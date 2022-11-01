Read full article on original website
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Takeaways from the post trade deadlineChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The icing and the dough cause celebration on the palate with National Donut Day on November 5CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KCTV 5
Family of Pete Coones sues Wyandotte County, police officers for wrongful conviction
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The family of Pete Coones is suing Wyandotte County and individual officers in a new federal lawsuit. The filing said the Kansas City Kansas Police Department manufactured information and suppressed other key facts which led to the wrongful conviction of Mr. Coones. His case was...
Jackson Co. police shootings to be handled differently
Lee's Summit, Independence, Blue Springs, Grandview police departments form new unit to investigate police involved shootings in Jackson Co.
KCTV 5
Kearney Police take three into custody following brief overnight car chase
KEARNEY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers in Kearney, Missouri, were involved in a brief car chase overnight which resulted in three people being taken into custody. Police said they observed a suspicious vehicle and utilized stop sticks which caused the suspect vehicle to lose a tire and come to a stop in the median on southbound I-35. A 23-year-old male suspect from Kansas City fled the scene on foot but was quickly taken into custody by Clay County Sheriff deputies.
KCTV 5
Lansing prison inmate died of accident fentanyl overdose, prosecutor says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office stated an inmate death resulted from a fentanyl overdose. Casey Wallace, 28, died at the Lansing Correctional Facility on April 1. He had been in prison since March 24, 2021, for the distribution of marijuana and possession of a firearm.
Myana Henderson's family relieved with charges against her alleged killer
Myana Henderson, 21, was killed in August after being shot at a convenience store in KCMO. Her loved ones feel relief now that charges have been filed against her accused killer.
Kansas woman convicted for deadly stabbing of fiancé
A 41-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, woman pleaded guilty to killing her fiancé in 2021 and faces up to 10 years in prison.
KCTV 5
Prosecutor: Gun belt of Independence officer stopped round shot by suspect
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A 30-year-old man shot at an officer before police returned fire, striking and injuring him Thursday morning. A probable cause document indicated an Independence police officer had seen a disturbance at a BP Gas Sation in the 1100 block of South Crysler Avenue. A woman told the officer Ryland Polson of Independence had pointed a gun at her.
Topeka therapist acquitted of charge of inappropriate relationship
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka therapist accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor has been acquitted. Julie Herron was accused of having unlawful sexual relations with a patient, who at the time, was a minor. Herron was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail on July 23, 2020. A jury found Herron not […]
KCTV 5
Local police departments join forces for Police Involved Investigations Team
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs Police Department announced a joint agency Police Involved Investigations Team along with the police departments of Lee’s Summit, Grandview and Independence. The multi-agency team will pool resources to conduct joint investigations for incidents that result in officer-involved fatalities or serious injuries,...
Man waives extradition to face murder charges in Overland Park homicide
A Kansas City, Missouri, man waived his extradition last month to face premeditated first degree murder charges in a July homicide at an Overland Park gas station.
KCTV 5
KC woman returns after premature pregnancy birth in Texas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local mom has a lot to be thankful for after going through heart failure and an emergency c-section more than a month ahead of her baby’s due date. Nikki Maxwell was on vacation in Texas when it happened. She’s been anxious to get...
Woman says Kansas City officers used excessive force; KCPD investigating
A Kansas City woman said her late-night walk turned brutal when she was attacked by a Kansas City, Missouri police officer.
KCTV 5
Jury finds Kansas undersheriff not guilty of involuntary manslaughter following 2017 fatal beanbag shooting
Mom wants answers on son’s death at Jackson County jail
A local mom says her son overdosed and died during his first night in the Jackson County jail, following a misdemeanor arrest. Now she wants answers.
WIBW
Pedestrian hit and killed in Johnson County
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Olathe woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Johnson County, just south of College Blvd. in Lenexa. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, a 2011 Chevy Camaro was driving south in lane five on I-35. When the vehicle was attempting to exit onto 119th St., a pedestrian crossed in front of the car and was struck.
kttn.com
Missouri man who attempted to flee with officer in backseat, sentenced to 10 years in prison for heroin trafficking
A Missouri man who attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle while an officer in the back seat was attempting to get him out of the car was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing firearms and heroin to distribute. Hussein Ali, 30, Independence, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge...
23-year-old Olathe woman hit by car in Lenexa dies
A 23-year-old Olathe woman is dead after being hit by a car in Lenexa, Kansas, early Thursday morning.
One dead following crash at 57th, Antioch in Merriam
Johnson County MedAct tells FOX4 the driver of the vehicle crashed into a light pole.
Man facing murder, assault charges in connection to Halloween party shooting
A 22-year-old man is facing charges of murdering one person and shooting another person in connection to a Halloween Party Monday night in Kansas City, Kansas, that left five others injured.
KCTV 5
Raytown police arrest Independence man on second-degree murder charges
