How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
How to Delete Your PayPal Account Permanently

PayPal is facing criticism from ex-employees (signal-boosted by former PayPal CEO Elon Musk) and users alike after news of a policy update that would fine customers $2,500 for promoting misinformation on its services went viral. The policy, released as a leaked document online, indicated an effective date of Nov. 3, but shortly after the news broke, PayPal released a statement saying that the policy included "incorrect information."
How to restore an Android phone from a Google backup

Set up your new phone with a tap. Setting up a new phone from scratch is a tedious process, especially when you have to download and sign in to many apps, set up the phone’s settings, and arrange everything the way you like it. Luckily, Google has made things much easier when you switch from one Android phone to another, at least regarding Google apps and settings. Here’s how to restore an Android phone from a Google backup.
The 6 best encrypted messaging apps

As a general rule of thumb, chat apps that utilize end-to-end 256-bit AES, enterprise-level encryption are considered the holy grail when it comes to privacy. With end-to-end encryption, each message you send is scrambled and encoded directly on your phone, and only decoded by intended recipient after delivery. This process of encryption is important as it allows only you and the receiver to read your conversation, thus stopping malicious actors from reading the content of your chats, even in the unfortunate case they manage to intercept them while the data is in-transit.
Samsung originally wanted an S Pen slot and a better camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung has spent the last couple of years expanding its S Pen stylus support to the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy S smartphones ever since it canceled its Galaxy Note series. This year's Galaxy Z Fold 4 featured support for the stylus, but it lacks a dedicated slot meaning you need a case to insert the S Pen into. A new report says that Samsung originally intended for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to include a dedicated S Pen slot, and it seems it may be keen to include one in future generations.
Facebook's Going Back to Only Using Algorithms to Curate Its News Tab

If at first the algorithms don’t succeed at stopping disinformation, just simply add humans. But if the algorithms grow too burdensome, then simply go back to the algorithm. So round and round the social media carousel we go. Meta, which owns Facebook, confirmed that the human-curated “Top Stories” section...
