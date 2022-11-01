ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, KY

spectrumnews1.com

Multiple Kentucky schools closed Friday due to widespread illness

KENTUCKY — Multiple school districts across the state will be closed Friday because of illness, including the flu. Some even closed Thursday and will be closed Monday. "Like with inclement weather days, the decision to close a district due to widespread illness is made by the superintendent and does not require a board vote," said Kentucky School Boards Association spokesperson Josh Shoulta. "The ability for a district to cancel school due to widespread illness, commonly referred to as taking ‘flu days’, has been used as needed by KY public schools for decades."
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes

JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - Across Kentucky, flu cases are affecting schools. “Anytime we’re below 80 percent, it’s a cause for alarm. We want to make sure we’re looking at the safety of our staff, our students and the safety of our community, as well,” said Jackson Independent Schools Superintendent Wayne Sizemore.
JACKSON, KY
WKYT 27

Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness

(WKYT) - Multiple Kentucky school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness. There will be no school for both students and staff for Berea Independent, Paris Independent, Bourbon, Madison and Clark county schools. Bourbon County will be closed again on Monday. Students and staff in Madison...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
hancockclarion.com

HCHS Marching Band Wins at 2022 KMEA Championship Competition

Hancock County High School Marching Band competed on Saturday morning, October 29 at the Semi-Finals at Bryant Station High School in Lexington. The band won Second Place which gave them the opportunity to move on to the State Championship Competition that same evening at Eastern Kentucky University. They competed Saturday evening and won Second Place in State, as well as First Place in music.
HAWESVILLE, KY
k105.com

Officials break ground on 60-bed veteran care center in Bowling Green

Local, state and federal officials were on hand Wednesday for the ceremonial groundbreaking for a veteran care center in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green Veterans Center, a $50 million investment which will provide compassionate care for Kentucky’s veterans, will be located on 25 acres at the Kentucky Transpark. The veterans center, an 80,000-square-foot facility, will boast 60 beds and is expected to create 120 new jobs.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lakercountry.com

Flu activity widespread in Kentucky; some schools closing

Flu activity across the state is considered widespread by the Kentucky Department for Public Health with children ages 1-10 being the age group most highly affected by the flu so far this season. That increase in flu activity has led to a couple school closures, including one in a neighboring...
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

KSP Post 4 in Elizabethtown hiring telecommunicators

Kentucky State Police is currently seeking people to join the agency as a telecommunicator to fill 46 full-time positions at 13 posts across the commonwealth, including Post 4 in Elizabethtown. Telecommunicators are front-line essential law enforcement personnel who answer the call to provide assistance and assurance to both citizens and...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $15 Million in Funding to Northern Kentucky Communities

COVINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 1, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear delivered $15,663,176 in infrastructure and education funding to Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. The funding comes through the Governor’s Cleaner Water Program, his Better Schools Program, Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds (CDBG-CV) and the Energy and Environment Cabinet.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky church presents the Gospel to hundreds Halloween night

FULTON, Ky. (BP) – It’s a rule any seasoned trick-or-treater knows: Go for the big bars. First Baptist Church took that desire for non-miniature candies and paired it with nearly 400 Gospel presentations over two-and-a-half hours. The number of hearers was significantly more when adding accompanying parents, grandparents and older siblings.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How

Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Two constitutional amendments on the ballot in Kentucky

Two constitutional amendments are on the ballot in Kentucky this election cycle. In short, Amendment 1 gives the state legislature the ability to call itself into session for up to 12 days and remove specific legislative session end dates. Kentucky is one of 14 states in which only the governor...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Kentucky lawmaker pushing for hands-free driving bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker is pushing to make the roads safer for everyone in the state. Taylorsville Rep. James Tipton appeared on Tuesday before an interim joint committee. He proposed a bill to limit how you use a cell phone or other devices by requiring they be...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Motel fire in Elizabethtown leaves guests stranded

Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Decision 2022: Louisville mayoral candidates asked about city homicides. Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”. Louisville Urban League welcomes new president. Updated: 4 hours ago. Louisville Urban...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green woman wins $2M in Kentucky Lottery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green woman wanting to remain anonymous came forward last week holding a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $2 million. Her husband purchased tickets for the October 17th Powerball drawing at the Speedway on Nashville Road when the jackpot was worth $480 million. He...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

