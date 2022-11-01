Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 4, 2022
2:32 a.m. Tobi Grider, 31, Russell Springs, KY., false reporting, possession of a controlled substance. 12:07 p.m. Alarm sounding in the 3000 block of 16th Street. 2:32 p.m. Traffic stop at 16th and G streets. A woman was arrested. 2:52 a.m. 911 call in the 2000 block of Clark Smith...
wbiw.com
Second Annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana Contest online voting is now open
INDIANA — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s second annual Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament has officially tipped off with online voting now open at www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing. The contest, which celebrates the state’s long manufacturing history, boasts a 54-company field. There is a wide range of makers and their...
wbiw.com
Local winners announced as Indiana Historical Society Annual Award winners
INDIANA — The Indiana Historical Society (IHS) is proud to announce its Annual Award Winners for 2022. Each year, these awards recognize outstanding individuals and organizations whose efforts have enriched the lives of others by conveying awareness and appreciation of Indiana’s history on local, regional, and statewide levels.
wbiw.com
Deer firearms season begins on Saturday, November 12th
INDIANA – Listen up hunters, deer firearms season runs from Nov. 12 – Nov. 27. Don’t risk license delays due to technical difficulties or long lines at your local retailer. Plan to buy your deer hunting license early. If you want to buy online, check that you...
wbiw.com
final Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission will meet on Thursday, Nov. 10
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Redevelopment Commission will meet on Thursday, November 10th at 10 a.m. at the Lawrence County Courthouse. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Review of Lehigh TIF/Meridian Road Improvement Project. o Draft of Reimbursement Resolution. Other Business. Adjournment.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces judicial appointments for Warrick County Superior Court and Clark County Circuit Court
INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb Wednesday announced two judicial appointments for Warrick and Clark Counties. The governor appointed Kristina Hamby Weiberg to the Warrick County Superior Court No. 1. Hamby Weiberg succeeds Judge J. Zach Winsett who resigned June 30, 2022. Hamby Weiberg, a resident of Warrick County...
wbiw.com
Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor seeks decorators and sponsors for their 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction
BEDFORD – The Lawrence InterFaith Endeavor is seeking decorators and sponsors for their 29th Annual Fantasia Christmas Auction. This auction of decorated Christmas trees, centerpieces, wreaths, gift baskets, and handmade trimmings takes place on Saturday, December 3rd. Doors open at 9 a.m. The auction will begin at 11 a.m. at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds Expo Hall located at 11265 US 50, in Bedford.
wbiw.com
Multi-county Cybersecurity conversation
INDIANA – The Indiana Office of Technology will be hosting meetings around the State about cybersecurity. Local units are encouraged to attend. The topics will include HEA 1169 cybersecurity reporting requirements, the IN.gov program, and prevention methods for a cyber threat and attack. It’s imperative in today’s tech-reliant world...
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education provides updates on work to prioritize academic standards around key skills and traits
INDIANAPOLIS – Today, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) provided an update to the Indiana State Board of Education on its ongoing, statutorily-required work to update Indiana Academic Standards to align with the key skills and traits necessary for students to be successful after high school graduation. “From one...
wbiw.com
Two seniors will compete in Lawrence County’s Distinguished Young Women scholarship program on Saturday
BEDFORD – Two high school seniors from Bedford North Lawrence will compete in Lawrence County’s Distinguished Young Women scholarship program Saturday at the Bedford North Lawrence Performing Arts Center. Participants will compete for college scholarships and the opportunity to represent Lawrence County at the Indiana state program in...
wbiw.com
Local bands will perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands
VINCENNES – On Tuesday, November 8th, seven area schools will come together to perform at the 33rd Southwest Indiana Festival of Bands. This free concert is open to the public and will take place at South Knox Middle/High School in the High School Gym at 7 p.m. South Knox...
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb reappoints Seymour’s Bret Cornn among others
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including a Seymour man. Bret Cornn, a physician assistant with Schneck Primary Care was reappointed to the Physician Assistant Committee. Board of Chiropractic Examiners. The governor made three reappointments to the board, who...
wbiw.com
Doral Renewables launches next phase of $1.5B Solar Farm in Northwest Indiana
FRANCESVILLE – Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers joined Israeli officials and executives of Doral Renewables LLC, a leading U.S.-based developer of renewable energy projects backed by Israeli and U.S. investors, today to celebrate the launch of the second phase of the company’s three-phase, 13,000-acre solar farm project, Mammoth Solar, in northwest Indiana.
wbiw.com
final You’re invited to attend adult “Yoga for Every Body” at the Bedford Public Library on December 5th
BEDFORD – The Bedford Public Library is inviting adults to attend “Yoga for Every Body” on Monday, December 5th from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Whether you prefer to stretch on the floor or use a chair to adapt the movements, all poses will be demonstrated. Follow along with a simple yoga flow at your own level and pace in a relaxed and low-pressure environment. Beginners are encouraged to attend, but everybody is welcome.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Commissioners will meet Monday
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Commissioners will meet on Monday, November 7 at 9:20 a.m. due to the election on November 8th. Approval of Minutes for the October 25, 2022 meeting. Approval of Claims. Approval of Payroll. Appointments:. Brad Bough – Veterans Affairs – Veteran’s Day Information...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Marilyn Ann Allen Olson
Marilyn Ann Allen Olson, 92, of Bedford, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. She was born February 25, 1930, in Bedford, Indiana to Mabel (Sipes) and Harry Allen. She married Norman R. Olson Jr. on November 13, 1948, and they shared 48 years together. Marilyn was...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after canine alerts officers to drugs in a pickup truck
OOLITIC – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after an Indiana State Police trooper stopped his truck on State Road 37 for having a headlight out and then failing to signal during a lane change. The trooper stopped the driver 38-year-old Justin Bisping on Oolitic Road, on the east...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jason Andrew Phillips
Jason Andrew Phillips, 32, of Paoli, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Paoli Health and Living. Born July 23, 1990, in Heidelberg, Germany, he was the son of Timothy Chester Phillips and Sheila Gail (Simmons) Blanton. Jason was a U.S. Army veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He...
wbiw.com
Arrests made in Clarksville shooting investigation
CLARKSVILLE – Detectives from the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg arrested an individual on two counts of Attempted Murder after shots were fired into a Clarksville residential address in September. On September 18, 2022, ISP Detectives responded to the home of the Clarksville Police chief after someone fired...
wbiw.com
19 healthcare organizations in Indiana recognized for their commitment to improving cardiovascular health
INDIANA — Across Indiana, 19 healthcare organizations received American Heart Association outpatient program achievement awards for commitment to reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke by improving high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes, and blood pressure management. The awards recognize a commitment to following the latest evidence- and science-based care guidelines.
