last month. Details here: Second suspect in...
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Investigators suspect arson in Lubbock house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police made an arrest in the deadly shooting of Severo Losoya last month near North Ave. R and Auburn. Details here: Man charged with murder following late October shooting in North Lubbock. Lubbock County body identified. Pelosi suspect held without bail. The man...
Lubbock Man Accused of Pointing Shotgun at Girlfriend During Argument
Lubbock Police are still looking for a man that was accused of pointing a sawed-off shotgun at his girlfriend during an argument. Lubbock Police responded to a home along North I-17 at around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, October 29th for reports of shots fired. On arrival, the victim told police that she had been in an argument with her boyfriend. KAMC News reports this fight eventually became physical, culminating with the suspect pointing the shotgun at the victim.
everythinglubbock.com
Thursday morning crash turned fatal
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Thursday morning collision that left a 64-year-old man dead. Officers were called to the 400 block of Texas Avenue on November 3, at 9:06 a.m. for reports of a collision with injuries involving a SUV and an armored truck.
Multiple People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Thursday. The crash happened in the Marsha Sharp intersection of Buddy Holly Avenue.
Warrant reveals murder after gunshots, house fire in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A search warrant said William David Boyles was the “suspect” in a murder which left Boyles and three other people dead. Lubbock police officers were called during the early morning hours of October 26 to a home in the 4100 block of 124th Street for gunshots. Officers arrived and found the home […]
KCBD
Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation of a collision in the 4900 block of South Loop 289 that left Anthony Deleon, 30, with serious injuries. According to PD’s update, Deleon was driving westbound on the access road when he collided with the rear...
Previous documents gave details on suspect’s involvement in 2021 Lubbock murder
LUBBOCK, Texas — A murder charge was filed Wednesday against Adam Villarreal, 19, for the shooting death of Domingo Siri. Villarreal was already in jail for other charges. EverythingLubbock.com was unable to get the murder warrant against Villarreal on Wednesday. However, he was mentioned in the warrant against Catelyn Pina who was arrested October 5, also […]
KCBD
Semi overturns on E. FM 40, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are responding to an overturned semi that was carrying diesel fuel at 10515 E. FM 40, between Roosevelt and Acuff. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Jaws of life were requested and Roosevelt Fire was on scene to...
Lubbock man uses gun to defend himself during burglary, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man used a gun to defend himself during a vehicle burglary early Monday morning, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the report, the victim told a Lubbock Police officer that he grabbed a firearm after he noticed his vehicle lights turn on around 1:25 a.m. […]
Man ‘accidentally’ shot by brother in Lubbock, police report said
A man was hurt after he was "accidentally shot" by his brother in the 2500 block of Bates Street on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Lubbock Police explains the difference between a missing endangered child and a runaway
As of Thursday November 3, there were four missing teenagers in Lubbock, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Lubbock Police Department said that these cases are typically runaway situations, as opposed to endangered missing children.
Shots fired after man points ‘sawed-off shotgun’ at girlfriend, LPD report said
Shots were fired after a man pointed a "sawed-off shotgun" at his girlfriend during an argument early Saturday morning, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
‘It happens year-round’: How to avoid car burglaries in Lubbock
What are criminals looking for during vehicle burglaries? Lieutenant Brady Cross with the Lubbock Police Department explained what is recommended to avoid becoming a victim of the crime.
KCBD
UPDATED: Heavy rescue called for crash on S. Loop and Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating the crash that occurred in the 4900 block of South Loop 289. LFR and LPD responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on the westbound access road just after 7:30 p.m. LPD...
fox34.com
KCBD Investigates: Lab results show 4 out of 10 pills seized in Lubbock contain fatal dose of fentanyl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The KCBD Investigates team has confirmed at least one non-fatal Fentanyl overdose has occurred at a Lubbock area school. The City of Lubbock Health Department said it does not have details on the incident and is working to learn more about overdoses in the community. Trying...
