Springville, IN

wbiw.com

Man arrested after canine alerts officers to drugs in a pickup truck

OOLITIC – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after an Indiana State Police trooper stopped his truck on State Road 37 for having a headlight out and then failing to signal during a lane change. The trooper stopped the driver 38-year-old Justin Bisping on Oolitic Road, on the east...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Indianapolis man sentenced to 12 years in prison for auto theft

BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Jerron Williams to 12 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. Williams, 38, pleaded guilty to felony charges of auto theft and resisting law enforcement stemming from an incident that took...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Arrest made following handgun incident at Sarah Scott Middle School

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A Terre Haute man has been arrested following an incident in which police say he displayed a firearm during an argument at a middle school basketball game. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, detectives located and arrested Antonio Owens, 35, of Terre Haute at approximately 12:35 a.m. Friday. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after police find drugs in a bedroom

MITCHELL – A Mitchell woman was arrested on drug charges after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home in the 6000 block of State Road 60 West to arrest Cody Powell on October 25, 2022, who was wanted on a warrant. Police found Powell in a...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

ISP Troopers investigating a homicide in Owen County

OWEN CO. – Detectives with the Indiana State Police Bloomington District are conducting a death investigation related to a Wednesday evening shooting that occurred at a residence located in the area of US231 and North Cataract Road in Owen County. According to investigators, the homeowners called 911 about an...
OWEN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after dispute over internet box

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a woman came to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department on September 30th at 11:15 a.m. to report she was injured by 26-year-old Mendelram Wright. She claimed he had injured her during a domestic fight at a home in the 4000 block of State Road 158 on September 29, 2022.
BEDFORD, IN
FOX59

Man shoots nephew after calling Plainfield police about trespasser

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A man in Plainfield shot his nephew after calling police about a person trespassing at his house Thursday afternoon, police said. Plainfield Police Dept. officers were originally dispatched around 1:45 p.m. to the 500 block of Table Blvd. after a man called in a trespass complaint, PPD said in a release. Shortly […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man sentenced to prison for 7 years for dealing meth

BEDFORD – On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Dylan S. Meadows of Bedford to 5 years in prison for dealing in methamphetamine. After being sentenced in the case, Judge Plummer then ordered Meadows to serve an additional 2 years...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Arrests made in Clarksville shooting investigation

CLARKSVILLE – Detectives from the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg arrested an individual on two counts of Attempted Murder after shots were fired into a Clarksville residential address in September. On September 18, 2022, ISP Detectives responded to the home of the Clarksville Police chief after someone fired...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man causes several disturbances and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested when Bedford Police officers responded to the Circle K at 1428 16th Street at 4:39 p.m. Saturday after a report of a suspicious male asking customers for cigarettes and yelling and threatening them if they didn’t give him one. When police...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

final Judge sends a man to prison for committing a new felony while on probation.

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Superior I Judge John M. Plummer III sentenced Dale Jones Jr. to 545 days in prison on Monday for committing a new felony while on probation. Jones was originally sentenced in May of 2021 to two years on probation for possession of methamphetamine. Jones repeatedly failed to follow the terms of his probation by being unsuccessfully terminated from the Moral Reconation Treatment Program, testing positive for methamphetamine, and then finally, committing felony possession of.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Homeowner Shot, Killed South of Cloverdale

OWEN COUNTY, Ind.-A man was shot and killed by someone who broke into his house Wednesday evening in Owen County, said Indiana State Police. They are looking for two people. It was 8:15 p.m. when police got a call that someone had broken into a house near State Rd. 231 and North Cataract Rd., which is south of Cloverdale. Before police got there, the people who live in the house and the crooks shot at each other.
OWEN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One in custody after vehicle pursuit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after leading police on a vehicle pursuit from Vigo into Clay County. Terre Haute Police said a call came in just before 3:30 pm of Domestic Violence in the 2100 block of N 26th Street. The caller advised a male was fighting […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

THPD: Terre Haute man arrested after shooting threat

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is in custody following threats to shoot anyone who entered his house. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the situation began Wednesday morning when officers were sent to a home in the 1600 block of N 14th Street looking for a wanted subject. Police reported […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: November 4, 2022

2:32 a.m. Tobi Grider, 31, Russell Springs, KY., false reporting, possession of a controlled substance. 12:07 p.m. Alarm sounding in the 3000 block of 16th Street. 2:32 p.m. Traffic stop at 16th and G streets. A woman was arrested. 2:52 a.m. 911 call in the 2000 block of Clark Smith...
BEDFORD, IN

