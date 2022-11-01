ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Winds for the Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have some VERY mild temps taking control of the pattern around here, but big changes are showing up for next week. Between now and then, we track a big wind maker for the weekend and it’s one that will also bring showers and storms with it.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Tens of thousand of visitors in Lexington for Breeders’ Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Breeders’ Cup weekend kicks off in Lexington, there is a lot of excitement for the opportunities the two days of horse racing brings to central Kentucky. Tens of thousands of visitors from around the world are in town. All week long, festivals and events...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates | Dissecting an ‘RCUT’ intersection

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Folks who live in Georgetown’s Bradford Place neighborhood say they have gotten used to the odd-looking intersection at the entrance. And now, they even like it. “Honestly, when they first put it in I was a little frustrated because I was like, ‘Ah, I’ve got...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Breeders’ Cup underway at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Breeders’ Cup is now underway at Keeneland. Food and drinks are flowing, with people grabbing favorites like bread pudding and bourbon. People say getting dressed up in their suit and tie or dress and fascinator gets them excited for the races. Spectators from Kentucky...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington businesses ready for economic impacts of Breeders’ Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is Breeders’ Cup weekend in Lexington, and tens of thousands of people from around the world are expected to be in Lexington for the two days of racing at Keeneland. With the visitors coming to town, businesses around Lexington are preparing for crowds, and...
LEXINGTON, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?

The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Pharmacy sees increase in flu vaccinations amid Ky. school closings

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many school districts across the state were closed today due to illness and some will remain closed until Wednesday. Madison County Schools were closed Friday and will have a non-traditional instruction day on Monday due to illness. “We were like other communities experiencing a higher...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead, 4 airlifted in Knox County crash

KSP confirmed four individuals were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries sustained from the collision. One female from Oregon was pronounced deceased. 1 dead, 4 airlifted in Knox County crash. KSP confirmed four individuals were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington feed company produces fuel for champion Thoroughbreds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Breeders’ Cup champions are the best of the best, but those Thoroughbreds must have the proper nutrition to compete at the highest levels. The need for speed starts with the feed. Some of the best Thoroughbreds eat what’s made under the roof of Hallway Feeds in Lexington. Inside, man and machine team up to produce 220 tons of it a day.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington firefighters kick-off annual toy program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Fraternal Order of Firefighters is asking for your help to help make the holidays brighter for hundreds of kids by donating to the 92nd Annual Toy Program. The FOF says the 2021 Toy Program served more than 2,000 children. “Our mission as firefighters is...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness

(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington pop-up shop creates a different kind of horseshoe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Breeders’ Cup brings out the best in everybody and everything, including fashionable horseshoes. Not the ones shaped like the letter U, more like Air jordans, but fit for a Thoroughbred. The custom-made shoes, shaped like a half-boot, can be found at a pop-up shop in...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lextran offering free rides on Election Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lextran will offer free rides on all routes Tuesday, Nov. 8, to increase access to polling locations for the general election. “We know that transportation can be a factor that keeps people from voting,” said Jill Barnett, Lextran General Manager. “Offering fare-free rides this Election Day is a way Lextran can help reduce barriers and hopefully, empower people in our community to vote.”
LEXINGTON, KY
hamburgjournal.com

Hamburg Health News for Lexington, KY – November 2022

LifePath Behavioral Health Clinic recently opened at Centre Parkway. Congressman Andy Barr and Councilmember Fred Brown spoke, and LifePath Director Annie Kunes said, “LifePath will address a growing gap in behavioral health services within Central Kentucky… This lack of service adequacy has been rendered evermore conspicuous as a consequence of the Covid pandemic.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Playing for Collins, Cats cruise past Kentucky State

Lexington, Ky. - No one could have blamed the Kentucky men’s basketball team if they had not been in a proper mindset for Thursday’s exhibition game against Kentucky State. After all, it had been a difficult week, both physically and mentally, for the Cats. Kentucky has a number...
FRANKFORT, KY

