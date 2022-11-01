Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Winds for the Weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have some VERY mild temps taking control of the pattern around here, but big changes are showing up for next week. Between now and then, we track a big wind maker for the weekend and it’s one that will also bring showers and storms with it.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Tens of thousand of visitors in Lexington for Breeders’ Cup
The need for speed starts with the feed. Some of the best Thoroughbreds eat what’s made under the roof of Hallway Feeds in Lexington. Inside, man and machine team up to produce 220 tons of it a day. WATCH | Ky. national park dryest it has been in over...
WKYT 27
Tens of thousand of visitors in Lexington for Breeders’ Cup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Breeders’ Cup weekend kicks off in Lexington, there is a lot of excitement for the opportunities the two days of horse racing brings to central Kentucky. Tens of thousands of visitors from around the world are in town. All week long, festivals and events...
WKYT 27
Ky. teen with special needs inspires name of horse running in the Breeders’ Cup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One of the most inspiring stories of the weekend involves a horse running Saturday in the Breeder’s Cup Dirt Mile. Cody’s Wish is a 4-year-old with the pedigree to say he is worthy of the race, but it is the special bond he has formed off the track that just may be a bigger part of his success.
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Dissecting an ‘RCUT’ intersection
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Folks who live in Georgetown’s Bradford Place neighborhood say they have gotten used to the odd-looking intersection at the entrance. And now, they even like it. “Honestly, when they first put it in I was a little frustrated because I was like, ‘Ah, I’ve got...
WKYT 27
Breeders’ Cup underway at Keeneland
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Breeders’ Cup is now underway at Keeneland. Food and drinks are flowing, with people grabbing favorites like bread pudding and bourbon. People say getting dressed up in their suit and tie or dress and fascinator gets them excited for the races. Spectators from Kentucky...
WKYT 27
Lexington businesses ready for economic impacts of Breeders’ Cup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is Breeders’ Cup weekend in Lexington, and tens of thousands of people from around the world are expected to be in Lexington for the two days of racing at Keeneland. With the visitors coming to town, businesses around Lexington are preparing for crowds, and...
earnthenecklace.com
Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?
The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
WKYT 27
Pharmacy sees increase in flu vaccinations amid Ky. school closings
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many school districts across the state were closed today due to illness and some will remain closed until Wednesday. Madison County Schools were closed Friday and will have a non-traditional instruction day on Monday due to illness. “We were like other communities experiencing a higher...
fox56news.com
1 dead, 4 airlifted in Knox County crash
KSP confirmed four individuals were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries sustained from the collision. One female from Oregon was pronounced deceased. 1 dead, 4 airlifted in Knox County crash. KSP confirmed four individuals were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their...
WKYT 27
Lexington feed company produces fuel for champion Thoroughbreds
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Breeders’ Cup champions are the best of the best, but those Thoroughbreds must have the proper nutrition to compete at the highest levels. The need for speed starts with the feed. Some of the best Thoroughbreds eat what’s made under the roof of Hallway Feeds in Lexington. Inside, man and machine team up to produce 220 tons of it a day.
WKYT 27
Lexington firefighters kick-off annual toy program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Fraternal Order of Firefighters is asking for your help to help make the holidays brighter for hundreds of kids by donating to the 92nd Annual Toy Program. The FOF says the 2021 Toy Program served more than 2,000 children. “Our mission as firefighters is...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Women’s Basketball cruises past Pikeville in Wednesday exhibition
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Four Kentucky players scored in double figures as the Cats blasted Pikeville 93-45 on Wednesday night in women’s basketball exhibition action at Memorial Coliseum. Ajae Petty led Kentucky with 15 points, while Robyn Benton and Jada Walker each added 14. Maddie Scherr had 13 points...
WKYT 27
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
WKYT 27
Lexington pop-up shop creates a different kind of horseshoe
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Breeders’ Cup brings out the best in everybody and everything, including fashionable horseshoes. Not the ones shaped like the letter U, more like Air jordans, but fit for a Thoroughbred. The custom-made shoes, shaped like a half-boot, can be found at a pop-up shop in...
WKYT 27
Lextran offering free rides on Election Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lextran will offer free rides on all routes Tuesday, Nov. 8, to increase access to polling locations for the general election. “We know that transportation can be a factor that keeps people from voting,” said Jill Barnett, Lextran General Manager. “Offering fare-free rides this Election Day is a way Lextran can help reduce barriers and hopefully, empower people in our community to vote.”
hamburgjournal.com
Hamburg Health News for Lexington, KY – November 2022
LifePath Behavioral Health Clinic recently opened at Centre Parkway. Congressman Andy Barr and Councilmember Fred Brown spoke, and LifePath Director Annie Kunes said, “LifePath will address a growing gap in behavioral health services within Central Kentucky… This lack of service adequacy has been rendered evermore conspicuous as a consequence of the Covid pandemic.
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
WKYT 27
Clark County running back Kalen Washington named WKYT Athlete of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clark County Cardinals are ready for the playoff, after finishing the regular season with a 7-3 record. In Friday night’s 31-0 shutout over Conner, sophomore running back Kalen Washington ran for 142 yards and three touchdowns. “You know it’s fun,” said Washington. “Everytime I...
WKYT 27
Playing for Collins, Cats cruise past Kentucky State
Lexington, Ky. - No one could have blamed the Kentucky men’s basketball team if they had not been in a proper mindset for Thursday’s exhibition game against Kentucky State. After all, it had been a difficult week, both physically and mentally, for the Cats. Kentucky has a number...
Comments / 0