MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Meridian authorities are investigating the death of a teen struck by a pickup in an intersection Wednesday morning. According to the Meridian Police Department, emergency crews responded a around 7:45 a.m. for a juvenile from Meridian High School that had been hit by a GMC pickup at the intersection of Pine and Ten Mile Road. The 16-year-old, identified by the Ada County Coroner Dottie Owens as female from Meridian, had been crossing the Ten Mile Rd when they were hit by the northbound pickup. The teen died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing by Meridian Police and no charges have been filed against the driver.

MERIDIAN, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO