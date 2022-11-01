Read full article on original website
Related
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud
There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
Android Authority
How to scan a QR code on an iPhone
The feature is now built into iOS — no third-party apps are required. QR codes have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity in the past few years. As the Covid virus has made handling paper touched by others less desirable, businesses have pivoted by putting information inside QR codes for people to scan with their phones. Add the fact that Apple now has built-in QR scanning abilities in their iOS operating system, and suddenly the process of using QR codes is now more frictionless. Read on if you need to scan a QR code on your iPhone. We’ll go through the various options available to you.
Samsung originally wanted an S Pen slot and a better camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung has spent the last couple of years expanding its S Pen stylus support to the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy S smartphones ever since it canceled its Galaxy Note series. This year's Galaxy Z Fold 4 featured support for the stylus, but it lacks a dedicated slot meaning you need a case to insert the S Pen into. A new report says that Samsung originally intended for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to include a dedicated S Pen slot, and it seems it may be keen to include one in future generations.
You'll soon be able to hotspot your phones cellular data with Phone Link on Windows 11
A new Windows preview build brings with it a handful of fixes and improvements, including a new Phone Link feature that lets users connect to their phone's mobile hotspot directly from the Windows 11 Wi-Fi panel
The Verge
Google is discontinuing support for the standalone Street View app and pulling it from app stores
Google will be pulling the standalone Street View app from app stores in the “coming weeks” and discontinuing support for the app in March 2023, spokesperson Madison Gouveia confirmed in a statement to The Verge. 9to5Google first spotted evidence in a recent update indicating the search giant was planning to move on from the app.
The 6 best encrypted messaging apps
As a general rule of thumb, chat apps that utilize end-to-end 256-bit AES, enterprise-level encryption are considered the holy grail when it comes to privacy. With end-to-end encryption, each message you send is scrambled and encoded directly on your phone, and only decoded by intended recipient after delivery. This process of encryption is important as it allows only you and the receiver to read your conversation, thus stopping malicious actors from reading the content of your chats, even in the unfortunate case they manage to intercept them while the data is in-transit.
How to measure distance between two points in Google Maps
Google Map's measure distance feature allows you to measure the distance "as the crow flies" between two points or plot an irregular route between two points, which can be helpful when if you want to use Google Maps on your new Pixel Watch to measure your morning run. Google Maps...
Google wants to give you the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro for free
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are among the best Android phones you can buy right now. They look similar to their predecessor, but Google has refined almost every aspect of these phones to deliver an overall better experience. If you have been looking to get your hands on the latest Pixel phones for a while, you can now practically get one for free. As a part of its early holiday deal, Google is offering trade-in discounts of up to $900 on the Pixel 7 Pro and up to $600 on the Pixel 7.
Google gives up on enforcing its in-app Play Store billing system in India for now
In October 2020, Google announced a crackdown on in-app purchases affecting apps and games on the Play Store that did not rely on the Play billing system. In India, over 150 companies allied against the payment restrictions, forcing Google to delay the in-app purchase requirement in the country until March 31, 2022, before extending it to October 31, 2022. A week before the deadline, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) slapped Google with a $113 million fine and an order to allow developers to use third-party payment processing services for in-app transactions and app purchases. Now, the big G has silently decided to delay the enforcement of the new policy in the country.
What is Mastodon? The open-source social network explained
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter has caused quite a stir on the social media platform. From the immediate firing of executives to a surge in hateful conduct, the drastic changes coming to the platform have led many to discuss leaving the platform for Mastodon. Mastodon shares some similarities with Twitter...
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC
You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
Android phones are now more connected to Word and Powerpoint for the web
A new Office Insider feature deepens the "Link to Windows" connection by allowing users to insert a photo from their Android phone into a Word document or Powerpoint presentation online.
Google is shutting down the Street View app
Google is preparing to shut down the standalone Street View app for iPhone and Android, but the feature will continue to live inside the Google Maps app. Street View is a quick way to explore any region of the world from the street level. The feature is especially useful for understanding what to expect during your travels. It can make the Google Maps navigation experience that follows much easier.
Pushbullet says it has to fight Play Store's automated oversight to stay on Android
As Android™'s official app store, you would think the Play Store would be the premier resource for the best Android apps. While there are numerous third-party app hubs that serve as an alternative to the Play Store, most Android app developers prioritize Google’s offering given the sheer size of the audience. But with volume in mind, it's no secret that the company has had to rely on artificial intelligence to make some judgment calls on approving and pruning apps. But as we've seen before, there are downsides to this reliance on AI and machine learning models to keep tabs on guideline violations. The latest victim of said downsides, Pushbullet, is putting out its story.
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which should you buy?
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is a relatively minor update from the Pixel 6 Pro, but it represents the best Google has to offer in a smartphone today. If you're eyeing a flagship Android upgrade, the Pixel 7 Pro is quite likely a front-runner for you. Its most obvious competition comes in the form of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung's current flagship offering. They're both fantastic Android phones, but not necessarily for the same reasons. Let's find out how the two stack up.
WhatsApp would really, really, pretty-please like you to enable 2FA
In the US, Google is heavily pushing Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage to deliver a better messaging experience for Android and iPhone users. However, WhatsApp dominates the messaging market in Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world. The popularity of the Meta-owned service makes it a prime target for hackers and scammers who are always looking for ways to gain unauthorized access to your account. For additional security, WhatsApp provides two-factor authentication so you can further secure your account using a PIN. But not everyone uses or knows about two-factor authentication, and the messaging service wants to change that.
Niagara Launcher Pro decouples from Google Play, now on all Android phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Niagara Launcher may not be as popular as Nova, but it still ranks highly in our list of the best Android launchers of 2022. Its minimalist approach and quality ergonomics make it our go-to launcher for tall or folding phones. Even better, the team behind the app keeps updating it regularly with new features and enhancements. With its latest release, Niagara's Pro version is decoupling from the Google Play Store and going global, allowing Huawei devices and Android phones that ship without Google Play Services to purchase the app. The move will also benefit millions of Android users in China.
Using Matter across multiple smart home ecosystems is a little complicated, but it will get better
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. New smart home standard Matter was just made official with much fanfare in a dedicated launch event in Amsterdam. In the midst of all this celebration, one potential stumbling block became clear: if you want to use all your great smart home devices with multiple voice assistants (a new possibility enabled by Matter), be prepared to go through the whole setup processes for each of these ecosystems you want your devices to work with. Thankfully, Samsung, Google, and Amazon are working together on making that much easier.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0