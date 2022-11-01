BEDFORD – The Bedford Public Library is inviting adults to attend “Yoga for Every Body” on Monday, December 5th from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Whether you prefer to stretch on the floor or use a chair to adapt the movements, all poses will be demonstrated. Follow along with a simple yoga flow at your own level and pace in a relaxed and low-pressure environment. Beginners are encouraged to attend, but everybody is welcome.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 7 HOURS AGO