wbiw.com
Springville man threatens to shove a knife in his mother’s throat and is arrested
SPRINGVILLE – A Springville man was arrested after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was alerted that a man was threatening to put a knife to the caller’s throat and take his children. Officers responded to a house in the 600 block of Bedford Street. When police...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after canine alerts officers to drugs in a pickup truck
OOLITIC – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after an Indiana State Police trooper stopped his truck on State Road 37 for having a headlight out and then failing to signal during a lane change. The trooper stopped the driver 38-year-old Justin Bisping on Oolitic Road, on the east...
wbiw.com
Indianapolis man sentenced to 12 years in prison for auto theft
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Jerron Williams to 12 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. Williams, 38, pleaded guilty to felony charges of auto theft and resisting law enforcement stemming from an incident that took...
Arrest made following handgun incident at Sarah Scott Middle School
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A Terre Haute man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he displayed a firearm during an argument at a middle school basketball game. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, detectives located and arrested Antonio Owens, 35, of Terre Haute at approximately 12:35 a.m. Friday. […]
WHAS 11
Main suspect in Crystal Rogers' disappearance arrested for traffic violations
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Nelson County Sheriff deputies served a warrant on Brooks Houck at a Bardstown subdivision where he was working. He was taken into custody and booked into the Nelson County Jail. Houck was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to pay traffic citation fines, according...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after police find drugs in a bedroom
MITCHELL – A Mitchell woman was arrested on drug charges after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 6000 block of State Road 60 West to arrest Cody Powell on October 25, 2022, who was wanted on a warrant. Police found Powell in a...
wbiw.com
ISP Troopers investigating a homicide in Owen County
OWEN CO. – Detectives with the Indiana State Police Bloomington District are conducting a death investigation related to a Wednesday evening shooting that occurred at a residence located in the area of US231 and North Cataract Road in Owen County. According to investigators, the homeowners called 911 about an...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after dispute over internet box
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a woman came to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department on September 30th at 11:15 a.m. to report she was injured by 26-year-old Mendelram Wright. She claimed he had injured her during a domestic fight at a home in the 4000 block of State Road 158 on September 29, 2022.
Man shoots nephew after calling Plainfield police about trespasser
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A man in Plainfield shot his nephew after calling police about a person trespassing at his house Thursday afternoon, police said. Plainfield Police Dept. officers were originally dispatched around 1:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Table Blvd. after a man called in a trespass complaint, PPD said in a release. Shortly […]
wbiw.com
A violent attack during a domestic fight leads to a Bedford man’s arrest
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the services station on Old State Road 37 after a report of a domestic fight. When officers arrived they found a woman inside with a cut to her right temple, crying. The...
wbiw.com
Bedford man sentenced to prison for 7 years for dealing meth
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Dylan S. Meadows of Bedford to 5 years in prison for dealing in methamphetamine. After being sentenced in the case, Judge Plummer then ordered Meadows to serve an additional 2 years...
wbiw.com
Arrests made in Clarksville shooting investigation
CLARKSVILLE – Detectives from the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg arrested an individual on two counts of Attempted Murder after shots were fired into a Clarksville residential address in September. On September 18, 2022, ISP Detectives responded to the home of the Clarksville Police chief after someone fired...
wbiw.com
Bedford man causes several disturbances and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when Bedford Police officers responded to the Circle K at 1428 16th Street at 4:39 p.m. Saturday after a report of a suspicious male asking customers for cigarettes and yelling and threatening them if they didn’t give him one. When police...
wbiw.com
final Judge sends a man to prison for committing a new felony while on probation.
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Superior I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Dale Jones Jr. to 545 days in prison on Monday for committing a new felony while on probation. Jones was originally sentenced in May of 2021 to two years on probation for possession of methamphetamine. Jones repeatedly failed to follow the terms of his probation by being unsuccessfully terminated from the Moral Reconation Treatment Program, testing positive for methamphetamine, and then finally, committing felony possession of.
wbiw.com
Man arrested on drug charges after officers respond to a suspicious person call
BEDFORD – A Mitchell man was arrested after Bedford Police officers received a complaint about a suspicious male in the area of 22nd and O streets on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The caller reported the male was walking up and down the road and sitting on people’s porches.
Teenager arrested after reportedly firing into Clarksville Police chief's home
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a 16 year old in Floyd County on Nov. 1 after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots into the home of the Clarksville Police chief. On Sept. 18, ISP detectives responded to a call of a shooting at the Clarksville Police chief's...
WIBC.com
Homeowner Shot, Killed South of Cloverdale
OWEN COUNTY, Ind.-A man was shot and killed by someone who broke into his house Wednesday evening in Owen County, said Indiana State Police. They are looking for two people. It was 8:15 p.m. when police got a call that someone had broken into a house near State Rd. 231 and North Cataract Rd., which is south of Cloverdale. Before police got there, the people who live in the house and the crooks shot at each other.
One in custody after vehicle pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after leading police on a vehicle pursuit from Vigo into Clay County. Terre Haute Police said a call came in just before 3:30 pm of Domestic Violence in the 2100 block of N 26th Street. The caller advised a male was fighting […]
THPD: Terre Haute man arrested after shooting threat
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is in custody following threats to shoot anyone who entered his house. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the situation began Wednesday morning when officers were sent to a home in the 1600 block of N 14th Street looking for a wanted subject. Police reported […]
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 4, 2022
2:32 a.m. Tobi Grider, 31, Russell Springs, KY., false reporting, possession of a controlled substance. 12:07 p.m. Alarm sounding in the 3000 block of 16th Street. 2:32 p.m. Traffic stop at 16th and G streets. A woman was arrested. 2:52 a.m. 911 call in the 2000 block of Clark Smith...
