OWEN COUNTY, Ind.-A man was shot and killed by someone who broke into his house Wednesday evening in Owen County, said Indiana State Police. They are looking for two people. It was 8:15 p.m. when police got a call that someone had broken into a house near State Rd. 231 and North Cataract Rd., which is south of Cloverdale. Before police got there, the people who live in the house and the crooks shot at each other.

OWEN COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO