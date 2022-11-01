Read full article on original website
Former BPD chief to receive nine-month severance
BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee, who was asked to resign at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in September, will be receiving a nine-month severance package at the value of his salary with health insurance. According to a Boise City news release, Lee officially...
Post Register
Mountain Home announces interim Police Chief
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — Mountain Home Police Department announced its interim police chief, Jonathan Thompson. Thompson previously served as the patrol lieutenant for the department. This decision comes after Mayor Rich Sykes “unappointed” prior Chief of Police, Scott Conner which received unanimous consent of the city council....
Boise Police looking for suspect in armed robbery on Fairview
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect after a man entered a business on West Fairview Avenue and demanded money around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Police said officers secured the area and began searching for the suspect after responding to the report in...
KIVI-TV
Boise bank robbery suspect arrested on multiple charges
BOISE, Idaho — A 37-year-old Washington man has been arrested on multiple charges, after police allege he robbed a bank. The Boise Police Department says they responded to a report of a bank robbery at 2:15 p.m. Monday, on the 7700 block of W. Fairview Ave. Police say the...
Post Register
Nampa Police: Don't leave your car running to warm up
NAMPA Idaho (CBS2) — With temperatures dropping, Nampa Police warn residents to not leave cars unattended and running to warm them up because thieves could be waiting to hop in and steal the car. In a tweet, NPD said every fall they see more vehicles stolen this way. To...
Boise Police: Missing vulnerable adult 'located and is safe'
BOISE, Idaho — Update: The vulnerable senior police had been looking for "has been located and is safe," the Boise Police Department announced Tuesday night.
Post Register
West Ada School District responds to Meridian teen's death
MERIDIAN, Idaho — CBS2 reached out to the West Ada School District for their response to the recent, tragic loss of the Meridian High School student who was hit and killed on Ten Mile and Pine on the way to school Wednesday morning. Representatives from the West Ada School...
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed […] The post Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KIVI-TV
Meridian student killed on the way to school identified by family, coroner
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian High School student, killed after being struck by a pickup truck while walking to school, has been identified by his family and the Ada County Coroner's Office. 16-year-old Terry Binder was walking west while crossing Ten Mile Road, when struck by a GMC pickup...
Student dies after being struck by vehicle near Idaho school
Authorities say an Idaho high school student died Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle while walking near the school. The post Student dies after being struck by vehicle near Idaho school appeared first on Local News 8.
Boise man killed in crash on Highway 55 near Donnelly
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 55 in Valley County Wednesday, Idaho State Police reported. Police said the 59-year-old attempted to pass another vehicle while traveling southbound on the highway. The GMC pickup went off the opposite shoulder and hit a culvert.
16-year-old Killed While Walking to School in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-Meridian authorities are investigating the death of a teen struck by a pickup in an intersection Wednesday morning. According to the Meridian Police Department, emergency crews responded a around 7:45 a.m. for a juvenile from Meridian High School that had been hit by a GMC pickup at the intersection of Pine and Ten Mile Road. The 16-year-old, identified by the Ada County Coroner Dottie Owens as female from Meridian, had been crossing the Ten Mile Rd when they were hit by the northbound pickup. The teen died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing by Meridian Police and no charges have been filed against the driver.
Caldwell man sentenced with first-degree murder for 2021 shooting
BOISE, Idaho — A Caldwell man has been found guilty of multiple charges including first-degree murder from a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in September 2021. Ethan S. Almaraz was involved in a gang homicide that occurred on Sept. 17, 2021. After a seven-day trial...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Boise woman says transphobia likely triggered her attack at the downtown library
The mid-October arrest of a Boise man, accused of assault including the use of his vehicle as a weapon, garnered plenty of media attention. A short time later, he was also accused of burning a Pride flag that had been flying outside a Boise home. But what was not widely...
kboi.com
One man dead after shooting in Nampa
A Nampa man has died following a shooting late Saturday night. At about 10:45 p.m., Nampa Dispatch received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane. One call came from a witness who heard the shots, the other from the adult male who was the shooter.
Moose Shot, Left to Waste in West Idaho
COUNCIL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are looking for those responsible for illegally shooting a bull moose at the end of October north of Boise. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the moose was likely shot on October 28, about a mile from Cabin Creek Road in Unit 32A which spans Washington, Valley, and Gem counties. Fish and Game officers were informed a black four-doo pickup with a flatbed had been parked in the area at the time of the killing. The truck may have had a Valley or Owyhee county license plate. Officers have asked anyone with information to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.
idahobusinessreview.com
ODIN Works’ OTR-15 named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Idaho’
The OTR-15 by Boise-based company ODIN Works has been named the “Coolest Thing Made in Idaho” through the contest put on by the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance (IMA). The ODIN Tactical Rifle, AR-15 (OTR-15) is the culmination of 10 years of developing the best looking and functional rifle possible. Paige Ricci, marketer and graphic designer at ODIN ...
Post Register
Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian closing for remodeling
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to a Facebook post from Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian, 2012 N Eagle Rd, the location is closing early today to prepare for a remodel. The hours of operation for today are 6:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. The restaurant will be closed from...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho emergency rental assistance program starts winding down
States, including Idaho, are beginning to wind down a rental assistance program that the U.S. Treasury Department set up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, aimed to prevent evictions by helping people who were struggling economically with rent and utility payments. “When the eviction moratorium...
Post Register
Groundbreaking for the Northside Logistics Center in Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, along with representatives from LDK Ventures, McAlvain Construction, and TOK Commercial, broke ground on the Northside Logistics Center, a brand-new, efficiently constructed industrial park with. phase one offering 270,000 SF of warehouse and distribution center space located in Nampa. The new...
